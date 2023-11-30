When people think of songs in animated movies, their first thoughts go to Disney. This is understandable: for a hundred years, Disney has created high-quality animated musicals which remain juggernauts in popular culture to this day. Of course, they aren't the only company making animated films, let alone animated musicals.

For the most part, other companies lack Disney's power and money to really challenge The Mouse's position as the go-to studio for animated soundtracks; but, once in a while, other studios can make some stand-out songs that can stand toe-to-toe with anything Disney releases. Along with having good melodies, their lyrics range from catchy to sentimental, and work to elicit a wellspring of emotions within the listener.

10 "Somewhere Out There"

Movie: 'An American Tale'

During the 1980s, Steven Spielberg was interested in branching into animated films. So, he teamed up with Don Bluth to create An American Tail, a movie that follows a family of Jewish mice immigrating to the United States of America, only for their son, Fievel (Phillip Glasser), to be separated from them. One night, after failing to find them, he and his sister, Tanya (Amy Green), unknowingly sing to the moon together.

"Somewhere Out There" is a sweet song about being separated from a loved one but knowing that, though you're far apart, the love you share doesn't diminish. The lyrics keep things abstract enough that this love could be any kind, from romantic to platonic. Admittedly, the child singing in the movie can be a bit of a turn-off, but there is a version sung by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram that plays during the credits.

An American Tail Release Date November 21, 1986 Rating G Runtime 80 Director Don Bluth Cast Erica Yohn, Nehemiah Persoff, Amy Green, Phillip Glasser, Christopher Plummer, John Finnegan Main Genre Animation

9 "The Prayer"

Movie: 'Quest for Camelot'

Due to the success of the Disney Renaissance in the 1990s, many other companies tried to break into animation by copying Disney's winning formula. One of the worst examples is Quest for Camelot, which saw Warner Bros. try to blend Arthurian legend with discount Disney characters, supplemented by musical numbers. For the most part, their quality varies, but one song, "The Prayer", became a breakout hit.

Initially sung by Juliana (Jayne Seymour and Celine Dion) as her daughter, Kayley (Sara Rayne, Jessalyn Gilsig, and Andrea Corr) rides off to warn Camelot of the invasion plan by Ruber (Gary Oldman), "The Prayer" is a slow, haunting tune about finding safety and salvation in times of darkness. The film decided to play this somber tune over an action sequence, resulting in a bit of tonal dissonance. Taken out of the film, it works much better and even won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1999.

8 "Everything is Awesome"

Movie: 'The LEGO Movie'

When The Lego Movie was announced, audiences were worried that it would end up as little more than a glorified promo for Lego products. Fortunately, the film exceeded expectations to become one of the most creative and humorous products of the 2010s, to the point where audiences were furious when the movie was snubbed at the Oscars. Fortunately, they did recognize the film's song, "Everything Is Awesome".

The song has stuck with audiences for more reasons than just its catchy lyrics and infectious beat. It in many ways parallels the movie's themes and presentation. On the surface, it's just a run-of-the-mill pop song, but it actually serves as a clever bit of satire towards society's tendency towards conformist and superficial trends. This fits with the movie's themes of individualism and creative expression.

The LEGO Movie Release Date February 7, 2014 Director Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Cast Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman Rating PG Main Genre Adventure Studio Warner Bros. Pictures

7 "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"

Movie: 'Cats Don't Dance'

Cats Don't Dance is an underrated gem of a film. Set in an alternate world where anthropomorphic animals live alongside humans, the movie explores complex themes of discrimination, the less glamorous side of show business, and the importance of communal support in reaching one's dreams. All of this is best summed up in the movie's final number, where the animal performers finally get their chance to demonstrate their talents.

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" is as catchy as it is triumphant, and serves as another feather in the cap of Randy Newman. After so many hardships and sabotages by the film's villain, Darla Dimple (Ashley Peldon and Lindsay Ridgeway), there's truly nothing stopping the characters from achieving their dreams and getting noticed. It also serves as a good culmination of Sawyer's (Jasmine Guy and Natalie Cole) arc, as she was the most cynical of the animals, but sings the bulk of the song here.

6 "Remains of the Day"

Movie: 'Corpse Bride'

Corpse Bride combines a Jewish horror story with the iconic macabre style of Tim Burton and an all-star cast including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Richard E. Grant. The result is a much-loved film with memorable characters, a fun take on the land of the dead, and good messages regarding love and identity. It also has a pretty memorable soundtrack provided by Danny Elfman, who even lends his voice to the character of Bojangles when he sings the song "Remains of the Day".

This song fulfills two purposes in the story: it sets up the inhabitants of the land of the dead and reveals the tragic backstory of the corpse bride, Emily (Helena Bonham Carter). Though the tale is sad, it's told in a very upbeat and fun manner, which results in a memorable juxtaposition that gives the afterlife a flavor of gallows humor. Elfman's singing is the cherry on top, being just as infectious as his performance as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Corpse Bride Release Date September 12, 2005 Director Tim Burton, Mike Johnson Cast Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Paul Whitehouse, Joanna Lumley Rating PG Runtime 75 Main Genre Animation Studio Warner Bros.

5 "The Last Unicorn"

Movie: 'The Last Unicorn'

When people think of Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment, their minds usually go to stop-motion Christmas specials like Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. However, the company also had a hand in some of the most stylistic hand-drawn films of the 70s and 80s, such as 1982's The Last Unicorn. The film's songs were provided by the bad America, and the best of these is the intro song.

"The Last Unicorn" does everything you could hope for in an intro song. It sets the tone of the film with vivid lyrics that awaken the audience's imagination and pair well with the film's storybook-like art style. The vocals are also top-notch, and give the song a melancholy feel, which fits with the movie's themes of regret and loss.

4 "In The Dark of The Night"

Movie: 'Anastasia'

Perhaps the most successful of the Disney ripoffs of the 90s, Anastasia takes the tragic tale of the Romanov family and the Russian Revolution and combines it with fairy tale magic to create a more lighthearted but fun film. It still has hints of darkness, especially involving the villain, Grigori Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd). Upon reclaiming his lost reliquary and the source of his dark powers, he sings a villainous song about how he will kill the final Romanov, Anastasia (Meg Ryan).

"In The Dark of The Night" is just as good as some of the best Disney villain songs, like "Be Prepared" or "Poor Unfortunate Souls". The lyrics go hard, especially in the chorus, which does a good job of establishing Rasuptin as a threat to Anastasia and her journey to find her family. Voice acting legend Jim Cummings does a wonderful job mimicking Lloyd's voice and adding subtle menacing inflections to each verse.

3 "It's Tough to Be a God"

Movie: 'The Road to El Dorado'

Though a financial failure upon release, The Road to El Dorado has developed a cult following among DreamWorks fans. It follows two con men named Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) and Tulio (Kevin Kline), who acquire a map to the fabled City of Gold. Upon arriving, they are mistaken as gods by the locals, which leads to a humorous and catchy musical number as the two men contemplate their new position.

"It's Tough To Be a God" is a catchy number created by Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, the same duo that made the songs for The Lion King. It captures a lot of the same energy as "I Just Can't Wait To Be King," with Miguel and Tulio exchanging back and forth regarding the pros and cons of pretending to be deities. Both men's personalities are on full display: Tulio points out the risks in their situation, while Miguel highlights the perks.

The Road to El Dorado Release Date March 31, 2000 Director Bibo Bergeron, Will Finn, Don Paul, David Silverman, Jeffrey Katzenberg Cast Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez, Armand Assante, Edward James Olmos, Jim Cummings Rating PG Runtime 83 Main Genre Animation

2 "If We Hold On Together"

Movie: 'The Land Before Time'

The Land Before Time is one of those rare cases of all the right talent coming together at just the right time. Directed by animation legend Don Bluth, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as producers, it tells a mature story about faith, overcoming prejudices, and the pain of grief through the eyes of young dinosaurs struggling to survive a changing landscape. All of this is perfectly summed up in the film's closing song.

"If We Hold On Together" plays during the film's credits, when the young dinosaurs have finally reunited with their families in a paradise known as the Great Valley. It's a slow, uplifting melody, reminding audiences that, like the dinosaurs, we can achieve more when we stand united than we can when divided. Singer Diana Ross' vocal talent is what really makes it stand out: the emotion and power behind her voice fits perfectly with the film's themes and triumphant narrative.

The Land Before Time Release Date November 18, 1988 Director Don Bluth Cast Pat Hingle, Gabriel Damon, Helen Shaver, Bill Irwin Rating G Runtime 69 minutes Main Genre Animation

1 "Deliver Us"

Movie: 'The Prince of Egypt'

The Prince of Egypt is one of the most ambitious animated films ever made. The second film to come out of DreamWorks, it tells the story of Moses (Val Kilmer), a Hebrew man raised by the Pharaoh, who is tasked by God (Val Kilmer) to liberate his people from slavery. Through its impressive animation, bombastic score, and massive sense of scale, the film reaches the same epic heights as other biblical films, such as The Ten Commandments.

The first song, "Deliver Us," perfectly sets the stage by showing audiences the horrible state of the Hebrew people while they pray for God to aid them. The imagery is nothing short of epic: the male slaves work to erect statues of the Egyptian Gods while Moses' mother, Yocheved (Ofra Haza), spirits him away before he can be killed by soldiers. The singers put their all into the vocals, from the desperation in the sound of the slaves to the heartbreak of Yocheved as she prays for her son to be safe.

The Prince of Egypt Release Date December 16, 1998 Director Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, Simon Wells Cast Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover Rating PG Runtime 99 Main Genre Animation

