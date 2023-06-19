The term "so-bad-it's-good" has been thrown around enough for most people to know what it means, but in case you didn't: good movies are usually good. Bad movies are usually bad. You'll have a good time with a good movie. You'll have a bad time with a bad movie. The Earth rotates around the sun. Everything dies. Taxes exist. However, some bad movies are bad enough that watching them can make for a surprisingly good time.

So-bad-they're-good movies are flukes of nature, and even if it's difficult to scientifically break down why some bad movies are awesome and some are just bad, it's undeniable that some bad movies are worth watching. Horror is one particular genre that's home to many good-bad movies, and Shudder is a streaming service that's known primarily for its wide array of horror movies. As such, it's a no-brainer to search for so-bad-they're-good movies on Shudder, with the following titles being some of the best (or worst) on offer.

10 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' (2021)

An unconventional and messy Western that also feels like it belongs to numerous other genres, Prisoners of the Ghostland is a real trip, and not always in the best of ways. It follows a lone wolf who's sent on a dangerous rescue mission, with the stakes heightened after he's placed in a suit that will explode if he doesn't complete the task within five days.

With Nicolas Cage as the protagonist, and something that's a Western, action, fantasy, and comedy movie all at once, what could go wrong? As it turns out, a decent amount, because Prisoners of the Ghostland is pretty incoherent, and rarely excels or lives up to its ambitious premise. However, few movies are as consistently exasperating or ill-conceived, making some ironic enjoyment here a possibility.

9 'Ruin Me' (2017)

Those who like to engage in watching so-bad-they're-good movies may be used to wanting something that could prove ruinous to their overall intelligence, with bad horror movies potentially killing off brain cells while villains on-screen kill off characters. Or, maybe some people want to ruin a movie night that could have been a perfectly good time, had a better film been picked.

Enter the appropriately named Ruin Me, which is about a group of teenagers agreeing to participate in a slasher movie re-enactment, only for (shock, horror) the re-enactment to become real. Horror movies that comment on horror movies can exist and prove to be genuinely good, but Ruin Me unfortunately can't join that club, and is instead laughable in ways it probably doesn't want to be.

8 'The Bunker Game' (2022)

The Bunker Game centers on a Live Action Role Playing (L.A.R.P.) Game that turns deadly. Those who participated in it think they're merely pretending to be survivors living in underground bunkers after a devastating nuclear war, but things take a turn for the uncomfortably real, and the actors find themselves in genuine danger.

Perhaps the premise isn't one that sounds abysmal on paper. Horror movies about desperate fights for survival can be gripping, even if they're not exactly masterfully made. But it's the execution of The Bunker Game which lets it down and makes it hard to take seriously, as well as the continually ludicrous turns the story takes as things go on.

7 'Night's End' (2022)

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted just about everyone on Earth, including those in the film industry. As such, it wasn't uncommon to see movies released in the early 2020s that felt distinctly as though they were made on the cheap, and while people were living in lockdown. Given horror movies don't always need big budgets to deliver big scares, there are probably more lockdown horror movies than lockdown movies in any other genre.

This COVID-19 curse hit Night's End, which aims to be a claustrophobic exorcism-themed movie with plenty of Zoom calls and people keeping their distance from one another. Points can potentially be given for the effort, but it doesn't exactly work in the end, and though some horror movies made during lockdown were serviceable, Night's End isn't one of them.

6 'Verotika' (2019)

You could describe most anthology movies as mixed bags, and very few as either wholly good or entirely terrible. Verotika earns the rare distinction of being one horror-themed anthology movie that was all bad, all the time, and for all of its different stories, with not a single one here being worth watching if you're after good horror.

But if you're after shoddy horror that misfires so often it becomes pretty easy to laugh at? Verotika might have you covered, so long as you don't nod off during some of the more boring parts. Messy, sleazy, stupid, and cheap, it's everything wrong with horror rolled into one, making it an easy target for mockery.

5 'Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2' (1987)

A sequel to 1984's Silent Night, Deadly Night, 1987's Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 might be more well-known than its predecessor, or at least more infamous. The series has a total of five entries, with the films featuring horrific things happening around Christmastime, including a serial killer going on a murder spree while dressed as Santa Claus.

The mix of Christmas and horror might already be silly enough in the first movie, but Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 isn't as well put together as that first film, resulting in something less scary, and probably funnier. Maybe some of the comedy's intentional, but even then, nothing here that's trying to be scary succeeds in that regard. And yes, it is the film that features the infamous and meme-worthy "Garbage day" quote.

4 'Q' (1982)

For those who like their giant monster movies as weird as possible, the simply titled Q has you covered. An alternative title is The Winged Serpent, which is at least a little more descriptive, given the film revolves around a giant flying lizard that's terrorizing New York City, and the lengths the police will go to in order to end the monster's murder spree.

For a monster movie made on a budget, it's not terribly assembled, and the outlandish premise alongside the movie's eclectic mix of genres ensures it's a decent amount of fun to watch. It's far from a great movie, but even if it's sloppy and kind of sleazy, it's undeniably weird enough to provide some entertainment, even if its ambition makes it stumble as a genuinely scary work of horror.

3 'Christmas Presence' (2018)

Sometimes called Why Hide?, Christmas Presence is honestly a much funnier title for this very silly Christmas-themed horror movie. It follows a group of friends celebrating the holiday at a remote location, but as anyone familiar with horror movies will know, doing just about anything away from a populated area tends to be a mistake.

As such, blood and murder ensue, with Christmas Presence clearly having its tongue in cheek, even if it's not particularly funny in the ways it wants to be funny. It seems there are a surprising number of holiday/horror movies out there, and probably enough good ones to easily avoid Christmas Presence, unless of course you're in the mood for something so-bad-it's-good.

2 'Tammy and the T-Rex' (1994)

Tammy and the T-Rex might be entirely ridiculous, but thanks to the existence of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, in no way can it be considered the worst dinosaur-themed movie out there. And at least it's not trying to be particularly grounded, given the plot revolves around a murdered teenager who has his brain placed inside an animatronic dinosaur, and then seeks revenge against those who killed him in his new "body."

It's absolutely ridiculous, and for some, might be considered too good to be truly so-bad-it's-good. Still, it is ultimately a cult movie that not all critics were on-board with at the time of release, and as it scratches a bit of a so-bad-it's-good itch, it can be considered a goofy yet oddly endearing piece of horror.

1 'Sadako vs. Kayako' (2016)

Both the Ringu/Ring and Ju-On/Grudge series are seen as iconic horror franchises, with both being successful in Japan before proving similarly compelling to non-Japanese audiences, courtesy of some Hollywood remakes. In 2016, the two franchises were brought together for a versus movie that promised a showdown between Sadako from the Ringu series and Kayako from the Ju-On series.

It might've sounded too silly to be true, but the film is real, and it takes itself fairly seriously, all things considered. For the sheer novelty of featuring a fight between two icons of J-horror who aren't particularly well-known for their fighting prowess, Sadako vs. Kayako can indeed satisfy as a so-bad-it's-good movie.

