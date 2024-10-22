Streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ are continuing to add to their library of South Korean content, such as the action film Mission: Cross and the revenge show The Impossible Heir. While South Korean entertainment continues to captivate audiences worldwide, there are a handful of films that showcase remarkable acting and deserve recognition.

It’s easy to gravitate to South Korean cinema as their films aren’t afraid to highlight sharp social commentaries, mesmerizing visual choices, and moving acting performances. From Choi Min-sik’s passionate characterization of a vengeful man in Oldboy to Gong Yoo’s portrayal of a heroic father in Train to Busan, the top South Korean movies with excellent acting performances rival the best films that come out of Hollywood.

10 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Image via Next Entertainment World

The stakes have always been high in zombie films, but Train to Busan takes it to the next level. Seok-woo (Gong), a workaholic fund manager, is forced to confront his past and protect his estranged daughter from a deadly virus that turns passengers into zombies. With limited resources and time, Seok-woo must use his wits and courage to navigate the treacherous journey and ensure their survival.

Two actors who stood out in Train to Busan are Gong and Ma Dong-seo. Gong’s portrayal of Seok-woo as a protective and remorseful father is moving — he captures the character's internal struggle and redemption with raw emotion and sincerity. Ma, who is known for his impressive physique, brings to life the lovable and fearsome Sang-hwa while also adding a touch of humor and heart to the film. The actors’ performances, coupled with the film's smart plot, make Train to Busan one of the best international zombie films.

9 'Silenced' (2011)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Silenced follows Kang In-ho (Gong), an art teacher who arrives at a school for deaf children in the idyllic Mujin. There, he discovers a horrifying truth: the faculty is perpetrating unspeakable abuses against the students as they are shielded by a corrupt system. Thankfully, In-ho finds a powerful ally in a human rights activitst named Seo Yoo-jin (Jung Yu-mi), and together they challenge the injustices faced by the students in Mujin.

Gong perfectly captures the complexities of Kang In-ho, especially when he transforms from an excited teacher eager to start anew to a determined advocate.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising that he was nominated for a Baeksang Arts Award for his performance. Despite its heavy source material, Silenced is a movie that’ll easily resonate with viewers due in large to Yoo’s nuanced acting and its narrative choices that allow audiences to ponder on the issues at hand.

8 'Ode to My Father' (2014)

Directed by Yoon Je-kyoon

The life of a Korean man whose life is deeply intertwined with his nation’s struggles is highlighted in the movie Ode to My Father. It looks at Deok-soo’s (Hwang Jung-min) journey that spans decades — from being separated from his father and sister while finding refuge in South Korea to serving in the Vietnam War. A lifetime of chasing familial unity has left its mark on Deok-soo, and the movie shows him glazing back on what he experienced in his bittersweet life.

Hwang’s ability to age convincingly from a hopeful young man to a weary elder is worth every bit of praise. Deok-soo's journey is a complex one, filled with both triumphs and tragedies, and Hwang captures it with incredible authenticity. While the heartbreaking South Korean movie has been criticized for many things, including its glorification of oppressive times, it’s still a breathtaking experience to watch Hwang transform into Deok-soo.

7 'Poetry' (2010)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong