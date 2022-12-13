In the age of Spotify streaming and TikTok sensations, it's not hard for a song to top the charts. Songs like "Gangnam Style" by PSY and "What Does The Fox Say?" by Ylvis saw worldwide success thanks to going viral on the internet. But sometimes, all it takes is for a song to be played in a TV show for it to become a hit.

Whether it's a TV show theme song, the only song that could play in Marshall's car on How I Met Your Mother, or the 80s hit that took the world by storm thanks to it being Max's favorite song on Stranger Things, some songs gain major popularity - or even resurgence - thanks to being played on TV shows.

"Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps

'Wednesday' (2022 - )

It's easy for a song to gain popularity when a dance number is involved, and that's exactly the case for the appearance of "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps on Netflix's Wednesday. And while the song made it on the soundtrack of Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in 1986, it's received a brand new resurgence thanks to Wednesday Addams.

One of the most notable scenes of the first season of Wednesday is the protagonist's dance scene, starring Jenna Ortega on the dance floor performing her own choreography to the song that originally appeared on The Cramps' 1981 album.

"(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles" by The Proclaimers

'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

From ducky ties to yellow umbrellas, How I Met Your Mother was responsible for plenty of trends during its nine seasons on CBS. But one, in particular, came in the form of a song during the show's second season.

Despite its initial popularity in the 80s and 90s, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers wound up with brand-new listeners after the song was played repeatedly on the Season 2 episode "Arrivederci, Fiero," during which it stuck on repeat in Marshall's car and goes from a banger to boredom.

"Believe It Or Not" by Joey Scarbury

'The Greatest American Hero' (1981 - 1983) & 'Seinfeld' (1989 - 1998)

"Believe It Or Not" by Joey Scarbury is much better known as the theme from The Greatest American Hero, written and recorded for the series before being released on Scarbury's debut album, rightfully titled America's Greatest Hero.

The song skyrocketed during the show's three seasons on ABC, entering the Top 40 upon its release and peaking at number two during its 18-week run on the chart. The song later gained a new resurgence in 1997 after being parodied on the eighth season of Seinfeld as George's answering machine message.

"At This Moment" by Billy Vera & The Beaters

'Family Ties' (1982 - 1989)

"At This Moment" by Billy Vera & The Beaters was a hit song in 1981, but is better known after being featured on a popular NBC sitcom a few years later.

During the age where TV supercouples were given theme songs that played during their on-screen love story, Alex P. Keaton and his girlfriend Ellen Reed's theme song for their Family Ties romance was "At This Moment," which reached number one in 1987 due to the couple's popularity, whose portrayers Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan would eventually marry in real life.

"Where Everybody Knows Your Name" by Gary Portnoy & Judy Hart-Angelo

'Cheers' (1982 - 1993)

Starring Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger and the late Kirstie Alley, among many others, Cheers is all about a group of strangers who befriend each other at a local bar, and its theme song encapsulates that with lyrics like "Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name."

Written by Gary Portnoy and Judy Hart-Angelo, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" rose to fame thanks to Cheers and has received continued recognition for decades, including an Emmy Award nomination in 1983 and being named the greater TV theme of all time by TV Guide in 2013.

"Thank You For Being A Friend" by Cindy Fee

'The Golden Girls' (1985 - 1992)

Most people know the song "Thank You For Being A Friend" as the memorable theme song to The Golden Girls, sung by Cindy Fee and appearing as the show's theme for seven seasons. But what many may not know is the song's origin, including its original singer.

"Thank You For Being A Friend" was written and recorded by Andrew Gold, a song that took the singer only an hour to write, according to The Atlantic. While the song charted on the Billboard Hot 100 during its 1978 release, it later gained a whole new recognition when Cindy Fee recorded it as the NBC sitcom's theme song.

"I Don't Wanna Be" by Gavin DeGraw

'One Tree Hill' (2003 - 2012)

One Tree Hill has always been known for its epic inclusion of music, but the show's theme song is the best example. OTH premiered in 2003, showcasing "I Don't Wanna Be" by Gavin DeGraw as its theme song during the title sequence.

Despite being featured on DeGraw's debut album, the song gained recognition as the One Tree Hill theme, topping the charts worldwide when it was released to radio a few months after the show's premiere. The song later reached its highest position on the UK Singles Chart nine years later due to the series finale of OTH, inwhich DeGraw guest-starred.

"Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

'Glee' (2009 - 2015)

"Don't Stop Believin'" was one of the many hit singles by Journey in the 80s, but received its biggest resurgence almost 30 years later when the song was performed by the cast of Glee and featured in the shoe's pilot episode.

What was used as the theme song for the New Directions ended up charting within the top five of several charts worldwide, just behind major names in music like Lady GaGa and Black Eyed Peas. The show's popularity caused "Don't Stop Believin'" to gain some newfound love, while some were only introduced to the song thanks to the Glee cast.

"I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts

'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

"I'll Be There For You" may have been written specifically for Friends and recorded by alt-rock band The Rembrandts, but playing as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey splashed in a water fountain for 10 seasons isn't where the song's fame ended.

Due to the now-legendary Friends becoming a quick hit, a radio station in Nashville, Tennessee decided to start playing the 48-second-long theme song, which prompted The Rembrandts to write two new verses and release the song on their third studio album in order to gain mainstream popularity.

"Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush

'Stranger Things' (2016 - )

When Kate Bush released "Running Up That Hill" in 1985, odds are the British singer-songwriter never expected it to be topping charts almost 40 years after it came out. But thanks to Season 4 of Stranger Things, the song received newfound popularity and a whole new generation of listeners.

Because "Running Up That Hill" was said to be Max's favorite song on the show, it caused the song to blow up worldwide, spending weeks topping charts in several countries, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gaining an unbelievable increase in streams on Spotify.

