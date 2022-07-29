English actress Sophia Di Martino has risen to prominence for taking on the role of Sylvie—a Loki variant who's determined to seek revenge—in the hit Disney+ series Loki which is currently in production for its much-awaited second season. But before making her debut in the MCU, joining the ever-growing family, Di Martino has already starred in different projects, be it film, TV, and theater, further solidifying her talent throughout the years. And with Season 2 of Loki nearing, people will see just what more can Di Martino bring to the show as one of the newest, most beloved character in the Marvel Universe.

From playing Carol in Yesterday to Amy in Flowers, let's take a look at seven of Di Martino's best performances that pushed her career further into the spotlight.

Polly Emerson in Casualty (2009-2011)

Kicking off the list is a British medical drama on BBC One created by Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin back in 1986, making it the longest-running primetime medical series in the world. Di Martino stars as Polly Emerson, who is a regular character that first appeared in the show in 2009. Polly is a young and idealistic person who makes sure that she does everything she can to help and save someone, even though life isn't always as forgiving. She has been teased for being naive by her peers, and Polly has to learn the hard way that you can't always be the hero, especially as a paramedic. Eventually, she is able to prove that despite being young, she can work just as much as her more experienced colleagues with the same amount of compassion and drive.

Di Martino appeared in a total of 83 episodes, and audiences get to see her incredible development as a young, hopeful paramedic. At first, she is merely a newcomer, unsure of how things operate in Holby City Hospital. But after a while, she manages to get the hang of things. Starring in Casualty proves to be one of her biggest roles, thanks to Di Martino's incredible, and sometimes relatable portrayal of Polly.

Eva in The Darkest Universe (2016)

After working together in Black Pond (2011), The Darkest Universe sees Di Martino reuniting once more with BAFTA-nominated directors Tom Kingsley and Will Sharpe in this dark comedy-drama. The movie follows the life of Zac (Sharpe) who, upon learning that her sister Alice (Tiani Ghosh) has gone missing with her boyfriend Toby (Joe Thomas), desperately tries everything he can to find her, causing some of her relationships to fade, including with his partner Eva (Di Martino). Eva is supportive of Zac's search for Alice, but eventually, she gets tired of the pressure and how Zac is pushing her away.

Although she is not the main character, Di Martino manages to captivate the audience with her heart-clenching performance as Eva, someone who is clearly feeling lost, unloved, and guilty. What made it work more is the incredible direction, script, and the destructive chemistry between Zac and Eva. All these elements create an astonishing, charming atmosphere throughout the film.

Amy Flowers in Flowers (2016-2018)

While Loki is considered to be her most recognized role, some people first became familiar with her role as Amy Flowers in the British sitcom Flowers. The show follows the dynamic—and dysfunctional—Flowers family which consists of a depressed father and author Maurice (Julian Barratt), wife and teacher Deborah (Olivia Colman), and their twins Donald (Daniel Rigby) and Amy (Di Martino). Amy is a depressed artist, trying to explore what she's meant to do in this world even though she's having a hard time doing so.

Acting beside a talented cast can be daunting, but Di Martino successfully and effectively proves that she can stand out as well as have an impactful performance that viewers will talk about. Amy's storyline becomes more prominent by the second season as she slowly spirals down while desperately designing an ambitious musical and performance piece. Amy eventually becomes the heart of the show, and besides the writers being praised for how they approached Amy's character, Di Martino was also recognized for how she brought Amy to life with utmost compassion vulnerability. It's no surprise why Flowers is her breakthrough role.

Claire Bennett in Click & Collect (2018)

Directed by Ben Palmer, Click & Collect is a 2018 British comedy film starring Stephen Merchant as Andrew Bennett, Asim Chaudhry as Dev D'Cruz, and Di Martino as Claire Bennett, Andrew's wife. This holiday movie follows Andrew, who is on a mission to buy his daughter's Christmas wish aka a toy unicorn that seemingly all parents are fighting over. Andrew manages to buy the toy through click and collect, but learns that he needs to drive hundreds of miles to get it. Together with his optimistic neighbor Dev, the two embark on a long journey, and while traveling, they slowly start to bond.

While Click & Collect mostly centers on Andrew and Dev's developing friendship, Di Martino adds flair and life to this comedy. Di Martino's filmography is not filled with comedic roles, but this film shows that the actress can do comedy just as much as she can do drama.

Carol in Yesterday (2019)

Yet another sweet comedy to add to the list, further showcasing Di Martino's nice range. Yesterday is a romantic comedy directed by Danny Boyle and written by Richard Curtis—known for also writing beloved romantic films like Notting Hill (1999) and About TIme (2013)—which stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, an aspiring musician who wants to get his big break. However, after an accident, Jack learns that he is the only one in the world who knows the famous band The Beatles and takes advantage by reintroducing their songs and becoming famous.

Besides Patel, Di Martino, who plays Carol, also joins Lily James, Joel Fry, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran, and more. Carol only really appears at the first half of the film as part of Jack's friend group, pushing him to perform the songs. While only a minor role, Di Martino seamlessly blends with the incredible cast, creating a wonderful and funny group. It can be difficult to act in a film with comedic elements, but Di Martino, once again, pulls it off.

Lucy in Sweetheart (2021)

This award-winning, coming-of-age film directed and written by Marley Morrison follows the life of shy, socially awkward teenager AJ (Nell Barlow) who is dreading spending time with her family at a British Seaside Holiday Park for a week. AJ is finding it difficult to have fun, especially when her older sister Lucy (Di Martino) and her boyfriend (Samuel Anderson) joins them. But when she meets resident lifeguard Isla (Ella-Rae Smith), she slowly realizes that her week may not be as awful as she expects. Di Martino is a supporting character in this critically acclaimed film, yet her performance gives an impactful, emotional weight that completed it, especially upon learning about the dynamic between the siblings.

Sylvie Laufeydottir (2021-Present)

Then comes what looks like Di Martino's biggest break. Loki is the third series to come out in the MCU and is by far the biggest in terms of overall viewership. Created by Michael Waldron, this Disney+ series focuses on what happens to an alternate version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after stealing the Tesseract which can be seen during Avengers: Endgame. Loki wounds up in the Time Variance Authority or TVA, who are in charge of keeping the timeline sacred. He is then faced with the decision to either be removed from the timeline permanently, or help stop a big threat before it destroys everything. Turns out, the said threat is actually one of Loki's variants called Sylvie (Di Martino). Together, they form an unlikely bond to figure out what exactly goes on in the TVA.

This time-traveling adventure earned mostly positive reviews from critics and was even recognized by different award shows such as grabbing five nods (and winning one) in the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and also a Breakthrough Performance award for Di Martino in the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Many people, ranging from critics to regular watchers, aren't surprised by this honor, and it's clear why. Sylvie has become an incredible new character, and Di Martino's portrayal of a pain-stricken being, clouded with revenge and anger, created a refreshing take to the show, effectively making it not just about the Loki that people have known for years in the MCU. And with Season 2 scheduled for release in 2023, people will see where Sylvie went after what happened during the epic season finale, so there'll definitely be more of her soon.