The Korean cinema industry is experiencing a zombie resurgence which has become a rising cinematic inspiration of the 21st century with globally renowned works like Train to Busan. The prevalence and heat of these infectious diseases do not appear to be diminishing. The growing film industry has satiated audiences by releasing more zombie films and series each year.

These Korean zombie series and movies, ranging from Netflix's recently released All of Us Are Dead to The Wailing, include psychological thrillers, class allegories, and even historical drama. All of them were brought together by a common theme: the undead, which will satisfy your need for a zombie apocalypse.

12 'Peninsula' (2020)

Peninsula is a stand-alone continuation of the critically acclaimed 2016 film Train to Busan. The story follows former soldier Jung-seok (Kang Dong-won) and his assigned crew on a mission to recover a truck full of cash four years after the zombie virus has infected all of Korea. They must traverse the peninsula through which zombies are currently living.

While earning conflicting reviews regarding whether it is a worthy successor to the 2016 picture, Peninsula is still a fun and enjoyable action zombie movie. It is also a celebration of all that is admirable about people and the value of their lives.

11 'Rampant' (2018)

Rampant follows Lee Chung (Hun Bin), the Prince of Joseon, who the powerful Qing family kidnaps to appoint him as the next Crown Prince. An invasion of horrific nocturnal zombies threatens to devastate the entire region as Lee Chung spars with Joseon Minister of War, Kim Ja-Joon.

Rampant is another idea that aims to breathe new life into a popular genre but has fallen into obscurity. Blending these creatures with the Asian epic action movie style and altering a few rules results in a film packed with adrenaline, stunning visuals, and stock characters in a fascinating plot.

10 'Kingdom' (2019 - )

This is Netflix's first original Korean series; it has two seasons and was adapted from the webcomic serial The Kingdom of the Gods. In Kingdom, The Crown Prince of Joseon, Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), is investigating a mysterious illness devouring his country in this historical horror drama. While defending his realm from the horrible plague, he gets caught in the middle of a political power struggle that threatens to overthrow him.

The series deeply and subtly delves into the question of class conflict and social interests. The action sequences are also masterfully staged and will easily satisfy even the most discerning television watcher. Once you're done with the series, be sure to watch "Kingdom: Ashin of the North," a special episode of the series that explores the backstory of the plague.

9 'Doomsday Book' (2012)

Doomsday Book is a must-see anthology film that tells three distinct sci-fi stories. The themes include genuine human compassion as well as sarcastic depictions of human devastation in the contemporary high-tech world. The film's opening chapter, "A Brave New World," is a political parody of a zombie virus that follows a geeky scientist and his sister causing the population to transform into flesh-eating zombies after consuming poisonous meat.

The movie is praised for its deft use of the zombie outbreak to satirically critique both human nature and a political landmark in South Korea. Doomsday Book is a film that is worth watching even if it isn't an apparent zombie entry since it goes beyond what zombies are capable of and how well humans can survive them.

8 'Zombie Detectives' (2020)

Zombie Detectives follows Kang Min-ho (Choi Jin-hyuk), who wakes up with amnesia and realizes he has also transformed into a zombie. He learns to walk and talk like everyone else to blend in and finally assumes the persona of a private detective while working on uncovering his history.

Despite being comic book-esque and eccentric sometimes, Zombie Detective manages to be amusing while also delivering plenty of poignancy, melancholy, and seriousness. The use of comedy was wisely employed to lighten the tone of various passages. If you want to take a break from the ravenous flesh-eating undead and enjoy a gut-busting zombie comedy movie with a lighthearted tone, Zombie Detective is a good choice.

7 'Happiness' (2021 - )

Happiness is a cheery Korean horror series set in the near future that follows a group of people in an apartment building plagued with zombies during a government quarantine. This was the outcome of a failed treatment medicine that resulted in a pandemic known as the Rita Virus, or "mad person illness" as it is more often known.

