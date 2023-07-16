Although we’re not entirely sure who to thank for movies that are so bad they’re good, we can likely point to solid contenders like Tommy Wiseau’s The Room. There’s something special about films that aren’t neatly packaged into the typical box-office-hit formula. Or perhaps, that’s something said when entire watch lists are cleared. Either way, while this list won’t get into every David Carradine film or the latest Cats remake, our list of the best so-bad-they-'re-good movies on Roku includes plenty of gritty revenge thrillers, disaster dramas, and murderous monster stories to choose from. Even when it feels like there’s nothing to watch, there’s always something.
Vipers (2008)
Director: Bill Corcoran
Cast: Tara Reid, Jonathan Scarfe, Corbin Bernsen, Genevieve Buechner, Aaron Pearl
In the movie Vipers, a small town is plagued by an infestation of genetically modified screeching snakes. As the venomous creatures multiply rapidly and terrorize the community, a group of desperate survivors must find a way to fight back and survive. Tara Reid (The Big Lebowski, American Pie) stars in this unanticipated horror with stupendous one-liners and inspired special effects.
Project: Shadowchaser (1992)
Director: John Eyres
Cast: Frank Zagarino, Martin Kove, Meg Foster, Paul Koslo, Joss Ackland
Project: Shadowchaser is a sci-fi action film where a military android escapes a secret research facility. As an FBI team races to apprehend the android, they are forced to seek the help of a cryogenic prisoner, played by Martin Kove (The Karate Kid), in hopes of saving the president's daughter, who’s played by Meg Foster (The Lords Of Salem). Fans of The Terminator will be in awe when they see this, as Project: Shadowchaser is a serious undiscovered contender.
Nightforce (1987)
Director: Lawrence David Foldes
Cast: Linda Blair, James Van Patten, Richard Lynch, Chad McQueen
In the action-packed movie Nightforce, a Vietnam veteran, played by Richard Lynch (Halloween), is recruited by Carla (Linda Blair) to rescue her friend, who the Mexican cartel has kidnaped. Expect phenomenal stunt scenes choreographed by the team and sultry singing over the intro and credits performed by Linda Blair (The Exorcist).
Dune Warriors (1991)
Director: Cirio H. Santiago
Cast: David Carradine, Rick Hill, Luke Askew, Maria Isabel Lopez
In the post-apocalyptic film Dune Warriors, a group of fierce fighters must protect a peaceful community from a ruthless gang of marauders. Led by Michael (David Carradine), they embark on a dangerous journey through the treacherous desert. As they Mad Max their way around, they must sword fight, as well as bazooka battle to survive.
Hell Ride (2008)
Director: Larry Bishop
Cast: Larry Bishop, Michael Madsen, Vinnie Jones, David Carradine, Eric Balfour
Hell Ride is a gritty revenge thriller set in the world of motorcycle gangs. The film follows Pistolero (Larry Bishop), a biker seeking vengeance for the murder of his girlfriend by a rival gang. With his fellow bikers, The Gent, played by Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), and Comanche (Eric Balfour), Pistolero embarks on a bloody journey of retribution. Produced and presented by Quentin Tarantino, Hell Ride is quite masterfully executed poorly.
Space Ninjas (2019)
Director: Scott McQuaid
Cast: Amirul Afiq Bin Amri, Miles Amundsen, Dirk Benedict, Jon T. Benn
Space Ninjas is a sci-fi comedy where a group of novice space cadets find themselves trapped aboard a derelict spaceship. To survive, they must face off against an army of evil alien ninjas armed with intense weapons and very edgy attire. This movie is very aware of itself but still leaves room for the audience's commentary.
Super Shark (2011)
Director: Fred Olen Ray
Cast: Tim Abell, Sarah Lieving, Catherine Annette, Ashley Carr
Super Shark is a thrilling monster movie where a massive prehistoric shark terrorizes the coast. This unstoppable creature not only attacks humans on land but also possesses the ability to fly. As chaos ensues, a brave marine biologist (Sarah Lieving), and a drunk ship captain, Skipper Chuck (Tim Abell), team up to stop the super shark and save the town from its jaws of destruction.
