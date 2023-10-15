While one may not normally assume that there are levels of enjoyment to be achieved from the bottom of the barrel and outright poorly made films, a level of beauty and magic comes from subpar filmmaking. There is a collection of films that fail to achieve their goals in such magnificently fantastic glory that the end product becomes so lackluster that it wraps back around and becomes a marvelous joy to watch unfold.

The 2010s especially were a decade filled to the brim with countless amazing "so bad, it's good" movies, as increased blockbuster budgets, the lowered barrier to entry, and the digital era allowed for so many more films to be created. The internet and social media have also allowed for these sometimes underground and completely invisible films to be brought into the spotlight, allowing them to reach new heights of infamy never thought possible in the past. While far from a standard film experience, sometimes a "so bad, it's good" movie can be more fun to watch than other amazing movies.

10 'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

Image via STX Entertainment

The Bye Bye Man follows the story of three college students who, after moving into an old house off campus, accidentally unleashes a deadly supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man.

The friends are now in a never-ending game as they attempt to save each other from their impending doom, while at the same time keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret, to not unleash him upon the entire world.

RELATED: 10 Iconic "So Bad, They're Good" Movies of the Past 5 Years

Supernatural horror movies that followed a primary apparition were a big trend in the 2010s, yet The Bye Bye Man is the culmination of the clichés and generic trends that defined the subgenre during the decade. Even simply having a primary antagonist whose name is "The Bye Bye Man" who despite its absolutely hilarious name, is treated with 100% sincerity, all adds to the unintentional comedy of the film. The film fails to accomplish anything near the spooky nature it was aiming for, instead becoming an experience more closely defined by its comedic absurdity.

9 'Love on a Leash' (2011)

Love on a Leash follows the story of Alvin Flang, a golden retriever dog who has great aspirations of becoming a human man. He soon finds himself seeking a woman who will fall in love with him so that the love will be hopefully strong enough to transform him into a human.

Love on a Leash has a highly strange and confusing plot, and it thankfully is able to fully deliver on the complete bewilderment and confusion of its premise to the highest degree. Alvin Flang himself is such a hilarious protagonist, almost as if he's complaining and riffing on the movie that he's in akin to Mystery Science Theater 3000. It's rare that a low-budget film such as this is able to deliver on its wild premise in such spectacular "so bad, it's good" fashion, yet Love on a Leash delivers in spades.

8 'The Amazing Bulk' (2012)

The Amazing Bulk follows the story of ambitious young scientist Henry Howard, who miraculously finds himself transforming into the deadly Amazing Bulk after injecting himself with an experimental serum. He soon goes on a rampage throughout the city, placing a massive target on his back from military forces, especially his aggressive soon-to-be father-in-law, General Darwin.

It's clear from the get-go that The Amazing Bulk is acting as a cheap knockoff of Marvel's The Incredible Hulk, yet Bulk's incredibly low budget and overuse of green screens and stock visual effects make it a non-stop comedy riot. It genuinely makes for one of the most unintentionally hilarious cinematic experiences to watch a film whose production values are quite literally falling apart by the frame, culminating in one of the funniest chase sequences put to film.

7 'Cats' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the world-famous musical, Cats follows the story of a tribe of cats known as the Jellicles, as they participate in their yearly song and dance competition. The winner of said competition will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer, coming back to a new Jellicle life, so the race is on as all the Jellicles compete in order to become victorious.

RELATED: The 10 Best So-Bad-They're Good Movies on Amazon Prime

While Cats was able to dazzle and delight audiences on Broadway, the musical was simply unable to effectively translate over to film in a convincing way to audiences. The strange and off-putting CGI visual designs of the Jellicle cats especially are a major striking point against the film, transforming normally enthralling and colorful designs into computer-animated nightmare creatures. These visuals also continue to bewilder and one-up itself in insanity as the film goes on, making sure that audiences are never bored by the experience of Cats, although not in the way the filmmakers intended whatsoever.

6 'Serenity' (2019)

Serenity follows the story of Baker Dill, a quiet and self-isolating fishing boat captain who lives on the small desolated Plymouth Island, forever on his hunt against a special elusive tuna fish. As he continues his hunt against the massive tuna, his ex-wife suddenly reenters his life with a proposition to murder her new husband in exchange for cash. Dill soon finds himself facing his personal demons and struggles as he contemplates the murder, and in the process unknowingly sets himself on the path to discover the truth behind Plymouth Island.