The show is well-balanced and feels fresh with frequent surprises and interesting twists happening in the plot. Furthermore, instead of frightening moments, the series focuses on developing social relations with a perfect combination of drama and comedy.

6 'The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale' (2019)

The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale, directed by Lee Min-Jae, is one of the best zombie comedies (zom-com) to come out of South Korea, and it adds an unprecedented level of eccentricity to the mix. The Odd Family follows the Park family as their lives are turned upside down when a zombie bites the old patriarch. When the dysfunctional family in the movie discovers the zombie was developed due to an illicit pharmaceutical business experiment, the Park family tries to profit from it.

The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale lives up to the title, with the Park being an odd, humorous, and unexpectedly close family. The original idea of monetizing their misfortune is brilliant. When combining action, drama, and romance, fans will receive a film that is both original and engaging.

5 'The Wailing' (2016)

The Wailing follows a series of supernatural events after a mysterious man arrives in a tiny fishing hamlet. A viral infection spreads throughout the village, considered to be caused by an evil spirit in the area. And it's up to local police officer Jong-goo (Do-wan Kwak) to unravel the case.

The story's masterly combination of powerful cultural and genre aspects creates an unforgettable concoction. The movie is not only one of the best contemporary zombie films, but also one of the most modern horror films, featuring a brilliant performance, a gut-wrenching slaughter, and a profound morality tale.

4 '#Alive' (2020)

#Alive follows Oh Joon-Wo (Ah-In Yoo), a reclusive gamer who must remain hunkered down in his flat and battle off droves of home-invading zombies in a densely inhabited building under siege from a savage zombie incursion borne from an unknown infection. As the days pass and the situation continues to deteriorate into the end of days, he contacts a neighbor, and the two arrange their escape together.

Cho Il-hyung's first feature film flourishes in moments of psychological contemplation and deftly navigates the difficulties of a zombie-horror-romance in the age of smartphones with blood, guts, and selfie sticks. Thanks to a strong, youthful cast and a pretty intriguing premise, the movie is undeniably fascinating.

3 'All of Us Are Dead' (2022 - )

The drama is based on the popular Webtoon Now At Our School and follows a group of high school kids who are stranded at their school due to a zombie virus outbreak. The pupils try everything they can to prevent being turned into zombies and escape from their school.

What distinguishes All of Us Are Dead from other Zombie shows is the focus on a group of teenage kids and how they navigate tough decisions in dangerous scenarios that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The show features a cast of interesting characters as well as some of the most heroic leads in a zombie series, a terrifying bunch of undead, and an environment that throws the protagonists challenge after challenge.

2 'Seoul Station' (2016)

Seoul Station, directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan and released the same year, is an animated feature-length zombie film for adults that acts as a prequel to the live-action horror smash. The animated film is set one day before the events of Train to Busan, which imagines downtown Seoul being overtaken by armies of zombies. Before the zombie plague, Suk-Gyu (Ryu Seung-Ryong), a father anxiously seeking his lost daughter, Hye-Sun (Shim Eun-Kyung), is central to the plot.

While Train to Busan revels in the spectacle of violence and the socioeconomic forces that gave rise to it, Seoul Station examines the lives of those on the fringes, most likely to be forgotten in the case of a disaster. It’s an intriguing chapter in Train to Busan’s story that fans should see, and it takes a unique approach to the setup.

1 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Train to Busan is more of an action film than a horror film, cementing South Korea's cinematic status in the hearts of worldwide moviegoers. As a zombie outbreak advances, the film follows a father (Gong Yoo) urgently trying to safeguard his little daughter aboard the titular overrun train. As certain characters learn they were personally engaged in the virus's unintentional spread, there are also undertones of guilt presented in the film.

Train to Busan's compelling class commentary demonstrates the advantages of collective action above individual survival. Thanks to its unique characters, passionate performances, and fast-paced action, it was an instant smash with moviegoers worldwide, becoming a landmark for Korean zombie movies.

