K-drama rom-coms have gained immense popularity worldwide with their unique blend of heartwarming romance, humor, and relatable characters, whether it's the recently released My Dearest or the classic My Love From The Star. K-dramas offer a refreshing and addictive twist on the classic romantic comedy genre, making them a global trend that continues to charm viewers and inspire remakes in different cultures. Thus, given this trend, Netflix has released numerous exceptional romantic comedies, allowing fans to indulge and fully immerse themselves in the enchanting world of romance.

While numerous South Korean TV shows thrill, scare, and make audiences cry, the most common K-dramas loved by all are romantic comedies. Adding a splash of romance to a comical plot and vice versa is the ideal combination to make someone feel better. Pair that with Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and viewers can check out some of the best South Korean rom-coms on Netflix.

15 'When the Camellia Blooms' (2019)

Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

When the Camellia Blooms stars Princess Gong Hyo-jin and the comedic actor/action star Kang Ha-neul who leads this lovely yet slightly offbeat romance about a bar owner and a local cop. Dong-baek (Gong) moves to a small village with her son and opens a bar named "Camellia." Yong-sik (Kang) is a cop who always accidentally catches the bad guy. He's rather tactless, and Dong-baek is stubborn.

Their chemistry on-screen is palpable, although some dialogue bits may be a bit dated for modern times. Despite that, this rom-com tackles the social stigma on single mothers in South Korea. Additionally, the series has a thriller twist, as a killer lurks around the village. The show brought Kang Ha-neul the Best Actor Award at the 2019 Baeksang Arts Awards and Gong Hyo-jin the Grand Prize at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards.

14 'Thirty-Nine' (2022)

Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

What seems to be a loose South Korean homage to the HBO comedy show Sex and the City, Thirty-Nine dives into the friendship of three women on the verge of turning forty. The show depicts their lives, romantic interests, and how getting older, being single, and juggling work and private life functions for each.

This romantic comedy doesn't just rely on the main protagonists being a man and a woman. Here, the three women in focus are all protagonists in their own way, although many would argue Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin carries the torch. Thirty-Nine is a heartwarming K-Drama series that lets viewers enjoy the ride of true friendship, giving the entire rom-com angle more depth.

13 'Once Upon a Small Town' (2022)

Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%