Croczilla (2012)
Director: Lisheng Lin
Cast: Barbie Hsu, Tao Guo, Zhaoqi Shi
In another creature feature, Croczilla (also titled Million Dollar Crocodile) focuses on a gigantic CGI crocodile that eats $1 million and wreaks havoc on a small town after being placed on a local gangster's dinner menu. As the monstrous reptile terrorizes the locals and destroys everything in its path, a team of unlikely heroes must confront the beast and save their community.
District B13 (2004)
Director: Pierre Morel
Cast: Cyril Raffaelli, David Belle, Tony D'Amario
In the action-packed film District B13, set in a dystopian future, a dangerous district in Paris, France, is walled off from the rest of the city. When a powerful gang steals a neutron bomb, a skilled ex-convict and an undercover cop join forces to retrieve it. David Belle, the creator of parkour, performs intense stunts abound in this gripping urban thriller.
Stormageddon (2015)
Director: Nick Lyon
Cast: John Hennigan, Eve Mauro, Joseph Gatt
Stormageddon is a disaster thriller where a rogue AI begins controlling the weather and threatens the world with catastrophic storms. As chaos unfolds, a scientist and a storm chaser must work together to stop the device and prevent global devastation. The amazing yet almost impossible-looking tsunamis, tornados, and lightning storms keep the audience very captivated.
Murdercycle (1999)
Director: Thomas L. Callaway
Cast: Charles Wesley, Cassandra Ellis, Robert Donavan
In the sci-fi action film Murdercycle, an alien comet binds itself to a motorcyclist and becomes a lethal killing machine. As it goes on a rampage, a group of courageous soldiers must track down and stop the Murdercycle before it wreaks havoc on innocent lives. With awesome costume designs reminiscent of the ‘90s Power Rangers, it’s hard to decide who to root for.
Me & Will (1999)
Director: Melissa Behr, Sherrie Rose
Cast: Sherrie Rose, Melissa Behr, Jason Hall, Bret Domrose, Keanu Reeves
Me & Will is about two women who break out of rehab and embark on a motorcycle trip across America in search of Peter Fonda's Easy Rider chopper. Dealing with the aftermath of substance abuse and loss, they form a deep bond as they navigate life's challenges and confront their pasts. With all the familiar faces that appear in this film, it’s a wonder how it ended up on this list.
Subspecies (1991)
Director: Ted Nicolaou
Cast: Angus Scrimm, Anders Hove, Irina Movila, Laura Mae Tate
Subspecies is a horror film that follows a young woman named Michelle (Laura Mae Tate) who unknowingly becomes entangled in a battle between two vampire brothers. As she discovers the existence of the bloodthirsty creatures and their centuries-old feud, Michelle must fight to survive and protect her loved ones. With atmospheric settings, intense gore, and a chilling storyline, Subspecies delivers a terrifying vampire tale not for the squeamish.
Deathstalker (1983)
Director: James Sbardellati
Cast: Rick Hill, Barbi Benton, Richard Brooker
Deathstalker is a fantasy adventure film centered around the heroic warrior, Deathstalker (Rick Hill). Tasked with rescuing a princess (Barbi Benton) from an evil sorcerer, Deathstalker navigates treacherous lands and engages in epic battles. Deathstalker is filled with sword fights, magic, and vintage special effects and offers an extremely satisfying, to-the-point tale.
Fuego (2007)
Director: Damian Chapa
Cast: Damian Chapa, David Carradine, Louise Prieto
Fuego is a drama-action film that follows an ex-convict, Fuego (Damian Chapa), who comes across secret agent Lobo (David Carradine) while escaping prison in Chiapas. Lobo hires Fuego to utilize his skills as a spy and supplies him with everything he needs to travel the world and infiltrate a terrorist organization. Fans can only watch and dream about meeting somebody like Lobo and become an instant hero.