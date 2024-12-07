Winter is slowly approaching, and getting cozy with a blanket and a movie is the ultimate wintertime activity. The best kinds of movies to watch in such a setting are, undoubtedly, heartwarming romantic movies. Fans of cozy romance movies have a large movie library to choose from, but how about giving a chance to some South Korean ones?

South Korea is known for its romantic K-dramas with incredible stories and slow-burn love, but its romantic feature films tend to take a backseat in the eyes of international audiences. This makes sense, as K-dramas span several episodes and allow viewers to get to know the characters much better. However, romantic feature films from South Korea have the same sentiment but convey their love stories much better. They're a quick rollercoaster of feelings, heartwarming and heartbreaking alike, making them ideal for those cold winter moments.

10 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' (2001)

Directed by Kim Dae-sung

Image via Cineclick Asia

One of Korea's biggest action stars, Lee Byung-hun, is also a well-known heartthrob among South Korean movie fans. He started acting in 1991 and has had various roles since, from cold-blooded vigilantes to romantic leads. One of his unique roles was in the romantic drama Bungee Jumping of Their Own from 2001, which was a bit controversial at the time. Though imperfect in some ways, it's an interesting love story that depicts the idea of having "the one," a person that's meant for us.

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Eun-ju play two young students, In-woo and Tae-hee, who get to know each other and fall in love. When their romance blossoms, things seem to be going well, but suddenly, Tae-hee gets involved in a car accident and dies. In-woo, heartbroken, continues his life, and 17 years later, the story shows him as a high school teacher. When In-woo gets a new student, Hyun-bin, he notices similarities between him and his former love, Tae-hee. The story unfolds, depicting struggles with self-acceptance, self-discovery, and the idea that there's always that one person in someone's life.

Bungee Jumping of Their Own is currently unavailable for streaming.

9 'Sweet & Sour' (2021)

Directed by Kae-Byeok Lee and Kate Jopson

Sweet & Sour is one of the newer South Korean romantic comedies that comes from Netflix, which produced some great K-romance movies over the past few years (great examples are Love and Leashes and 20th Century Girl). It portrays a couple, Da-eun and Hyuk (Chae Soo-bin and Jang Ki-yong), who become close after Da-eun takes care of him at the hospital where he is her patient. They enter a relationship that soon becomes long-distance because Hyuk accepts a job in Seoul, whereas they live in Incheon.

Hyuk's traveling back and forth puts a strain on their relationship, evolving the story into a more complex analysis of emotional neglect—both of oneself and their partner—the working and overworking culture, and long-distance romance. The twist at the end is another great part of what makes Sweet & Sour rewatchable and relatable. Though many viewers feel that the ending is disappointing, it shows that happy endings aren't always realistic and that romance is sometimes like that.

Your changes have been saved Sweet & Sour Release Date June 4, 2021 Director Lee Gye-byeok Cast Jang Ki-yong , Chae Soo-bin , Krystal Jung Runtime 1 hr 41 min

Watch on Netflix

8 'Always' (2011)

Directed by Song Il-gon

Image via Showbox

Always is a melodrama starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo, who were at the height of their popularity at the start of the 2010s. So Ji-sub plays a former boxer, Cheol-min, whose rough exterior slowly gets broken down by a blind girl, Jung-hwa (Han Hyo-joo). They meet at his new job, a parking attendant booth, where Cheol-min sits and observes the world passing him by. Jung-hwa is optimistic and relentless in tearing down Cheol-min's walls, but their romance has rocky moments and chilly periods.

This romantic drama has it all: a great-looking tough guy with a kind heart, a beautiful girl whose life didn't go as planned, but she doesn't give up, and an unbreakable bond between the two that tugs at the heartstrings. The performances in Always are superb, if not a tad overdramatic, but, as any fan of South Korean dramas will know, this is how it's done over there. Letting the emotion in without judging the melodramatics will help viewers enjoy a wonderfully made romance.

Watch on Viki

7 'Moonlit Winter' (2019)

Directed by Lim Dae-hyung

Moonlit Winter is a touching drama that covers many topics, from coming-of-age to forbidden love. Yoon-hee (Kim Hee-ae) lives in the Korean countryside with her teenage daughter Sae-bom (Sohye). Sae-bom finds a love letter in her mother's possessions one day, which she discovers was sent to her mom from a woman named Jun (Yuko Nakamura) in Japan. Seeing her mother's loneliness, Sae-bom decides to reunite her mother with the Japanese woman, awakening a decades-old romance that remained hidden for so long.

While the movie follows Sae-bom's maturing and compassion, it also gives Yoon-hee a second chance to finally live as the woman she always wanted to be. This second life, as well as meeting her first love, Jun, encourages Yoon-hee to embrace herself and make bolder choices that make her happy. While it's a movie about a queer romance, it's also a love story that encapsulates more than just romantic love. Moonlit Winter is a visually gorgeous and touching romance for anyone looking for a good cry.

Watch on Tubi

6 'Be With You' (2018)

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon

Another So Ji-sub romance, Be With You, is one of the most popular movies of 2018. This could be because of him or because of his co-star Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You), who was the sweetheart of the romance genre at the time (and remains for so many of us). Be With You is a remake of the Japanese drama of the same name, and even the trailer for this movie is a tearfest.

