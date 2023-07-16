Although we’re not entirely sure who to thank for movies that are so bad they’re good, we can likely point to solid contenders like Tommy Wiseau’s The Room. There’s something special about films that aren’t neatly packaged into the typical box-office-hit formula. Or perhaps, that’s something said when entire watch lists are cleared. Either way, while this list won’t get into every David Carradine film or the latest Cats remake, our list of the best so-bad-they-'re-good movies on Roku includes plenty of gritty revenge thrillers, disaster dramas, and murderous monster stories to choose from. Even when it feels like there’s nothing to watch, there’s always something.

Related:From Tubi to Freevee, the Best Free Streaming Services Explained

Vipers (2008)

Image Via MGM+

Director: Bill Corcoran

Cast: Tara Reid, Jonathan Scarfe, Corbin Bernsen, Genevieve Buechner, Aaron Pearl

In the movie Vipers, a small town is plagued by an infestation of genetically modified screeching snakes. As the venomous creatures multiply rapidly and terrorize the community, a group of desperate survivors must find a way to fight back and survive. Tara Reid (The Big Lebowski, American Pie) stars in this unanticipated horror with stupendous one-liners and inspired special effects.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Project: Shadowchaser (1992)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: John Eyres

Cast: Frank Zagarino, Martin Kove, Meg Foster, Paul Koslo, Joss Ackland

Project: Shadowchaser is a sci-fi action film where a military android escapes a secret research facility. As an FBI team races to apprehend the android, they are forced to seek the help of a cryogenic prisoner, played by Martin Kove (The Karate Kid), in hopes of saving the president's daughter, who’s played by Meg Foster (The Lords Of Salem). Fans of The Terminator will be in awe when they see this, as Project: Shadowchaser is a serious undiscovered contender.

Watch on the Roku Channel

Nightforce (1987)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Lawrence David Foldes

Cast: Linda Blair, James Van Patten, Richard Lynch, Chad McQueen

In the action-packed movie Nightforce, a Vietnam veteran, played by Richard Lynch (Halloween), is recruited by Carla (Linda Blair) to rescue her friend, who the Mexican cartel has kidnaped. Expect phenomenal stunt scenes choreographed by the team and sultry singing over the intro and credits performed by Linda Blair (The Exorcist).

Watch on The Roku Channel

Dune Warriors (1991)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Cirio H. Santiago

Cast: David Carradine, Rick Hill, Luke Askew, Maria Isabel Lopez

In the post-apocalyptic film Dune Warriors, a group of fierce fighters must protect a peaceful community from a ruthless gang of marauders. Led by Michael (David Carradine), they embark on a dangerous journey through the treacherous desert. As they Mad Max their way around, they must sword fight, as well as bazooka battle to survive.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Hell Ride (2008)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Larry Bishop

Cast: Larry Bishop, Michael Madsen, Vinnie Jones, David Carradine, Eric Balfour

Hell Ride is a gritty revenge thriller set in the world of motorcycle gangs. The film follows Pistolero (Larry Bishop), a biker seeking vengeance for the murder of his girlfriend by a rival gang. With his fellow bikers, The Gent, played by Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), and Comanche (Eric Balfour), Pistolero embarks on a bloody journey of retribution. Produced and presented by Quentin Tarantino, Hell Ride is quite masterfully executed poorly.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Space Ninjas (2019)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Scott McQuaid

Cast: Amirul Afiq Bin Amri, Miles Amundsen, Dirk Benedict, Jon T. Benn

Space Ninjas is a sci-fi comedy where a group of novice space cadets find themselves trapped aboard a derelict spaceship. To survive, they must face off against an army of evil alien ninjas armed with intense weapons and very edgy attire. This movie is very aware of itself but still leaves room for the audience's commentary.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Super Shark (2011)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Fred Olen Ray

Cast: Tim Abell, Sarah Lieving, Catherine Annette, Ashley Carr

Super Shark is a thrilling monster movie where a massive prehistoric shark terrorizes the coast. This unstoppable creature not only attacks humans on land but also possesses the ability to fly. As chaos ensues, a brave marine biologist (Sarah Lieving), and a drunk ship captain, Skipper Chuck (Tim Abell), team up to stop the super shark and save the town from its jaws of destruction.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Croczilla (2012)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Lisheng Lin

