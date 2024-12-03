With South Korean dramas and movies rising in popularity, there are so many on streaming services that audiences happily watch and rewatch. But so many popular movies hailing from this small Southeast Asian country that represent its culture, cinema, and legacy are movies from various decades. While South Korean filmmakers became globally acclaimed around the late 1990s and early 2000s, many movies from the 2010s were the first point of contact with South Korean cinema for numerous movie fans.

Whether someone likes foreign language movies or not, they are surely faced with a dilemma: to watch at least one Korean movie in their cinema-loving lifetime. With streaming, there's time to remedy that now. Whoever missed out on any of the greatest movies of the 2010s has the chance to remedy that now. Or, as Parasite director Bong Joon-ho said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you'll be introduced to so many more amazing films."

10 'Age of Shadows' (2016)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

Close

Kim Jee-woon directed some of the most iconic South Korean thrillers, but being inspired by history in The Age of Shadows gave him the opportunity to create an exciting epic about freedom fighters and the resistance of Korean citizens against the brutal Japanese occupation. The Age of Shadows depicts the struggle to maintain Korean pride in the face of occupying forces, presented as a slick and fast-paced historical thriller with a more than stellar cast. Gong Yoo, Song Kang-ho, and Lee Byung-hun are just some of its big stars.

The Age of Shadows was loosely based on a real-life attempt to destroy a Japanese police station in Seoul in 1923; the movie is set during the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula in the 1920s and has a similar premise. A group of Korean resistance fighters plots to blow up various Japanese buildings across occupied Seoul. But the Japanese forces have spies on the Korean police, among which is the police captain Lee (Song Kang-ho). The resistance leader Jung Chae-san (Lee Byung-hun) arranges with resistance fighter Kim Woo-jin (Gong Yoo) to try and get the police captain to their side. The Age of Shadows was a huge deal when it came out, swiftly becoming one of the best movies about Korean history, even if not totally factual.

The Age of Shadows Release Date January 6, 2017 Director Kim Jee-woon Cast Song Kang-ho , Gong Yoo , Han Ji-min , Shingo Tsurumi , Um Tae-goo , Shin Sung-rok , Lee Byung-hun , Park Hee-soon , Heo Sung-tae , Kim Dong-young , Go Joon , Seo Young-joo , Lee Hwan , Choi Yu-hwa , Han Soo-yeon , Nam Moon-chul , Heo Hyung-kyu , Jeong Do-won , Hiromitsu Takeda Runtime 140 Minutes Expand

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Ode to My Father' (2014)

Directed by Yoon Jae-kyun

Image via CJ Entertainment

As a historical drama spanning 60 years, Ode to My Father is a war movie that focuses on duty, promise, and responsibility rather than war itself. A young family on the northern part of the Korean peninsula is taken by US troops to the southern coast, but the daughter of the family is lost; their father goes to look for her, sending the rest of his family south. His young boy, Deok-soo, promises to be the breadwinner of the family. To keep his promise to his father, the grown-up Duk-soo (Hwang Jung-min) travels to Germany for work, takes over his aunt's shop in Busan, and joins the army to fight in the Vietnam War.

Ode to My Father is a love letter by Yoon Jae-kyun to his father Deok-soo and mother Young-ja; he said he wished to create a movie that generations could enjoy, as well as one he felt his father would be proud of. Yoon's aim was to show respect to the generation of people that grew up during some of the most difficult times in their country. While critics weren't fully impressed and considered the story nationalistic, Ode to My Father was monumental because it resonated with local audiences greatly. This seems to be more due to its gentle homages than forced patriotic messages.

Watch on Tubi

8 '1987: When the Day Comes' (2017)

Directed by Jang Joon-hwan

Image via CJ Entertainment

1987: When the Day Comes is a historically significant feature for South Korean people, since it depicts the true events that took place in June 1987. This was the culmination of then president Chun Doo-hwan's militaristic regime; people all over the country protested against Chun and his regime after the police killed a student during an interrogation and tried to cover it up. This is historically known as the June Democratic Struggle, one of the biggest (successful) democratic rebellions in South Korea.

Director Jang Joon-hwan managed to depict the June uprising as a snowballing reaction, starting with the rebellious spirit in students and later spreading among the rest of the people. Several storylines merge into one to depict a fight for democracy and freedom from an oppressive regime; while depicting true events, the story takes creative freedom in depicting the murdered student's grieving family and the sentiment many felt during a politically difficult time. Ha Jung-woo leads the story as an adamant prosecutor and is joined by Kim Tae-ri as one of the rebelling students.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook