While the Coppola family is filled with talented artists, Sofia Coppola has carved out a unique niche within the mainstream film landscape with her artful deconstructions of family, romance, and friendship. Coppola’s wonderful aestheticism gives each of her projects a unique visual style, but it's the incredible characters at the heart of her stories that make her films so rewatchable.

There’s a unique tone to Coppola’s projects, many of which float between comedy and drama, that has inspired some truly incredible work from some of the industry’s finest performers. Here are the best performances in Sofia Coppola films, ranked.

Emma Watson – 'The Bling Ring' (2013)

In the wake of the success of Harry Potter, all three stars of the young adult fantasy franchise struggled to find roles that would distinguish them outside of the saga that had dominated popular culture for the past decade.

While Emma Watson first showed her ability to play a more mature role in 2012’s The Perks of Being A Wallflower, she got to play against type as a completely unlikable character – Nicolette "Nicki" Moore – in Coppola’s underrated 2013 dark comedy The Bling Ring. Watson took center stage in this account of the celebrity-obsessed teenagers who chose to rob the homes of their favorite stars.

Rashida Jones – 'On the Rocks' (2020)

On the Rocks is one of Coppola’s more undervalued films; while it certainly feels like more of a crowd-pleaser than any of her more artistic projects, On the Rocks finds many profound moments in its reflection on the nature of married life and infidelities.

Rashida Jones gives a very relatable performance as the New York woman Laura Keane, whose father Felix (Bill Murray) offers to help her out after she suspects that her husband (Marlon Wayans) is being unfaithful to her. Jones is the perfect foil for Murray; it’s amusing to watch how nonplussed she is by her father’s wacky propositions.

Josh Hartnett – 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

The Virgin Suicides was an incredible debut for Coppola that showed how important perspective was to her work; in many ways, The Virgin Suicides is a study of objectification, as the film only shows its young female characters through the perspective of a group of teenage boys that lust for them. It was a clever way of approaching Jeffrey Eugenidies’ source material that didn’t lose the delicate tragedy from the original source material.

Josh Hartnett gives one of his best performances as Trip Fontaine, a high school heartthrob who falls in love with his neighbor Lux Lisbon (Kirsten Dunst), only to subsequently abandon her.

Stephen Dorff – 'Somewhere' (2010)

Given how experienced she was in the film industry, Coppola was the perfect director to handle a satire of Hollywood stardom and the reality of being a famous actor through 2010's Somewhere. Stephen Dorff stars in this tragicomedy as the action movie star Johnny Marco, who finds himself irritated by the banality of his existence, and seeks to reconnect with his daughter Cleo (Elle Fanning in her breakout role).

This was the perfect role for Dorff, as his experiences in mainstream action films made the role feel very personal. Dorff is remarkably tender during the scenes in which Johnny attempts to justify his lifestyle to Cleo, and has great chemistry with Fanning.

Nicole Kidman – 'The Beguiled' (2017)

Coppola has always taken it upon herself to challenge notions of gender dynamics, which made her the perfect auteur to tackle a remake of an infamous Clint Eastwood Western. Set amidst the American Civil War, The Beguiled is a historical drama that explores the aftermath of the Confederate soldier Corporal John McBurney’s (Colin Farrell) arrival at an all-female school academy run by the enigmatic head teacher Miss Martha Farnsworth (Nicole Kidman).

McBurnery’s presence clearly disrupts the school’s social fabric, but Kidman makes no suggestion as to Farnsworth’s emotional reaction to his arrival. It’s a brilliant, unreadable performance.

Bill Murray – 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Bill Murray had already been one of the most acclaimed comedic actors of all time, but Coppola finally got the Ghostbusters star to get a little more serious in her 2003 film Lost in Translation; it remains the only Academy Award-nominated performance of his entire career.

Murray stars as Bob Harris, a fading movie star with depression and alcoholism who soon finds a moment of inspiration after forming a bond with the wife (Scarlett Johansson) of a famous photographer in an international hotel. It’s a very complex relationship that’s not necessarily romantic, and Murray and Johansson bring it to life beautifully.

Kirsten Dunst – 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Coppola has always been keen to leave a unique mark on history, and Marie Antoinette is a perfect antidote for those who often find themselves bored by standard period pieces. Coppola’s wild reimagining of French history explores how the titular young royal girl (Kirsten Dunst) was forced into a premature marriage with King Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman) of France in order to satisfy her mother’s (Marianne Faithfull) political desires.

Marie is a unique character; while it’s easy to despise the monster that she became, Dunst also evokes empathy for a character who was forced into taking on responsibilities that she never asked for. Marie’s increased autonomy within the royal courts leads to some of the funniest moments in the film.

