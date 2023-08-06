The phenomenon of things being "so bad they're good" might not be entirely exclusive to cinema, but it's within the world of film where such titles seem to be most prevalent. The term relates to movies that might not be good in the traditional sense, ensuring they're not going to win awards or top the lists of critics by any means, but all the while, they still contain things that make them fun or entertaining when viewed with the right mindset.

A so-bad-it's-good movie is therefore an acquired taste, but for those who can't get enough of them and happen to be signed up to Paramount+, the following titles are all easy to recommend. They encompass the best of the bad when it comes to the streaming service, and are likely to provide good entertainment value to any and all connoisseurs of less-than-great cinema out there.

10 'Paycheck' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Between the years 1993 and 2003, John Woo made half-a-dozen films in Hollywood after first getting recognition for the movies he made in his native Hong Kong before 1993. The last of his American movies made during this period was Paycheck, which is a messy and thrillingly bewildering movie that blends sci-fi concepts, action, and adventure to what could be called "interesting" effect.

It revolves around a man who gets wrapped up in a complex conspiracy surrounding a technology that allows people to see the future, only he's someone who's recently had much of his short-term memory wiped. It's confusing and throws arguably too much at the viewer, but getting swept up in the ridiculousness of it all can be fun in its own way, and Woo does manage to let loose a decent amount towards the end with some over-the-top action scenes.

9 'Gemini Man' (2019)

Ang Lee has made plenty of great films throughout his diverse and just about always interesting filmmaking career, but 2019's Gemini Man certainly wasn't one of his finest hours. It could at least be called ambitious, with a premise surrounding an aging assassin being forced to fight his younger and more physically adept clone who's approximately a quarter-of-a-century his junior.

As this protagonist is played by Will Smith, viewers get two Smiths for the price of one in a movie that could've been called "Mr. and Mr. Smith." It's not good, but the fact it's not good in an oddly engaging way means that the film's not without merit for anyone in the mood for some bold yet undeniably shaky sci-fi action.

8 'Friday the 13th: A New Beginning' (1985)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Even though it's one of the most famous horror franchises out there, the truth is that the majority of Friday the 13th movies simply aren't very good. It's not something that would be easy to hear, for anyone who loves the franchise, but it is a series of slasher movies that are best watched by viewers who don't mind keeping their tongues in their cheeks for the better part of 90 minutes.

The fifth movie in the long-running series, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, just so happens to follow one of the best of the Friday the 13th movies, 1984's poorly-titled Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. A New Beginning is very silly, and feels deserving of mockery for the mere fact that it awkwardly resurrects the series just one year after the supposed "Final Chapter."

7 'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paycheck isn't the only John Woo movie on Paramount+ that can be enjoyed as a so-bad-it's-good film. The streaming service also has Mission: Impossible II, which is quite easily the weakest movie in the series, and perhaps the only one that could be given the label of a below-average action/adventure/spy movie.

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt gets up to his usual activities, what with not knowing who to trust and needing to save the world from a serious threat, but everything here feels a little goofier than usual. It especially goes for broke in its ridiculous final hour, meaning Mission: Impossible II might not be a great watch for those who like their Mission: Impossible movies to feel a little grounded... but fans of silly spectacle should be pleased.

6 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' (2013)

The first live-action G.I. Joe movie came out in 2009, and certainly didn't set the world on fire when assessed critically, by any means. It got a sequel in 2013 called G.I. Joe: Retaliation, because everyone knows the best way to title a sequel is to add some multi-syllable word beginning with "R" to the original title (look how many times it's worked for the Matrix sequels).

This sequel tries to make things bigger and better, succeeding at the first and not so much at the latter by simply increasing the number of things the titular G.I. Joe team needs to deal with. It's brain-dead and gratuitous in its approach to providing viewers with sci-fi and action, but it might well be good for a laugh in the eyes of some.

5 'Nicky Deuce' (2013)

Image via Nickelodeon

The most notable thing about Nicky Deuce is the fact that so much of its cast is made up of people who starred in The Sopranos, which is easily one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Unfortunately, their star power cannot make Nicky Deuce rank among one of the greatest movies of all time - not by a long shot.

Said cast includes Steve Schirripa, Vincent Curatola, Tony Sirico, Michael Imperioli, and even Tony Sopranos himself, James Gandolfini, with the plot revolving around a shy teenager spending his holidays with his unusual relatives in Brooklyn, N.Y. It might hold some entertainment value for the fact it features so many Sopranos stars outside the show, but it's otherwise a pretty lackluster family-friendly comedy.

4 'Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan' (1989)

Image via Paramount Pictures

You can't really talk about bad Friday the 13th movies without mentioning the eighth film in the series, Jason Takes Manhattan. And no, it might not represent the series at its worst (that title would have to go to Jason X), but this does feel like it might be something of a jump-the-shark moment for the franchise as a whole.

The title and poster promise the titular serial killer rampaging through the heart of New York City, but funnily enough, this is really only explored in the final moments of the film. Much of the film could be more accurately described as "Jason Takes a Small Boat to Manhattan." It's not good, but it is kind of funny just how misleading it all feels.

3 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Anthony Hopkins has been in some great movies throughout his career, but he also bafflingly starred in one of the many Transformers films: 2017's The Last Knight. It's one series where it's strange how it keeps on going, because while it's hard to find people who still genuinely love the series as a whole, they've seemingly been able to keep pumping out profitable sequels since 2007.

Transformers: The Last Knight runs for a staggering 154 minutes and explores the history of the Transformers on Earth, only for much of the backstory to only add confusion and chaos to the series as a whole. It's almost impressive just how messy and strange it all gets, making for one of the most wonderfully confusing blockbusters in recent memory.

2 'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Image Via Miramax Films

Halloween: Resurrection is the eighth film in the Halloween series, and was released almost a quarter of a century after the original acclaimed classic. It was a movie that suggested the series needed a break, or otherwise risk carrying on while standing on its last legs, given that Resurrection is generally seen as a series low point.

It did not, funnily enough, resurrect the series, because Halloween fans would have to wait another 16 years for a new film in the series to come out. Michael Myers is a shell of his former self here, and it's hard to find much of it scary... but at least this Halloween movie features Busta Rhymes hamming it up, with his scenes at least making things amusingly watchable.

1 'Konga' (1961)

Image via American International Pictures

Fans of strange monster movies are spoiled for choice, given monster movies are often a little weird - and sometimes quite silly - by default. One of the silliest would have to be 1961's Konga, with a title clearly evoking King Kong and a plot about a scientist experimenting on a baby chimpanzee to make it grow in size, and then do his dirty work.

As is always the case, the plan backfires, and the chimp eventually grows large enough to wreak serious havoc in London. It's very silly and one-note, but its age and lack of believable special effects can make it an odd kind of ridiculous spectacle that proves hard to look away from.

