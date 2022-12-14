Look, good movies are good. Great movies are great. Masterful movies are masterpieces. Movies that are compelling and well-made in all regards are fantastic, rewarding, and even exhilarating to watch. If good movies did not exist, and the experience of watching every movie was an unpleasant one, pop culture websites like the one you're currently browsing wouldn't exist and, in all likelihood, no one would really care much for film as an artform.

RELATED: Netflix Films That Failed to Spawn a Franchise

That being said, there is also something fun about watching a movie that's kind of bad. The term "so bad it's good" refers to this phenomenon of enjoying something even if it doesn't feel particularly well-made, and just as there's no shortage of good movies to enjoy normally, so too is there no shortage of bad movies to enjoy ironically. The following 10 are all available to stream on Netflix, and are more or less bad enough to be good.

'Piranha 3D' (2010)

While Piranha 3D might not be a good movie, it at least seems aware that it's not exactly good, and so leans into the whole idea of being schlocky fun more than some other trashy movies out there. The plot is ridiculously simple: a huge swarm of piranhas attack people who are on Spring Break in Arizona. Chaos ensues.

It's a movie that's quite sleazy and crude for the first half of its runtime, and then excessively bloody and gruesome for the second half of its runtime. There's plenty of very basic, very straightforward, turn-your-brain-off-and-enjoy entertainment here, for those who like that kind of thing. However, those expecting something a little smarter or more tasteful ought not to bother.

'The Cloverfield Paradox' (2018)

Image via Netflix

The Cloverfield series is an interesting one, with three films within it so far that are all very different. The first one (Cloverfield) from 2008 is a found footage monster movie. The second (10 Cloverfield Lane) from 2016 is a much smaller-scale (and arguably better) movie about three people hiding in an underground bunker from some sort of outside threat.

Enter the third movie to feature the Cloverfield name, The Cloverfield Paradox, which takes place on a spaceship and has a plot that involves a mysterious alternative dimension. It wasn't well-received, but when approached with the knowledge that it's kind of silly and far-fetched throughout, it provides a little mindless entertainment.

'Enter the Anime' (2019)

It's probably more than simply an acquired taste to find humor in bad documentaries, but for those who can, this hour-long Netflix special might make for a good laugh. Enter the Anime provides what's at best a surface-level look at anime, and if the 2.6/10 rating on IMDb is anything to go by, maybe the only way to get anything from it is to treat it like a so bad it's good documentary.

RELATED: The Lowest Rated Netflix Documentaries, According to Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Otherwise, anime fans who don't get a kick out of bad documentary filmmaking should probably steer clear, or run the risk of getting very frustrated. It's an exercise in how not to make a documentary, and feels hastily thrown together and poorly researched throughout... but at least it only goes for about an hour.

'Tall Girl' (2019)

Tall Girl is a movie about a tall girl in high school who finds it difficult to be very tall. The struggles of being tall - and trying to minimize tallness - are explored throughout, and as the movie goes on, the tall girl from Tall Girl realizes maybe being a tall girl isn't so bad, and embraces the whole being tall thing. And then the movie ends.

However, the Tall Girl saga doesn't end there! There's also Tall Girl 2, released in 2022, for anyone who wants to see some more tall girl trials and tribulations. Ultimately, it seems like many enjoy hate-watching the Tall Girl series, which could help Tall Girl reach new heights for viewers who get enjoyment out of something that's not very good.

'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

Image via STX Entertainment

The Bye Bye Man is a movie that instantly jumps up as one that you shouldn't take seriously, thanks to the title alone. When the lead villain of your horror movie is called something as silly as "The Bye Bye Man," there's little to no chance people can go in expecting to be scared.

And that's before seeing The Bye Bye Man play out, with this movie about a boogeyman who can only target people who know of his existence being exceedingly silly throughout. It's one of the most infamous horror movies of the 2010s, and is the kind of "scary" movie that's a lot of fun because of how ludicrous it is.

'The Last Days of American Crime' (2020)

For anyone who likes their so bad they're good movies long, The Last Days of American Crime has you covered. This slightly futuristic action/crime movie runs for almost two and a half hours, and features a far-fetched story about the U.S. Government planning to broadcast a signal that will make willingly committing a crime impossible.

It's a bit like Minority Report, but not good. Dystopian movies have been popular lately, and maybe this somewhat outlandish premise could have been handled in a way that would be enjoyable... but The Last Days of American Crime fails to do that. For the wild narrative and ridiculously over-the-top violence, this could serve as an enjoyable watch in the right mindset (as long as you can get past the long runtime).

'Death Note' (2017)

Netflix hasn't had a great run of adapting famous anime shows to live-action, with 2017's Death Note being the first notable adaptation hurdle they failed to clear. It has the same great premise as the anime: a high school student gets a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes in it, and he uses this newfound power to take out criminals, attempting to change the world for the better... at least at first.

RELATED: 'Death Note' Live-Action Series Being Developed by Duffer Brothers at Netflix

Everything an adaptation shouldn't do, 2017's live-action adaptation ends up doing. The anime still holds up, but at best, this live-action version might be good for a mindless laugh, and little else, even with its talented cast and director, who have all been involved in much better movies.

'Jem and the Holograms' (2015)

A wild, strange, music-themed movie that might well be some kind of cult movie in some years' time, Jem and the Holograms is quite a baffling film. It tackles social media fame and what it does to young people who are thrust into it, following a teenage girl and her sisters who suddenly make it big online and become global superstars overnight.

Maybe it won't be crazy enough for some, as the fairly lackluster critical reception might suggest, though for others, it could hit the sweet spot between being mindlessly formulaic and disarmingly oddball. Like any film on Netflix, though, what more do you have to lose but time, for giving something unusual-sounding like this a shot?

'365 Days' (2020)

Image via Next Film

365 Days might be the Holy Grail of notoriously bad Netflix movies. It caused a stir when released in 2020, due to the quality (or lack thereof) of its writing and directing, and for its excessively racy content, but has seemingly drifted from public consciousness... yet the fact it was a flash in the pan didn't stop a sequel from being greenlit and released in 2022.

The 50 Shades of Grey movies aren't exactly seen as high-class cinema, but they look like Academy Award-winning movies compared to 365 Days. Ridiculous, over-the-top, melodramatic, and unapologetically crass and sleazy, 365 Days is too mesmerizingly dumb to look away from, even if part of your brain is screaming at you to do so.

'Jiu Jitsu' (2020)

Nicolas Cage fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to watching odd, obscure movies featuring the legendarily over-the-top actor himself. Still, many of his recent movies that aren't particularly great are also a bit of a drag to watch, which makes something gleefully stupid like Jiu Jitsu stand out.

It's a movie that haphazardly throws together martial arts, science-fiction, and sword-fighting, playing out like a half-baked, poor-quality photocopy of something like Highlander. However, when approached as a so bad it's good movie, it largely delivers the goods. And, if all else fails, Cage at least commits to the ridiculousness of it all, as he's just about always able to do.

NEXT: Caged Deep Cuts: The Most Underrated Nicolas Cage Roles of All Time