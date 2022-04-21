Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2Sonic the Hedgehog 2 might just be the video game movie with the most references to the source material. Director Jeff Fowler jam-packed this movie with Easter Eggs big and small, and the best part is that none of them breaks the immersion of the world. This movie rather smartly incorporated most of these references as small details fleshing out larger aspects of the story and the world. While the first game took elements mostly from the first Sonic game on Sega Genesis, this one takes elements from all over the franchise. Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and friends sure did get a lot of world-building in this movie.

Sonic Team's Moveset

This movie makes a lot of subtle nods to the Sonic characters most iconic poses and movesets from the games. During the dance fight in Siberia, Sonic opens his dance by recreating his pose on the cover of Sonic Adventure. As the dance continues, Tails (Colleen O'Shaugnessey) joins in, and he lifts Sonic into the air like he can in the 2D games. Later in the film, when Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Sonic are fighting, Sonic dodges a flurry of punches like their fight in the cartoon Sonic X. As Sonic is trying to save Knuckles from drowning after their fight, Sonic sucks up an air bubble for extra oxygen just like he does in the water levels of his games.

Then during the final fight sequence against the Death Egg Robot, Knuckles picks up Sonic and throws him like a ball, like he does in Sonic Heroes. Finally, when Sonic goes Super Sonic to defeat Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), he finishes the fight by giving the big robot a light tap with his foot to knock it down, recreating one of the more memorable moments in Sonic '06.

Memes

The Sonic franchise as a whole has become sort of a meme, which has changed Sonic's persona to be more like a PG version of Deadpool. The popular "Sanic" meme appeared in the first film as a drawing by Crazy Carl (Frank C. Turner) and returns in the sequel as a puppet Sonic creates to trick Tom (James Marsden) from knowing he snuck out of the house. Another Sonic meme makes a smaller appearance in the movie when Dr. Robotnik meets Knuckles and tells him that he'll show him the way to Earth. This inconsequential line is a reference to the Ugandan Knuckles meme, where a comically wide drawing of Knuckles (made by the YouTuber Gregzilla in his review of Sonic: Lost World) saying "Do You Know The Way?"

Pop Culture Callbacks

This movie doesn't stop at callbacks to the franchise it's based on, but also the other works of actors in the movies. In the opening scene Sonic says "The Worst!" in a singsong tone exactly like Ben Schwartz does in Parks and Recreation as Jean-Ralphio. And while less direct, Jim Carrey spends the final act in a green suit trying to destroy a city with ridiculous contraptations, which certainly echoes his portrayal of The Riddler in Batman Forever.

Knuckles' and Tails' Backstory

Sonic characters tend to have pretty inconsistent backstories that change from iteration to iteration. Sometimes these characters are aliens on the planet Mobius, other times they're from a parallel dimension that collides with our. In the movies though, they somehow managed to remain true to the core backstory of both Knuckles and Tails. Tails says to Sonic in the movie that he started following him because at home he got bullied for having two tails. Sonic showed him that having weird powers isn't a bad thing. This is almost verbatim the backstory Tails has in the Japanese manual of the game Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Meanwhile, Knuckles is the last member of an echidna tribe who is tricked by Robotnik into working for him, which is his backstory in Sonic 3 & Knuckles. The only notable difference is in the games Knuckles is the protector of the Master Emerald, not a member of a faction in a war to obtain the Emerald. But more on this later.

Death Egg Robot and other Badniks

Now that the movies are incorporating more game elements, Robotnik's robots (or Badniks) have begun to take on more wild looks. His general robots now look more like the Moto Bug and Buzz Bomber enemies, Robotnik now flies around in his little spherical ship like he does in many boss battles, and the robot that he wills into existence with his Emerald Powers at the end of the film is a larger version of the Death Egg Robot boss. Another fun detail is that the manual on how to control the robot held by Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) looks like an old school game manual from the Sega Genesis. If all this is leading to Jim Carrey in the next movie making a giant Death Star with his face and mustache plastered on top like in the games, that is sure going to be something special.