Serenity is one of those films that is majority defined and recognized for its completely bonkers and out-of-left field twist, a twist so monumentally ridiculous that it subsequently makes the entire film hilarious as a result. Even aside from the twist, Serenity has such a strange and mismatched tone that makes nearly every other scene feel out of place and rife with comedy. This small inherent yet visible comedy is further amplified by the twist, which accomplishes to both make sense of all the insanity while also adding on layers of additional, more hilarious insanity.

5 'Gotti' (2018)

Gotti is a crime biopic that follows the story of notorious New York mob boss figurehead John Gotti, portrayed in the film by John Travolta. The film follows Gotti's monumental rise and fall in the New York underworld as he becomes the boss of the Gambino crime family, and in his wake faces numerous tragedies, trials, and a prison sentence.

Crime dramas following gangsters and crime families, both fictional and real life, have become a staple of cinematic filmmaking, with some of the greatest films of all time being these mafia flicks. Gotti is a film that, while definitely attempting to be in the same conversation, is nothing but a feature-length compilation of all the clichés, trends, and cheaply copied esthetics of these amazing films. Tied together in a beautifully mismatched soundtrack provided by Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, and the final result is a hilarious parody of the genre that isn't aware that it's a parody.

4 'Fateful Findings' (2016)

Fateful Findings follows the story of Dylan, a man who, after discovering mystical powers as a young boy, is working as a computer scientist on a quest to hack into the most secret national and international secrets. He soon finds himself reunited with his childhood girlfriend, whose return sparks a passion within his magical powers, giving him the strength to amplify his search with fateful consequences.

RELATED: The 10 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Tubi

Fateful Findings is far from the only amazing "so bad, it's good" masterpiece from director Neil Breen, yet it's easily the most iconic of his filmography, and has amassed a fanbase who love his signature filmmaking style. Fateful Findings bewilders and delights with its strange and unpredictable sequence of events, with hilariously unintentional moments coming one after another in succession. It's easily the film of his with the lowest barrier to entry and is easiest to understand, making it the perfect first chapter for anyone looking to delve into the strange and wonderful filmography of Breen.

3 'The Fanatic' (2019)

Image Via Quiver Distribution

The Fanatic follows the story of Moose, played by John Travolta, a rabid film fan with a mental disability who soon gets the opportunity to meet his idol, famous film actor Hunter Dunbar, played by Devon Sawa. After the interaction goes sour, Moose soon hatches a plan to get revenge on his former idol, and breaks into his luxury home in order to give him a taste of his own medicine.

It's all in the performance with The Fanatic, as what could be a genuinely effective thriller about the fears of celebrity-fan culture becomes an unintentional comedy thanks to Travolta's hilarious performance. The film lacks any sort of subtlety and self-awareness, and its story completely derails in the best, most hilarious ways possible. Arguably the strangest part of the film is that it is directed by lead Limp Bizkit member, Fred Durst.

2 'Cool Cat Saves the Kids' (2015)

Cool Cat Saves the Kids follows the story of Cool Cat, the self-proclaimed coolest cat in town who is loved by all the kids in the town, except for one Butch the Bully. Cool Cat and his friends soon find themselves terrorized by Butch, as Cool Cat learns to deal with threats, taunting, and the internet as he faces his fears and teaches valuable lessons.

Cool Cat Saves the Kids is the type of low-budget, wholesome yet completely unaware film whose lackluster charm can't help but put a smile on your face. From its cheap and noticeable editing errors to all the strange and hilarious quirks of Cool Cat as a character, Cool Cat Saves the Kids constantly surprises and delights with just how hilariously awkward it becomes. It has all the amazing energy of a home movie that someone filmed in their backyard, combined with enough strange and questionable decisions to make it a perfect "so bad, it's good" watch.

1 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Image via Moviehead Pictures

Birdemic: Shock and Terror follows the story of a mysterious occurrence where all the eagles, vultures, and other deadly avians attack the residents of a small town. A group of survivors soon band together in order to survive the flying menace, as more and more people find themselves victims of the terrifying Birdemic.

Horror movies with low budgets were a dime a dozen in the 2010s, yet Birdemic is an unforgettable experience in itself that quite frankly has to be seen to be believed. From its incredibly slow pacing to its hilariously bad performances to its nightmarish visual effects and awkward environmental message, Birdemic is the type of lightning-in-a-bottle "so bad it's good" movie that cannot be replicated. The film has garnered a massive reputation of being the greatest "so bad, it's good" movie not just of the 2010s, but of all time.

NEXT: The 10 Best "So Bad, It's Good" Movies, According to Letterboxd