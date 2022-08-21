Soap operas are famous for giving viewers love in the afternoon, and sometimes they do it best in triangle form. Love triangles are an age-old storyline on soaps when one character bounces between two other characters who both feel they're destined to be with them.

From the well-remembered Jack/Nikki/Victor on Young and the Restless to the frustrating Carly/Sonny/Jacks on General Hospital to the most famous love triangle in soap history from Bold and the Beautiful, some soap love triangles are so memorable (and ongoing) that they become one of the driving forces of the show.

John/Natalie/Brody ('One Life to Live')

As far as One Life To Live supercouples go, John McBain and Natalie Buchanan were pretty epic. But their love story wasn't always rainbows and butterflies, because it wasn't long after Brody Lovett arrived in Llanview that Natalie found herself falling for her sister's boyfriend.

In typical soap fashion, this of course drove a rift between Natalie and John, with Natalie eventually spending nights with both John and Brody and becoming pregnant. It wasn't until one of the show's final episodes that John found out he was in fact the baby's father, and the couple lived happily ever after until the show's end.

Travis/Erica/Jackson ('All My Children')

The most memorable All My Children love triangle of them all, of course, involved show frontrunner Erica Kane. Despite being adored by fans for her relationship with Travis, it didn't take long for her to detour to his brother Jackson.

This love triangle ended in tragedy when Travis passed away and Jackson's and Erica's feelings for each other remained well into the show's final episodes in 2011.

Will/Sonny/Paul ('Days Of Our Lives')

Will and Sonny reached supercouple status the second they went on their first date in 2012 on NBC's Days of Our Lives, and after several bumps in their road between their marriage and raising their daughter, their love story came to a tragic end when Will was murdered.

But in a very overdone soap opera storyline, Will came back from the dead with no memory of his husband, arriving back in Salem and inevitably falling for Sonny's ex-boyfriend Paul. This love triangle was both enjoyable and frustrating for WilSon fans until Will finally regained his memory of his life with Sonny.

Lucky/Elizabeth/Nikolas ('General Hospital')

Although Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth Webber were a beloved couple in the '90s on General Hospital - being dubbed "LL2" for their similarities to Lucky's iconic parents Luke and Laura - it didn't take long for Lucky's half-brother Nikolas to get thrown into the mix.

When Nikolas wasn't pining over his love Emily Quartermaine, he was longing for a life with Elizabeth. This love triangle lasted off and on until the early 2010s when Elizabeth spent time with both brothers and inevitably ended up pregnant, uncertain of which one was the father.

Sami/EJ/Lucas ('Days Of Our Lives')

Sami Brady and Lucas Horton are one of the most memorable couples in DOOL history. What started out as a fake-dating plot in order for Sami to be with Austin and Lucas to win over Carrie ended up with some real relations that resulted in Sami and Lucas having their son Will.

Fast-forward a couple of decades and despite the fact that Sami found love with EJ DiMera more than once, it never stopped her and Lucas from hooking up behind their lovers' backs on several occasions.

Carly/Sonny/Jax ('General Hospital')

No matter who they're currently dating or will date in the future, Carly and Sonny will always be endgame on ABC's General Hospital. They share two children and a bunch of stepkids, three Carly-recasts worth of history, and a whole lot of trauma in the three decades these two characters spent together.

But when it comes to Jax, he and Carly will always share chemistry (and a daughter), and Sonny will always loathe the Australian for not only dating Carly, but stealing his first love Brenda Barret from him in the late 90s.

Sharon/Nick/Adam ('Young And The Restless')

Nick and Sharon on Y&R are equivalent to Lucky and Liz on GH. The young, '90s couple thought they were destined to be together until soap drama stood in their way and ended their memorable romances.

While Nick and Sharon have been together off and on over the last three decades, whenever Nick's skeevy brother Adam shows up, all bets are off for Sharon. Nick has plenty of reasons to hate his half-brother, but the top of the list is the hold he's always had on Nick's first love.

Roman/Marlena/John ('Days Of Our Lives')

When they weren't focused on the Devil possessing Marlena, the biggest storyline on Days of Our Lives in the 80s and 90s was her confusing love triangle with Roman Brady and John Black.

Despite John and Marlena's supercouple status, when it came out that John may have actually been Marlena's husband Roman, who had been presumed dead, the whole storyline took a turn. Roman's original portrayer returned to Salem, revealing that John was only programmed with Roman's memories, causing the soapy love triangle to begin.

Jack/Nikki/Victor ('Young And The Restless')

While Nikki and Victor Newman's love story will always be a notch above all others, some Young and the Restless fans will always love Nikki and Jack Abbott as a couple.

Victor and Jack have been rivals since the 80s, one of the most iconic scenes in soap opera history being when Jack threw an office chair out a window in the heat of an argument with Victor. And while Nikki isn't the sole reason for their enemy status, their shared feelings for her have certainly never helped.

Steffy/Liam/Hope ('Bold And The Beautiful')

The most famous soap opera love triangle of all is the one between Steffy, Liam and Hope on CBS' Bold and the Beautiful. This storyline has been going on for over a decade and remains a frontrunner on the show.

While Hope had Liam first, Steffy has always been right there trying to break the two up in order to have Liam all for herself. Several weddings and children later and these three are still tangled up to this day.

