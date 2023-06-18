South Park has commented on many different topics throughout its 25+ year run. From celebrity culture to mass media to politics, South Park has commented on every significant issue in society. But one particular topic the show enjoys discussing is religion and its place in society.

This is bound to happen when Jesus and Satan are recurring characters. Whatever the religion, South Park has made dozens of episodes discussing the divine figures that inspire them and the organizations themselves. They are often left ripped to pieces, and yet the idea of faith is primarily respected in such episodes.

10 'Damien' - Season 1, Episode 10

A new kid has arrived in South Park - everybody’s favorite antichrist, Damien. He has come to inform Jesus that Satan wants a final battle for the fate of humanity. While Damien adjusts to life in South Park, Jesus, and Satan find the only way they can - in a boxing match.

Unfortunately, the town isn’t exactly known for having a solid moral high ground. Every citizen bets against Jesus since he’s petite and skinny, while Satan is gigantic and buff. But Satan might have more to do with this plan than anyone realizes.

9 'Super Best Friends' - Season 5, Episode 3

In a thinly-veiled mockery against Scientology, David Blaine has started a cult and has set South Park as his next target. After failing to convince people of Blaine’s evil ways, Jesus calls in a meeting with the Super Best Friends - a Justice League-type superhero team of Religious figures.

There’s Moses, Krishna, Buddha, Joseph Smith, Muhammad, Laozi, and an Aquaman-esque hero named Sea Man. When Blaine builds a giant Abraham Lincoln to defeat them, the Super Best Friends have the only thing to stop it - a giant John Wilkes Booth.

8 'Fantastic Easter Special' - Season 11, Episode 5

Ever wondered what the Easter Bunny has to do with the crucifixion of Jesus? Fantastic Easter Special provides the answer. Randy reveals to Stan that he is a member of a secret society dedicating itself to preserving the secret of the Easter Bunny - Saint Peter, the apostle Jesus chose to become the first pope, was actually a rabbit.

Unfortunately, the current Pope and Bill Donahue consider the idea blasphemous and will resort to any lengths to ensure it does not come to pass. Thankfully Jesus rises again (again), and he has other ideas.

7 'Do the Handicapped Go to Hell?'/'Probably' - Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10

This two-parter sees the kids in town becoming disillusioned with the church’s hypocrisy. After being scared into confessing their sins and discovering Father Maxi’s own secrets, they decide to form a new religious doctrine, praising the lord night and day. Cartman, of course, sees this opportunity to swindle the other kids for money while performing like a southern priest.

Meanwhile, Satan has found a new boyfriend in calm, sensitive Chris. Unfortunately, his ex, Saddam Hussein, is back, and this unusual love triangle leaves Satan in a rut. Their conflict reaches a fevered pitch, and Satan has no choice but to head to Mormon-populated heaven and ask God for help.

6 'Starvin’ Marvin In Space' - Season 3, Episode 13

This marks the second appearance of the boys’ friend Starvin Marvin. He’s a famished Ethiopian boy living in a village taken over by Christian missionaries. While they insist they’re doing the right thing, it’s obvious the missionaries care more about forcing the villagers to read the bible than bothering to genuinely help them with food and water.

But that changes when Marvin discovers a crashed spaceship and travels around the world. Upon meeting up with the boys, they decide to help him find a better land for himself and his people - one without missionaries.

5 'Jewbilee' - Season 3, Episode 9

Kyle and Ike are all set to go to a boy scout camp event called Jewbilee, and Kenny is along for the ride. What follows is a night full of macaroni pictures, bear attacks, and Moses himself appearing on the site.

Of course, in the world of South Park, the spirit of Moses is depicted as a giant floating dreidel reminiscent of the MCP from Tron. But the evening goes awry when camp elder Garth traps Moses inside a conch shell to set Haman out to rule the world. It’s up to Kenny to save the day.

4 'Red Hot Catholic Love' - Season 6, Episode 8

While beginning with a serious topic, Red Hot Catholic Love provides funny commentary on the nature of religion’s stagnation. Father Maxi travels to Rome to appeal to the Catholic orders on changing specific laws. But the rules of the Vatican cannot be changed, according to humans, aliens, and giant queen spiders alike.

Father Maxi finds himself dealing with objectively ridiculous tasks and perspectives as he tries to find a solution. Ultimately, he declares that the Bible is more about guiding people in life, not ruling over them.

3 'Go God Go'/ 'Go God Go XII' - Season 10, Episodes 12 & 13

While conflict between religions is harmful, the Go God Go two-parter shows atheism conflict being just as destructive. Cartman is desperate for a Nintendo Wii and is unwilling to wait for the release date. He decides to cryogenically freeze himself, only to awaken over 500 years in the future.

In this far-off, futuristic utopia, Atheism is the dominant ideology, and several fractions of Atheists (one of whom are intelligent sea otters) have declared war on each other. As Cartman continues to search for his Wii, he discovers the root of this new world lies in Mrs. Garrison and her new partner - biologist Richard Dawkins.

2 'Christian Rock Hard' - Season 7, Episode 9

While the episode’s subplot deals with Stan, Kyle, and Kenny striking in support of musicians, the main storyline involves another classic Cartman scheme. He has recruited Butters and Tweek to form a Christian rock band called Fath+1. Cartman’s method is simple but effective - replace the words “girl” and “baby” in any love song with God and Jesus.

Soon, partly because there’s nobody else to listen to, Fath+1 becomes a global sensation. Cartman’s hopes of getting a platinum album seem to be in his grasp - only to discover Christian rock records only go to Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh.

1 'All About Mormons' - Season 7, Episode 12

This is not the first nor last time Trey Parker and Matt Stone have commented on Mormons, yet their depictions are often surprisingly respectful. A family of Mormons called the Harrisons have moved to South Park, and their son Gary becomes friends with Stan.

The entire town is put off by how kind, supportive, and generally lovely the Harrisons are, especially given that the founding of their religion is depicted as somewhat silly. But in the end, Gary ends up as the real hero as he sticks to his beliefs because that makes him happy.

