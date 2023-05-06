An emerging cinematic sub-genre that first entered the lexicon around the mid-20th century, social thrillers veil social commentary under the guise of a classic suspense film. Often weaving in elements of other well-established genres, including horror, psychological drama, and black comedy, the term has become prevalent in mainstream film criticism and analysis.

While the effectiveness of the label can be argued, often futilely, the conversation around these films is more than worthy. These movies, while also chilling thrillers, highlight and explore widespread or concealed issues that plague our society.

10 'Rear Window' (1954)

Image via Paramount

There is a reason Rear Window is still studied in schools to this day, from high school to university. It is because the themes of the film are not only relevant but pervasive even today, particularly in how it comments on the male ego and pathology.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Satirize the Digital Age

Though perhaps most commonly noted for its ideas on voyeurism, it has been scrutinized and parodied since its release. Rear Window is a layered text, and its comments on gender roles and the patriarchal system may be its most enduring. While it is rife with technical wizardry, Rear Window is a classic for the ideas underneath its surface.

9 'Candyman' (2021)

Image via Universal

An update of Clive Barker's anthologies and Bernard Rose's original film, Nia DaCosta's Candyman is a worthy deepening of the franchise's mythology. A spiritual sequel more than a direct one, it looks at the urban legend through a new lens. While the original was excellently played out narratively, the updated version is much more focused on its exploration of racial violence.

DaCosta and co-writers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld effectively show how the notion of myths in the story is a parable for our modern landscape. The mood is perfectly eerie, and changing of perspectives is well done, even if the film feels like it doesn't always say all that it wants to with its numerous ideas.

8 'Us' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

With Us, Jordan Peele established himself as a milestone face in movies, not with social commentary but with big popcorn frights. Grossing over $250 million, Peele proved to be one of his generation's defining voices, a creator of blockbusters with legitimate artistry. Surprisingly, Us received no Academy Award nominations.

RELATED: The 25 Best Horror Performances That Should've Been Nominated for an Oscar

Us is a little harder to grasp than Get Out, as it seems to adhere to and comment on its cinematic predecessors of American classics. Probably Peele's darkest watch to date, the movie is elevated by particularly stellar performances. Although it can be elusive at times, Us's visual metaphors are potent and offer a clearer insight into the movie's numerous outlooks.

7 'The Belko Experiment' (2016)

Image via MGM

A dream project of recent DC exec James Gunn since 2007, it is surprising that The Belko Experiment only grossed a modest $11 million at the box office when considering its frightening premise. Following company employees who are forced to kill each other in a battle royale-style blood match, the movie lacks Gunn's usual humor.

Perhaps that's because of director Greg McLean's bleaker edge, giving the movie greater stakes. The movie is a classic "people put to the extreme" look at our carnal thirsts, using the mundane office workplace as a suitable backdrop. While it is less thoughtful and more gory than some would like, The Belko Experiment is destined to become a cult classic.

6 'Disconnect' (2012)

Disconnect is a passionate, vital early 2010s movie about the pitfalls of modern technological communication. It does not feel dated, and its pleas feel urgent. It is a movie with something to say. Although it sways into melodrama to the point of silliness, particularly during its underwhelming climax, its ambition alone should make it worthwhile viewing.

It has a sprawling cast and follows multiple interconnected stories, some more engaging than others. However, their thematic universality is all constant. It is an operatic movie, one with moments of rare dramatic beauty, and its grappling with complex, tragic elements is surprisingly thoughtful.

5 'The Constant Gardener' (2005)

The best John le Carre adaptation to date, The Constant Gardener, is a wondrous film. Cunningly written with Oscar-worthy lead performances, the movie's greatest asset may be Fernando Meirelles and his virtuosic use of color. The Constant Gardener succeeds where other le Carre adaptations fail by aptly examining the novel's social texture.

RELATED: The 25 Best Thrillers of the 21st Century (So Far)

The movie is clever to masquerade itself as a tasty spy thriller until audiences realize that, when the credits start to roll, they have just watched a moralistic film about governmental conspiracy and abuse in developing countries. Along with movies like Dirty Pretty Things and Children of Men, The Constant Gardener helped define Western social thrillers in the 2000s.

4 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Adapted from the novel by Ira Levin, whose work is often satirical, Rosemary's Baby is far more nightmarish. It is claustrophobic, disturbing, and perhaps most effective because it is diabolically plausible. Made with artistry and conviction, the performances in the film may be its finest quality above all else.

The satanic element may get the most attention and gasps, but the themes of constraining women and men controlling female bodies should be its most frightening. It's an idea that has become common ground in many modern thriller and horror movies, and it wouldn't be out of the question to think some have been influenced by this 1968 hair-raiser.

3 'Luce' (2019)

Luce is a film that provides more questions than answers, but its exploration of the black experience in America is a reflective and challenging one. It is a movie with rage simmering in its core and features a wily cat-and-mouse game of deception and gaslighting to propel its narrative.

Although its painting of modern high school feels strangely sitcom-esque, the movie has sharp performances and a deep, pulsing score. Directed and co-written by Julius Onah, who Marvel has smartly tapped for their upcoming Sam Wilson Captain America movie, treats the material with the seriousness it seemingly deserves.

2 'Parasite' (2019)

A film has to be seriously special to dignify as much content and discussion around it as Parasite got. However, Parasite is worth it. The movie, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, provides an exhilarating thriller and perceptive commentary on class division.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Expertly Criticize Capitalism

The movie opened up a new audience to director Bong Joon-ho, so it's understandable for some not to have been aware that Joon-ho's films have continually been acclaimed for their social commentary. While the comedic element of the film is a little overblown, its heartache and defeatism remain underrated.

1 'Get Out' (2017)

The term "social thriller" really blew up in the zeitgeist with the arrival of Jordan Peele's landmark film, Get Out. Peele himself has defined the movie as a social thriller, which is fair since cramming the movie into an archetypal genre is difficult because it is funny, scary, and observant — all at the same time.

While there are startling moments in Get Out that live up to its billing as a horror flick, the movie works from a satirical premise. Peele is a real movie buff, and Get Out, like his next films, Us and Nope, is fully aware of genre tropes and stereotypes and undermines them excellently for both dramatic and evaluative purposes.

KEEP READING: 11 Films to Fight the Power