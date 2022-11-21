Inspiration comes from different sources at any point during a creative process. At times, this means a song is created for a movie to inspire the audience to watch. But on some occasions, the movies inspire songwriters to write beautiful pieces that will honor the cinematic piece.

From dinosaurs to monsters, several movies throughout history have inspired singers to sing about them. These songs have gone on to become popular and chosen by the fans as some of the best songs by these artists.

'Motorpsycho Nightmare' by Bob Dylan

'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho is considered one of the scariest movies ever according to Martin Scorsese. The world has seen its many versions brought to life through movies with similar storylines and TV shows based on the original. It was Bob Dylan who wrote a song inspired by the movie.

Those who listen to "Motorpsycho Nightmare" can pick up references to the movie particularly when it says "then in comes his daughter whose name was Rita, she looked like she stepped out of La Dolce Vita.”

'Bad Moon Rising' by Creedence Clearwater Revival

'The Devil and Daniel Webster' (1941)

The Devil and Daniel Webster was originally titled All That Money Can Buy, and it tells the story of a farmer who decides to sell his soul to the devil to save his land. With Walter Huston and Edward Arnold as the main characters, the movie became legendary in the industry. It was Creedence Clearwater Revival who wrote "Bad Moon Rising" based on the movie.

It is the lyrics “don't come around tonight, well it's bound to take your life, there's a bad moon on the rise,” that remind fans of the movie. It is the devil in that bad moon that will take one's soul.

'Space Oddity' by David Bowie

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Countless movies about space and astronauts have been created throughout the decades. In 1968, Stanley Kubrick directed the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey (one of those movies with timeless visual effects), and in 2003 Bowie told Performing Songwriter the movie was a revelation that allowed the song to come to life. "Space Oddity" gives listeners the same vibe and feelings that the movie did.

Starting with “Ground Control to Major Tom, Ground Control to Major Tom, take your protein pills and put your helmet on,” fans immediately understood what the song was about. Through lyrics, Bowie was able to honor a movie that meant so much to him.

'Key Largo' by Bertie Higgins

'Key Largo' (1948)

Many songs have been written about love, relationships, and affairs throughout the years. Usually, those stick around and survive the test of time because they resonate with fans. Love is a worldwide emotion. Bertie Higgins’s "Key Largo" does that by taking inspiration from the movie Key Largo.

The song and the movie share the same title, and Key Largo is mentioned several times in the lyrics. But what really pulls listeners to realize what it is all about is the mention of the two main characters: “We had it all, just like Bogie and Bacall.”

'Jurassic Park' by Weird Al Yankovic

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Jurassic Park premiered in 1993 and since then has had multiple versions. From movies expanding the franchise (there is an order to watch Jurassic Park movies chronologically) to theme parks, there have been all sorts of dinosaurs. However, the inspiration also took form as a song when Weird Al Yankovic sang "Jurassic Park."

For fans of the movie, the song is a huge honor as it mentions key moments that happened throughout the film. An example of that is “a huge tyrannosaurus ate our lawyer, well, I suppose that proves they're really not all bad.”

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' by Deep Blue Something

'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Audrey Hepburn has inspired and been considered a role model by many. Her movies and her talent have been an iconic and legendary part of the industry. Although "Breakfast at Tiffany's" by Deep Blue Something sounds like a movie prompted by her classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the inspiration came from another one of her classics: Roman Holiday.

It all happened when Todd Pipes saw her in Roman Holiday (according to Songfacts). The inspiration started there and led all the way to breakfast. “And I said, 'what about Breakfast at Tiffany's?' she said, 'I think I remember the film' and as I recall I think we both kinda liked it.”

'So Long, Astoria' by The Ataris

'The Goonies' (1985)

The Goonies has probably become one of the most referenced movies and a huge part of pop culture. Many TV shows and movies have mentioned it or taken inspiration from it in the years since its premiere in 1985. Music didn’t stay behind. The Ataris used it as inspiration for their song "So Long, Astoria."

Astoria is the name of the town in the movie. Just like in the movie as the kids find a treasure map, the song does the same: “So long Astoria I found a map to buried treasure, and even if we come home empty-handed we'll still have our stories of battle scars, pirate ships and wounded hearts, broken bones and all the best of friendships.”

'Matilda' by alt-J

'Leon: The Professional' (1994)

Dinosaurs, treasure maps, and iconic actors have been behind the inspiration for several songs, but that isn’t where the creativity ends. In the case of alt-J’s "Matilda," the inspiration came from a character in Leon: The Professional — “and she needs you, this is for Matilda, and she needs you, this is for Matilda.”

Joe Newman once shared with NME, “When I was about 12, the film Léon had a major effect on me. Matilda is this amazing character. All her family are killed, and she forces Léon the hitman to be friends with her, so she can get revenge. I was sucked in by her. I had a boy crush on Léon and a girl crush on Matilda.”

'2HB' by Roxy Music

'Casablanca' (1942)

Casablanca is one of the most popular black-and-white movies in cinematic history. Most people have seen it and shared it with those around them. It is responsible for one of the most popular quotes ever taken from a movie: “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

It was Roxy Music that took inspiration from the movie’s look and this unforgettable quote when writing ‘2HB.’ Anyone who has seen the film will instantly recognize these lines: “Take two people, romantic smoky nightclub situation, your cigarette traces a ladder, here's looking at you, kid."

'Walk This Way' by Aerosmith

'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Mary Shelley published Frankenstein in 1818 obviously not knowing everything that would happen next. The book has been quoted and transformed into movies and TV shows. Many have taken inspiration from her monster to create new ones. The movie Young Frankenstein is one of the best examples, and the inspiration behind Aerosmith’s "Walk This Way."

According to Spin.com, its title comes from the moment in the movie when the evil assistant meets the main character at the train station and tells him to “walk this way.”