Cast: Barbie Hsu, Tao Guo, Zhaoqi Shi

In another creature feature, Croczilla (also titled Million Dollar Crocodile) focuses on a gigantic CGI crocodile that eats $1 million and wreaks havoc on a small town after being placed on a local gangster's dinner menu. As the monstrous reptile terrorizes the locals and destroys everything in its path, a team of unlikely heroes must confront the beast and save their community.

Watch on The Roku Channel

District B13 (2004)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Pierre Morel

Cast: Cyril Raffaelli, David Belle, Tony D'Amario

In the action-packed film District B13, set in a dystopian future, a dangerous district in Paris, France, is walled off from the rest of the city. When a powerful gang steals a neutron bomb, a skilled ex-convict and an undercover cop join forces to retrieve it. David Belle, the creator of parkour, performs intense stunts abound in this gripping urban thriller.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Stormageddon (2015)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Nick Lyon

Cast: John Hennigan, Eve Mauro, Joseph Gatt

Stormageddon is a disaster thriller where a rogue AI begins controlling the weather and threatens the world with catastrophic storms. As chaos unfolds, a scientist and a storm chaser must work together to stop the device and prevent global devastation. The amazing yet almost impossible-looking tsunamis, tornados, and lightning storms keep the audience very captivated.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Murdercycle (1999)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Thomas L. Callaway

Cast: Charles Wesley, Cassandra Ellis, Robert Donavan

In the sci-fi action film Murdercycle, an alien comet binds itself to a motorcyclist and becomes a lethal killing machine. As it goes on a rampage, a group of courageous soldiers must track down and stop the Murdercycle before it wreaks havoc on innocent lives. With awesome costume designs reminiscent of the ‘90s Power Rangers, it’s hard to decide who to root for.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Me & Will (1999)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Melissa Behr, Sherrie Rose

Cast: Sherrie Rose, Melissa Behr, Jason Hall, Bret Domrose, Keanu Reeves

Me & Will is about two women who break out of rehab and embark on a motorcycle trip across America in search of Peter Fonda's Easy Rider chopper. Dealing with the aftermath of substance abuse and loss, they form a deep bond as they navigate life's challenges and confront their pasts. With all the familiar faces that appear in this film, it’s a wonder how it ended up on this list.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Subspecies (1991)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Ted Nicolaou

Cast: Angus Scrimm, Anders Hove, Irina Movila, Laura Mae Tate

Subspecies is a horror film that follows a young woman named Michelle (Laura Mae Tate) who unknowingly becomes entangled in a battle between two vampire brothers. As she discovers the existence of the bloodthirsty creatures and their centuries-old feud, Michelle must fight to survive and protect her loved ones. With atmospheric settings, intense gore, and a chilling storyline, Subspecies delivers a terrifying vampire tale not for the squeamish.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Deathstalker (1983)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: James Sbardellati

Cast: Rick Hill, Barbi Benton, Richard Brooker

Deathstalker is a fantasy adventure film centered around the heroic warrior, Deathstalker (Rick Hill). Tasked with rescuing a princess (Barbi Benton) from an evil sorcerer, Deathstalker navigates treacherous lands and engages in epic battles. Deathstalker is filled with sword fights, magic, and vintage special effects and offers an extremely satisfying, to-the-point tale.

Watch on The Roku Channel

Fuego (2007)

Image Via The Roku Channel

Director: Damian Chapa

Cast: Damian Chapa, David Carradine, Louise Prieto

Fuego is a drama-action film that follows an ex-convict, Fuego (Damian Chapa), who comes across secret agent Lobo (David Carradine) while escaping prison in Chiapas. Lobo hires Fuego to utilize his skills as a spy and supplies him with everything he needs to travel the world and infiltrate a terrorist organization. Fans can only watch and dream about meeting somebody like Lobo and become an instant hero.

Watch on The Roku Channel