Echidna and Owl Tribes

Sonic's owl mentor figure Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks) and their tribe really felt like a relic from when the first movie had a different art direction with Sonic's original design. The realistic big owl just feels a bit out of place. But in the games there is an ancient order of mystical birds who have technologically advanced gear called The Babylonians. These birds are just a part of the racing spin-offs, but you can see Babylonian ruins across the chamber with the statues and history of Longclaw's owl tribe. Connecting these two bird factions and making them an antagonistic force to the Echidna tribe not only fits the movie, but it also simplifies and enhances some weirder aspects of the game's lore. The warriors that first come out of the portal Robotnik opens in Mushrooms Hill also bear a resemblance to the Babylonian aesthetic, so this could be expanded on in the sequels instead of just being background details.

Zones

The Sonic movies seem to be one of the few video game adaptations that actually wants to incorporate the game levels in the story. Each act of the movie has its own dedicated levels. Act 1 begins with Sonic still in Green Hill, and Robotnik residing in Mushroom Hill from Sonic 3 & Knuckles. The opening scene in Seattle also shares a lot of iconography with the opening segment of Sonic Adventure. Act II of the film is a combination of Ice Cap from Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Adventure. Act III is a combination of Emerald Coast from Adventure, Sky Chase from Sonic 2, Angel Island from Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Labyrinth Zone from the first game. The final action sequence against the Death Egg Robot combines elements from the final bosses of Sonic 2, 3 & Knuckles, and Heroes.

There is also a shout-out to Splash Hill, the opening zone of Sonic 4: Episode 1, being the name of a water brand that Knuckles punches through a company truck of early in the movie.

Gotta Go Fast!

Similar to the moveset references, there are a lot of little details littered through the dialogue that are actually references to the game. Jeff Fowler seems to be a bit of foodie too with all the references to characters favorite snacks. Of course, we got Sonic with his love of chili dogs, but Knuckles also mentions his love of grapes which is his favorite snack according to some of Sonic's more obscure supplementary material. The coffee shop run by Agent Stone is named Mean Bean after Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine. Commander Walters (Tom Butler) even returns from the first movie to continue preaching the good word of Olive Garden. There are also references to several incarnations of Eggman with the different outfits Jim Carrey wears in the movie. The main suit he wears looking like a combination of his look in the Adventure games and Sonic Boom. You can even see Agent Stone have Eggman's classic outfit on file as a potential wardrobe choice. And finally, Sonic does utter his unofficial catchphrase "Gotta Go Fast" again before running across water.

G.U.N.

The early Sonic games have a pretty straightforward story, just following Sonic as he stops Eggman from kidnapping animals and collecting the Chaos Emeralds. But then the Adventure games came out, which were heavily influenced by 80s and 90s anime. This included an element of the United States Government going after Sonic for conspiracy reasons. But eventually the President and Sonic becomes friends, and he puts a framed photo of his hedgehog buddies Sonic and Shadow in The Oval Office. The first movie seeded this idea, and now in the sequel the military antagonists have officially formed the Guardian Unit of Nations (G.U.N.) to protect the world from extraterrestrial threats like Sonic. The organization is typically pretty incompetent, not being able to even tell Sonic and Shadow apart. In the games their incompetence is underplayed for humor because it clashes so much with how serious they are.

In the movies their incompetence seems to be part of the joke with them going through complicated ways to capture Sonic without realizing that Robotnik was the bigger threat. No one knows where G.U.N will go in the next film but so far it is fascinating seeing the same concept taken in different directions. It was brilliant making the already goofy side character, Commander Walters, the head of G.U.N.

Project: Shadow

Sometimes lovingly referred to by fans as Edgy the Hedgy, Shadow is the creation of Robotnik's grandfather Gerald, and is Sonic's more grouchy and self serious rival. Shadow shows up in the movies post credit scene exiting his pod, in a shot mimicking Shadow's introduction in Sonic Heroes. Shadow was created to be "The Ultimate Lifeform," a being functionally immortal and capable of controlling the Chaos Emeralds. In the games, Shadow follows a redemption arc from villain to hero, but it has yet to be seen how Shadow will be changed for the movies. Hopefully a brilliant deadpan comedian with a gruff voice will be able to take up this role to be a foil to Ben Schwartz's take on Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in theaters now.

