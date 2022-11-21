There's a vast world of South Korean dramas, from endearing romances to electrifying thrillers. The industry has been thriving on international views for more than a decade. And thanks to Netflix, the popularity of K-dramas (as they're globally known) has undoubtedly skyrocketed. When viewers scroll through their streaming library, they can see thrillers, dramas, and some of the best South Korean rom-coms on Netflix.

Thriller K-dramas, perhaps, are always a top choice for moviegoers due to their unique storytelling, complex characters, suspenseful plots, cultural insights, and high production values. But there's also a very interesting genre with more ominous qualities — these dramas are somewhat dark and gritty, with a mind-bending quality to them. On top of it all, they deal with some of the darkest human emotions and impulses — making them interesting to watch. From Stranger to The Silent Sea, there are plenty of mind-blowing shows that will satisfy viewers on Netflix.

10 'Extracurricular' (2020)

Created by Jin Han-sae

A unique high school show on Netflix, Extracurricular follows a student named Oh Ji-soo (Kim Dong-hee), who leads a double life as a part-time criminal to make money to support himself. However, things take a dark turn when he becomes involved with a classmate who is also leading a double life as a sex worker. The two got entangled in a dangerous web of crime and violence, with their lives and futures at stake.

Extracurricular keeps the audience on the edge of their seats since the plot is well-crafted and the pacing is excellent with each episode building on the tension and suspense of the previous one. It’s also a balanced mix of crime, thriller, and coming-of-age genres, with unique twists that set it apart from other shows in the category. The cinematography and soundtrack are also top-notch, adding to the overall vibe of the show.

Extracurricular (2020) Release Date April 29, 2020 Cast Kim Dong-Hee , Park Ju-hyun , Da-bin Jung , Nam Yoon-Su Seasons 1

9 'The Silent Sea' (2021)

Created by Park Eun-kyo

Image via Netflix

Set in a dystopian future where Earth is facing catastrophic water shortage, The Silent Sea follows a team of scientists sent on a mission to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station on the Moon. The team is led by Han Yoon-jae (Gong Yoo), a former astronaut who is haunted by a tragic incident from his past. He is joined by a group of experts, including a biologist, a medical officer, and an engineer.

The Silent Sea presents an innovative sci-fi mystery with lots of unexpected twists and turns. While the pacing is erratic, the immersive digital effects make up for it by making the improbable appealing. Additionally, the program didn't fully develop its characters, but aficionados of the genre may easily overlook this because the tension is what keeps the audience on edge.

The Silent Sea Release Date December 24, 2021 Cast Bae Doona , Gong Yoo , Joon Lee , Kim Sun-young Seasons 1

8 'Mine' (2021)

Created by Baek Mi-kyeong

K-drama fans who watched SKY Castle and are intrigued by the materialistic motivations of the rich and the beautiful will rejoice in having Mine on their watch list. This drama series about the 1% revolves around women working to protect their families and attain the highest levels of praise and wealth. However, their lives become intertwined, and they discover terrible truths about their friends, families, each other, and themselves.

Mine packs a heavier punch than SKY Castle in terms of thriller elements. Average viewers' emotions range from sympathy to rage and utter confusion, and sometimes all while watching one episode. This drama dismantles personal greed and shows the struggle of finding one's true identity outside of others' perception — in this case, extremely wealthy and perfect individuals.

7 'Little Women' (2022)

Created by Kim Hee-won

One of the most recent dramas on this list, Little Women was an instant hit. It was "fed in doses" to viewers, as Netflix released two episodes per weekend across six weeks. The story revolves around the sisters Oh who grew up working for scraps and now get a chance to get into some serious money.

The youngest sister becomes involved with a mayoral candidate's family, the middle sister is a skilled and highly intuitive journalist trying to topple him from his pedestal, and the eldest sister befriends a coworker who has many secrets and hidden skills. The cast did a superb job in this tense, twisted drama full of unpredictable moments and harsh truths about greed. Many fans of Squid Game will also be happy to see Wi Ha-joon in another cool role.

6 'My Name' (2021)

Created by Kim Jin-min

My Name follows Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), a young woman who joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's death who was a police officer, killed while investigating the said cartel. As Ji-woo becomes more involved, she must navigate the dangerous and complex world of drug trafficking while keeping her true identity a secret.

My Name is an intricate and well-written revenge-themed K-drama on Netflix, keeping viewers interested and guessing right up until the very end. The program also examines Ji-woo's psychological and emotional costs as well as the repercussions of her choices. Moreover, it addresses issues like loyalty, vengeance, and the hazy boundary between good and evil with twists and turns, making viewers uneasy. Although it may not be a mind-bending thriller in the conventional sense, the show excels due to its psychological complexity and emotional depth.

My Name (2021) Release Date October 15, 2021 Cast Hee-soon Park , Ahn Bo-Hyun , Han So-hee , Kim Sang-Ho Seasons 1

5 'Beyond Evil' (2021)

Created by Kim Soo-jin