Despite its initially simple premise - a sci-fi comedy centered on a family of aliens living in the US suburbs - Solar Opposites is deceptively layered. The series also contains two other major storylines: the high-concept action adventures that take place in The Wall - a society of tiny humans shrunk down by Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) - and the intergalactic adventures of Glen (Kieran Culkin) and the SilverCops.

Solar Opposites is one of the most creative comedies on the air, with its science fiction elements and meta-humor establishing its unique identity. The show is funny, bizarre and often shockingly dramatic thanks to The Wall's political upheaval. Representing all three major storylines, these are the 10 highest rated episodes of the series' 4 season run on IMDb.

10 "The Quantum Ring"

(Season 1, Episode 3)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

In 'The Quantum Ring', Korvo (then portrayed by Justin Roiland, presently voiced by Dan Stevens) becomes frustrated by his family rejecting his invitations to Tuesday Taco night and decides to become a stage magician to attract attention instead. Using alien technology, Korvo stages impressive magic acts which draw the anger of a secret magician council.

RELATED: 'Solar Opposites' Season 4 Review: Hulu's Animated Comedy Still Has a Secret Weapon

The episode is funny and absurd, featuring a classic overreaction to a minor problem from Korvo. Additionally, the episode fleshes out The Wall's subplot, showing Cherie (Christina Henricks) joining forces with Tim (Andy Daly) to secure an insulin supply for a diabetic ally. This B-plot is compelling, establishing the political landscape of The Wall regime led by the fascistic Duke (Alfred Molina).

9 "The Earth Eraser"

(Season 2, Episode 2)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8/10

In 'The Earth Eraser', Korvo and Yumyulack feel left out when Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) become obsessed with attending dinner parties. In retaliation for their exclusion, Korvo and Yumyulack lobby Congress to make dinner parties illegal and begin enforcing the law with extreme force enabled by their sci-fi technology.

The episode features numerous creative implementations of alien gadgets, especially in a sequence that shows Terry evading detection by disguising party guests as cats and transforming a house into a sports bar. The climactic reconciliation between Terry and Korvo is genuinely sweet and a great display of their dysfunctional but ultimately loving relationship.

8 "Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot"

(Season 3, Episode 10)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Despite its bait and switch title, 'Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot' primarily focuses on the storylines of The Wall and of Glen, a human who Terry and Korvo previously expelled into space. In the episode, Glen joins the intergalactic police force, the SilverCops, and finds himself in an incredibly dangerous situation.

The Wall plot in the episode shows Cherie and Halk (Sterling K. Brown) attempting to escape the lower levels of The Wall and facing off against Steven (Rainn Wilson) who has become the king of roaches and mosquitos. While still maintaining the series' trademark quirky humor, season 3, episode 10 of Solar Opposites succeeds in its more action-adventure focused storytelling.

7 "The Emergency Urbanizer"

(Season 2, Episode 4)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

'The Emergency Urbanizer' finds the Solar Opposites stranded in the woods and attempting to get out of their predicament by using one of Korvo's most bizarre devices, a ray that turns their environment into an entire wooden city. The characters attempt to earn money by taking drastically different paths that all end in disaster, before eventually reuniting.

RELATED: By Recasting Justin Roiland, ‘Solar Opposites’ Shows Handling Problematic Actors Isn't Rocket Science

The episode is hilarious and the Wooden City is an extremely fun environment to explore. The running gag of wild animals routinely attacking the otherwise normal urban environment is a highlight, and the characters using such a drastic measure to solve the simple problem of being unable to locate the car is classic Solar Oppositesgoodness.

6 "The Solar Opposites Almost Get an Xbox"

(Season 2, Episode 8)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

In 'The Solar Opposites Almost Get an Xbox', the characters are horrified to discover that The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) has changed color to a shade of blue indicating he is going to eat his family. Becoming terrified of their own mortality and the prospect of dying without achieving anything significant, the Solar Opposites aim to reach fulfillment before their death.

The episode is a strong season finale, heavily implying that things could truly be over for Korvo, Terry, Jesse and Yumyulack before the story resolves in a creative and truly alien way. A particular highlight is a montage sequence that rewards viewers upon re-watch in which all four characters try to find fulfillment in absurd ways.

5 "Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer"

(Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Solar Opposites' season 1 finale 'Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer' follows Terry and Korvo as they travel back in time to their home planet in order to retrieve a wallet and find crucial information about The Pupa. The episode is the first time the audience gets a proper look at Shlorpian society and at what Terry and Korvo were like before becoming partners.

The episode hinges upon the butterfly effect principle, with their actions altering history and causing an annoying Shlorpian called Vanbo (Jason Mantzoukas) to join them on their mission. Developing Korvo and Terry's backstories as well as their present relationship, 'Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer' is a great season finale.

4 "99 Ships"

(Season 3, Episode 6)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

'99 Ships' is one of Solar Opposites' most unique episodes, following the adventures of 99 other Shlorpian escape crews. In the episode, AISHA (Tiffany Haddish) recounts the stories of the Solar Opposites' fellow Shlorpians in an attempt to comfort the family that they are not uniquely bad at their mission.

RELATED: 10 Highest Rated Animated Sci-Fi Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The world building in the episode is creative and funny, exploring previously unseen lore about Planet Shlorp and its citizens, as well as introducing the SilverCops to the series, establishing them as naturally enemies of Shlorpians. Additionally, the disasters that befall the mission crews - mostly involving dinosaurs - are wonderfully absurd and hilarious.

3 "Hululand"

(Season 3, Episode 4)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

In 'Hululand', Terry and Korvo take the family to a Hulu-themed amusement park (in line with the show's classic skewering of its streaming service), leaving the house vacant. Meanwhile, the episode follows Tim and Cherie as they put aside their troubled past, escape The Wall and return to their normal size.

Unfortunately for Tim and Cherie, things begin to appear far too good to be true and it becomes steadily apparent to the audience that something is in fact very wrong. Solar Opposites episodes focusing on the citizens of The Wall are always fan favorites, and exploring the potential for Tim and Cherie's lives outside The Wall gives 'Hululand' a unique edge.

2 "The Unlikely Demise of Terry's Favorite Shot Glass"

(Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

One of Solar Opposites' best episodes centered on The Wall, 'The Unlikely Demise of Terry's Favorite Shot Glass' focuses on Cherie's survival in the garden after being betrayed by Tim in the previous season. The episode deepens Cherie's character and follows her as she joins forces with The Duke despite their conflicts inside The Wall.

The episode is compelling and surprisingly tense as Cherie has to contend with wild animals and dangerous terrain that challenge her greatly due to her minute size, while still maintaining the show's strong humor. ​​​​​​​Unsurprisingly, fans responded extremely positively to Cherie's storyline, ranking the episode as one of Solar Opposites' highlights.

1 "Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear"

(Season 1, Episode 7)

Image via Hulu.

IMDb rating: 9.4/10

'Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear' is the first Solar Opposites episode focused almost entirely on The Wall, and follows Tim and Cherie as they lead a revolution against The Duke's regime. The episode features the series' most emotionally impactful moments, especially in a subplot between Steven and his best friend - a sweet and adorable mouse named Molly.

Featuring action, tragedy and betrayal, the episode pushes the boundaries of what is possible in an animated comedy, telling a compelling and dramatic story and perfectly concluding season 1's Wall arc. Gaining universal fan approval, 'Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear' is the best episode of Solar Opposites.

NEXT: The 10 Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes, Ranked by IMDb