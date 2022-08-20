You look different, did you get your hair done?

While it's common for soap operas to have a handful of legendary characters who remain on their shows for years - or even decades - turning into veteran actors of their soap, it's also not uncommon for a character to be recast.

The reason for being recast can be anywhere from the actor choosing to move on from the show to an actor simply not fitting well in the role and needing another actor to swoop in and take the reigns. And while recasts can often be a controversial topic among soap fans, sometimes, you'll get a recast that makes you forget the original actor was ever replaced.

Genie Francis As Laura Spencer ('General Hospital')

As far as soap vets go, Genie Francis is certainly top of the list, portraying Laura Spencer on General Hospital off and on since 1977 and being one-half of the show's iconic Luke and Laura wedding of 1983.

Considering Francis' longevity on the soap, it may be a surprise to learn she wasn't the actress who originated Laura. The character, first known as Laura Vining, arrived in Port Charles in 1974. Stacey Baldwin played it for two years before Francis hopped into the role, making Laura one of the most memorable characters in daytime history.

Zach Tinker As Sonny Kiriakis ('Days Of Our Lives')

After his off-screen birth in 1991, Sonny Kiriakis was not seen on-screen until 2011 when Freddie Smith debuted in the role, making history as Days of Our Lives' first-ever openly LGBTQ character and as one half of the supercouple commonly referred to as "WilSon."

But after Smith was let go from the show in 2020 and later chose not to return, another soap alum took his place. Zach Tinker, best known for playing Fen Baldwin on Young and the Restless, took on the role of Sonny for the show's Peacock miniseries Beyond Salem before finally joining the cast on daytime with a flawless take on the beloved character.

Mark Grossman As Adam Newman ('Young And The Restless')

Adam Newman has had a lot of portrayers over the years on Y&R, memorably played by Michael Muhney before his firing over sexual harassment claims in 2014. The actor was eventually replaced with then-soap star Justin Hartley, who would leave the show in 2016 to pursue his primetime career on NBC's This Is Us.

After Hartley's notable performance as Adam, it was hard for fans to imagine another actor in the role. But when Mark Grossman stepped into Adam's shoes in 2019, it was almost as if there was no difference in the character with how he portrayed Adam's self-centered and vindictive nature.

Jen Lilley As Maxie Jones ('General Hospital')

Since 2005, former Zenon actress Kirsten Storms has starred in the role of Maxie Jones on GH, a role she remains in to this day. But in 2011, when the actress had to take an unexpected medical leave, future Hallmark Channel star Jen Lilley filled in for the year-long absence.

When Lilley appeared on-screen as Maxie, she was considered one of the most spot-on recasts in history, not only looking and acting like the character but even sounding and saying lines similarly, as if the character hadn't even been recast.

Michael B. Jordan As Reggie Montgomery ('All My Children')

Plenty of famous actors get their start on soap operas, and in 2003, the late Chadwick Boseman appeared on ABC's All My Children as Reggie Montgomery. But in typical soap fashion, Boseman only remained in the role for one week before being fired and recast.

Actor Michael B. Jordan then played Reggiefor three years, who would - ironically - go on to star in Marvel'sBlack Pantheralongside the fellow former AMC star.

Robert Scott Wilson As Ben Weston ('Days Of Our Lives')

When Ben Weston arrived in Salem in 2014, the future serial killer was played by Justin Gaston, husband of Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway. But the actor only remained in the role for three months before getting replaced with Robert Scott Wilson.

Wilson held the role almost consistently from 2014 until the character's departure in 2022 and was arguably a much better fit in the role than Gaston, who would later appear opposite his wife as a temporary recast of Ordway's on-screen husband on Y&R.

Nicholas Chavez As Spencer Cassadine ('General Hospital')

Spencer Cassadine has always been one of the most popular young characters on GH, most memorably played by Disney Channel alum Nicolas Bechtel off and on from 2013 until 2020. But when fans learned of a recast coming in 2021, it was mixed emotions for those who grew to love Bechtel.

It didn't take long for actor Nicholas Chavez to grow on the viewers, quickly becoming a fan favorite and winning his first Daytime Emmy Award in 2022 for his outstanding performance in the role.

Melissa Ordway As Abby Newman ('Young And The Restless')

Many actresses have played Abby Newman on Y&R since the character's birth in 2000, once played by former General Hospital star Hayley Erin before being most notably played by another GH star, Marcy Rylan.

Once Rylan turned in her Newman name to become the daughter of Luke and Laura on GH in 2013, the character was recast with actress Melissa Ordway. While Rylan made the character popular, Ordway has kept Abby's legacy alive since.

Stacy Haiduk As Kristen DiMera ('Days Of Our Lives')

The love-to-hate character of Kristen DiMera has always been played by actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson, originating the role in 1993 and playing Kristen off and on for over 20 years.

But in 2018 when Davidson could no longer commit to her DOOL role, soap alum Stacy Haiduk took over in what was considered a flawless switch in which Haiduk portrayed both of Davidson's known DOOL roles: Kristen and Susan.

Gina Tognoni As Phyllis Summers ('Young And The Restless')

Sure, soap alum Michelle Stafford will always be the fan favorite Phyllis Summers. Still, when the actress left Young and the Restless in 2014 to pursue a stint on General Hospital, the character got an ideal replacement.

Another soap alum, Gina Tognoni, perfected the role from 2014 until her departure in 2019 when Phyllis' original portrayer Stafford made her Y&R return.

