There's no shortage of strange, confusing, and wonderfully messy movies out there. Streaming services allow viewers unprecedented access to films new and old, and good and bad, plus not having to pay for every movie individually is an incentive to watch ones of varying quality. And in the end, there's a strong argument to be made that you can't properly appreciate the good without sitting through some bad.

The following movies might seem bad when judged the way someone might ordinarily judge a movie, but all have interesting things to offer. The entertainment value provided might be strong, even if the quality of the filmmaking isn't. And when it comes to streaming services, few offer a catalog of movies as wild, wide-ranging, and bizarre as Amazon Prime Video (US) does, which is where the following movies can be found.

1 'Troll 2' (1990)

Few so-bad-they're-good movies are as iconic as Troll 2. This movie centers on a family who comes to live in a strange town filled with evil goblins, with no one except the family's son (and the ghost of his grandfather) believing that they're in any danger while living there.

From its strange premise to its bizarre dialogue to the stupid-looking goblins to the jaw-droppingly weird ending, Troll 2 is a constant ride of befuddlement and maybe even some wonder. While few would call Troll 2 a good movie, even fewer would say it's a boring movie, ensuring its legacy in pop culture as one of the most entertaining (and beloved) schlocky horror movies of all time.

2 'The Fanatic' (2019)

John Travolta has undeniably had a tumultuous career, ensuring that any movie featuring him is something of a potluck. You really don't know what you're going to get, as he consistently fluctuates between being in A-list movies (sometimes even getting Oscar-nominated) and movies that are infamously regarded as some of the worst of all time (most noticeably Battlefield Earth).

The Fanatic sees Travolta playing an obsessed fan of an action movie star, and the consequences that come from him continually stalking the actor. It's a very silly thriller with a committed (and bizarre) central performance from Travolta, and while it might not work particularly well as a tense drama, it is enjoyable as a dark comedy.

3 'Gamera vs. Viras' (1968)

While the Gamera series has always been in the shadow of the Godzilla series, Japan's favorite giant flying radioactive turtle has featured in a few great movies in the past 60 years. 1968's Gamera vs. Viras isn't quite one of them, but it certainly offers entertainment value of a different sort... eventually.

The Gamera films of the 1960s and 1970s were generally like the Godzilla movies, but a little cheaper. As such, Gamera vs. Viras isn't always firing on all cylinders (or any cylinders, really), with it taking a while to deliver on the promised showdown referred to in the title. But once Gamera does indeed fight the weird-looking squid/bird hybrid, Viras, it's glorious, with the over-the-top final battle being worth the wait.

4 'The Humanity Bureau' (2017)

There are plenty of strange (and questionable) Nicolas Cage movies out there, but few are as incompetent as The Humanity Bureau. It's a science-fiction movie that imagines a dystopian world in 2030, where the government has an overwhelming and dangerous amount of power due to global warming and an economic recession bringing the world to its knees.

It doesn't sound like it would automatically fail on paper, even if the changes between the film's release and this version of 2030 seem a little drastic. But there's just a general ineptness to the movie where it feels like no one's heart is really in it, and those who don't find the experience disappointing might well find themselves finding it hilarious instead.

5 'Saving Christmas' (2014)

For anyone after an unconventional and ridiculous Christmas movie, Saving Christmas might well be a suitably offbeat option. It features Kirk Cameron playing a version of himself, dealing with a member of his extended family who doesn't get into the Christmas spirit at a gathering. And Kirk is having none of it.

The movie ends up being Kirk Cameron lecturing his brother-in-law - and, in turn, the audience - about the wonders of Christmas, with additional scenes detailing the history of the holiday. Some of these sequences are bizarre, as is the film's clunky mix of awkward sincerity and comedy so tepid and unfunny it becomes ironically hilarious. Some may not find the message of Saving Christmas automatically questionable or amusing, but the execution sure does make it so.

6 'Mitchell' (1975)

All you need is Mitchell's weirdly simple title and bizarre poster to know you're in for something out of the ordinary. It centers on a renegade police officer - the titular Mitchell - who's shown to be willing to stop at nothing to arrest the members of a large drug syndicate who he's been tasked with tracking down and dismantling.

The lengths he goes to are what makes Mitchell quite entertaining. It's also a relatively sloppily made action/crime movie in general, sort of ending up like a bizarro version of 1971's The French Connection. It's messy and occasionally tedious, but thanks to being ridiculous, it can also be a good time when it goes all out and refuses to hold back like its title character.

7 '211' (2018)

Yet another strange Nicolas Cage vehicle available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, 211 sees Cage playing a police officer getting caught up in a bank heist that's spiraled out of control. Much of the movie is an extended standoff between robbers and cops, and with a handful of bystanders and hostages also getting tangled up in the process.

All the ingredients are there to make something decent, but things fall apart early and never really manage to get rebuilt. Heist movies are often entertaining (even the ones that aren't so great), but 211 fails to be suspenseful or engaging. Admiring its shortcomings can make for some fun at least, because it ends up being something of a textbook example of how not to do a bank heist movie.

8 'After Earth' (2013)

While M. Night Shyamalan's filmography isn't the most consistent one in the world, it is one of the most interesting. He's made some acclaimed classics, a couple of movies that are near-universally disliked, and then a range of more divisive titles with some fans, some detractors, and other viewers who feel caught between the two extremes.

Regrettably for those who want a good survival/sci-fi movie, After Earth is not one of his acclaimed movies. It pairs Will Smith with his son, Jaden Smith, and centers on the two trying to survive on Planet Earth some 1000 years after humanity abandoned it. The premise has potential, and sometimes it works visually, but it's also plagued with strange narrative choices and awkward dialogue, making for a movie that's far funnier than it is intense or exciting.

9 'Rocky IV' (1985)

It might not be fair to call Rocky IV a truly bad movie. After all, it's certainly not the worst film in the long-running series, it served to set up the main story of the Creed series, and pitting the title character against a super powerful Russian boxer while the Cold War was still raging did make for an interesting (and maybe even exciting) premise.

It is also a gloriously silly movie, and certainly the most over-the-top of all the Rocky movies. It has an almost superhuman antagonist, near-constant training montages, and Paulie even gets a robot butler as a gift. It's the most 1980s of all the Rocky movies, and contains a lot of charm and cheese that might not have been fully intended, making it arguably qualify as a so-bad-it's-good flick.

10 'Yongary, Monster from the Deep' (1967)

13 years after the first Godzilla movie, a South Korean production titled Yongary, Monster from the Deep was released, and proved to be very similar. The titular monster even looks a little like Godzilla, and the storyline involving him rampaging around a city and needing to be stopped has a decent number of familiar beats.

It does a typical giant monster plot in a way that feels a little haphazard and low-budget, but that just adds to its charm. It's one of the sillier old-school giant monster movies out there, but is surprisingly fun, considering the general lack of love thrown its way. The effects are transparent, the miniatures obvious, and the title character even dances with an annoying child at one point. It's silly but undeniably enjoyable entertainment for giant monster movie fans.