The movie follows Woo-jin, who's unexpectedly left to raise his son alone after the premature death of his wife, Soo-ah. Before dying, Soo-ah makes a promise to return in the rainy season. Woo-jin soon realizes that Soo-ah miraculously manages to fulfill that promise, but when she does return, her memory is wiped. Woo-jin must show Soo-ah why and how they fell in love, reinventing their romance and getting another chance to hold each other before it gets too late. As the publication London Korean Links said, "If you’re not blubbing uncontrollably at various points in this lovely thing, you are a heartless brute."

Your changes have been saved Be With You Release Date March 14, 2018 Director Lee Jang-hoon Cast So Ji-sub , Son Ye-jin , Kim Ji-hwan , Ko Chang-seok , Lee Jun-hyeok , Son Yeo-eun , Lee You-jin , Kim Hyun-soo Runtime 132 Minutes

Watch on Tubi

5 'The Beauty Inside' (2015)

Directed by Baek Jong-yeol

Body-switching movies are common, but The Beauty Inside takes that premise to a higher level. This movie, starring K-drama hero Park Seo-joon and Always' Han Hyo-joo, revolves around a furniture maker, Woo-jin, who wakes up as a different person every day. No matter the gender, age, race, or nationality, Woo-jin's life transforms significantly every time he wakes up; this, however, doesn't change his personality, as he always stays Woo-jin on the inside.

Woo-jin begins frequenting a furniture store where the beautiful Yi-soo (Han Hyo-joo) works. He visits her every day, though she doesn't know he's the same person every time he visits. When he wakes up a handsome man one day (Park Seo-joon), he decides to ask Yi-soo out on a date. How Woo-jin and Yi-soo later manage their relationship leaves viewers to see whether beauty comes from the inside. This quirky romantic drama was based on an online social series of the same name that starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Watch on The Roku Channel

4 'Failan' (2001)

Directed by Song Hae-sung

Image via Cine Quanon

Choi Min-sik may be South Korea's most famous export when it comes to actors, but Oldboy is far from his only role. This actor's achievement list is long and impressive, as he continues to act and bring life to new and exciting characters. Before he made Oldboy, Choi Min-sik starred in an interesting (and admittedly heartbreaking) romantic drama titled Failan. To see him as a love interest was fun, though he had to be some sort of gangster even in a romance.

Choi portrays Kang-jae, a gangster who lacks any sympathy for others. He's cold, rude, and careless, but also cowardly when it comes to doing real gangster work. On the other hand, there's Failan (Cecilia Chung), a Chinese woman who comes to Korea looking for her remaining relatives. Failan's family is all gone, but she wants to stay; Kang-jae signs marriage papers to help her settle in Korea, though the two never meet. Kang-jae and Failan are attracting opposites—he's cold, and she is warm like sunshine on a winter day. Failan writes love letters to Kang-jae but never dares to give them to him; when Kang-jae finally sees them, his transformation by Failan's warmth becomes more obvious. The movie superbly shows that love can find anyone.

Failan is currently unavailable for streaming.

3 '3-Iron' (2004)

Directed by Kim Ki-duk

Image via Artcam

Kim Ki-duk, the director of 3-Iron, is a famous name in South Korean cinema. Though he passed in 2020, his movies leave a permanent legacy because of how unusual they are. Kim's most famous movies include Pietà and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring; two contrasting movies which carry a unique stamp. The romantic drama 3-Iron is in between the two, tackling social themes like the treatment of outcasts and domestic violence and depicting the power and birth of love in tragic and desolate places.

3-Iron follows Tae-suk (Jae Hee), a drifter who sleeps in people's houses while they're gone. He never steals anything—in fact, he takes care of the homes. When he breaks into a home he thinks is empty, Tae-suk runs into the woman who lives there, Sun-hwa (Lee Seung-yun). After witnessing Sun-hwa's husband physically abusing her, he beats him, and the two run away. For the majority of the film, the two don't speak to each other, and Tae-suk is a master of hiding and being a ghost-like presence. This touching drama is more than just romantic—it tries to show fulfillment in those who often feel alone.

Watch on Tubi

2 'Il Mare: A Love Story' (2000)

Directed by Lee Hyun-seung

Remember The Lake House with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves? The touching romantic drama about two people corresponding through the mailbox of a lake house was initially a South Korean romance titled Il Mare. Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Jun Ji-hyun (Kingdom) star as time-intertwined lovers who fall for each other through their mailbox correspondence. This fantasy spin on a love story carries an obvious message—that love transcends time and space and always finds a way to connect people.

Jun Ji-hyun plays Eun-joo, a woman shown leaving a beautiful seaside home called Il Mare. While packing, she places a Christmas card in her mailbox, asking the next resident to forward her mail to her. The person who receives her card, however, is Sung-hyun, the first-ever resident of Il Mare; through further correspondence, the two realize they are two years apart but living in the same house simultaneously. They help each other through various personal issues while slowly falling for each other. Luckily, Il Mare has a wonderful ending and is a beautiful romantic movie perfect for a cozy night in.

Watch on Viki

1 'My Sassy Girl' (2001)

Directed by Kwak Jae-young