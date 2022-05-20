Video game company FromSoftware has become synonymous with challenging gameplay, whimsical designs, and grotesque enemies in their Soulsborne games. They have created universes that will break your character and your patience, so much that many have called for an 'Easy Mode' for their games.

Their newest release, Elden Ring, became the masterpiece that it is today because of its Soulsborne predecessors. Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro made deep worlds for some of the most interesting and brutal characters seen in video games. While the company is a master of character designs, it is also notorious for giving them horrific endings and somber backstories, and that's what makes them resonate so deeply.

Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower (Bloodborne)

No Soulsborne character discussion would be complete without Lady Maria, the viciously stoic member of the hunters. Lady Maria is so popular that she is often used as the game's face. Bloodborne is unique in its designs and lore, which are based on Lovecraftian mythos and have a Gothic Victorian aesthetic that differs from the other Soulsborne games. Some even argue that Bloodborne is a better game than Dark Souls.

Lady Maria's character introduction and boss fight are good arguments for it. As part of the Old Hunters, Lady Maria was a distant relative to Queen Annalise and studied under the First Hunter, Gehrman, before suffering eternally in the Hunter's Nightmare. Her design is simple, yet stunning, with her iconic tricorne hat. Her introduction is unforgettable as well, she is seen sitting on a chair when you first meet her, seemingly dead with blood pooling from her neck and wrists.

Yuria, the Witch (Demon's Souls)

Yuria is the gloriously radiant witch from Demon's Souls that you're allowed to rescue (and totally should) from the watchful eye of King Allant. She wears a traditional-looking witch hat and an outfit of blackened, tattered robes that make it look like she is made of feathers, adding to the mysteriousness of her character.

Yuria practices a dark form of Soul Arts, and she does it against everyone's wishes, especially Saint Urbain and his followers. Despite being tortured for it, she stands by her beliefs and that's what makes her such a strong and emotional character. She is kind and timid, even though she is an incredible mage, and if rescued, becomes one of two advanced magic teachers in the game.

Solaire of Astora (Dark Souls)

Ah, Solaire. Lover of sunlight, the light of your life, and poet of your deepest Dark Souls fantasies. Solaire is the brightness in a game full of doom and gloom. He is one of the few Undead that willingly wants to be in the kingdom so that he can visit Lordran and find a sun of his own.

Solaire of Astora is a fan favorite because of his heart-warming attitude amongst everything that wants you dead in Dark Souls. If you're lucky enough to meet him before you accidentally run into the Hellkite Dragon, he provides a sanctuary of radiant joy.

Laurence, the First Vicar (Bloodborne)

"The Old Blood" is a term used by many characters throughout Bloodborne, and Laurence, the First Vicar has a significant connection to it. The Old Blood was found within the tombs of the Gods and had great healing properties and the ability to evolve mankind. Laurence, however, spread The Old Blood to the public and accidentally created the deadly outbreak of the Beastly Scourge.

While Laurence had some good intentions, he maybe should have thought about using the old Gods' blood a little first. His backstory is one of the coolest in the game though, and his boss battle makes him one of the most difficult and fearsome enemies in Bloodborne.

Maldron the Assassin (Dark Souls II)

Maldron the Assassin might be one of the most annoying characters in Dark Souls II. All the reasons that make him annoying, are all the same reasons that make him such a humorous and memorable character.

Maldron is the brilliantly clever AI invader who looks like a pretty ordinary phantom but can trick you into next year. He carries an Estus flask to heal, can disguise himself as a white phantom and perform greeting gestures to bait you, and will flee once discovered just so he can ambush you later as you explore. Though you might want to kill him when you remember his existence, it's hard not to admire his cleverness.

Bound Widow (Bloodborne)

The Bound Widows, or Silver Ladies, are the deceased noblewomen of Cainhurst who now haunt its deserted halls. As enemies, they either wield daggers or carry their heads, and are seen crying if you leave them alone.

The Bound Widows have some of the most breathtaking designs in all of Bloodborne. They are dressed to kill, sporting fancy Victorian dresses with wild hair, eyes bound by blindfolds, and their throats appearing to be slit. They will walk toward the player in a haunting fashion, before attacking or paralyzing you with the deafening scream from their decapitated heads.

Lothric, Younger Prince (Dark Souls III)

Lothric, the son of King Oceiros and younger brother to Lorian, was cursed at birth with frailty and the inability to walk. The Lothric bloodline was obsessed with creating the perfect heir, but when it proved impossible, they resorted to unspeakable means. Lothric bore the brunt of this and was not born as the worthy heir they so wanted.

Lothric is a pale, emaciated young man and one of the few human magic users that can cast spells without a catalyst. So while he seems like a weakened man, he wields some of the most powerful magic in his boss fight. What makes Lothric's story so melancholy though is how much his older brother gave up for him. Lorian decided to share some of Lothric's curse and lost his eyesight in the process. The two brothers now stick together to make up for the individual losses.

Great Shinobi Owl (Sekiro)

Sekiro is home to some of the coolest and most brutal bosses in the Soulsborne series, but Great Shinobi Owl has an especially exquisite design. With an admirable bushy beard and an outfit that resembles a great horned owl, he chooses to fight like one too – with moves such as Dashing Talon and Owl's Flight.

Great Shinobi Owl is more than just his great beard though. The player finds out that Owl has faked his death and seeks the power of the Divine Heir's blood. He orders his son to respect the Iron Code and abandon his master, and if his son does not, Owl will kill him. He's a pretty dedicated guy.

Annalise, Queen of the Vilebloods (Bloodborne)

Annalise has some of the most fantastic dialogue in Bloodborne. With quotes such as “If thou wouldst this path walk… I prithee partake of my rotted blood. Drink deep of our blood. Feel the spreading corruption burn. Now, thou’rt too a Vileblood,” the Queen of the Vilebloods is very persuasive at getting you to join her covenant.

She speaks poetically and has an interesting character design. She wears a bronze helmet that covers her entire head and face, leaving only her ghostly, slender body to look at as she sits on her throne in Forsaken Cainhurst Castle. She is known as the undead queen and is the leader and only remaining member of the Cainhurst Vilebloods, a covenant that once hunted the beast.

Artorias, the Abysswalker (Dark Souls)

Knight Artorias was one of the four knights of Gwyn and is a boss in Dark Souls. Before he became the Abysswalker, he had an unbendable will of steel that made him the perfect knight and helped feed his hatred for servants of the Dark.

Artorias was killed though, while sacrificing himself to save his companion, Sif, and he became fully corrupted by the Abyss. The boss that you fight looks like something out of a nightmare because wolf blood was bound to Artorias to become the wolf blood master, who wields greatswords and has a vicious and unpredictable attack style. The sheer honor of fighting the hero, Artorias, is worth it though.

