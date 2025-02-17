It's been a long time on the air, and South Park is still one of the funniest sitcoms on TV. What started out as a low-budget, crudely animated show created by showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone back in 1997 quickly turned into a massive cultural phenomenon spanning twenty-six seasons and over three hundred episodes.

This show is responsible for some of the most iconic quotes, memorable characters, and most outlandish and darkly comedic storylines in television history. Many episodes throughout South Park's continued run are simply a must-watch for anyone who enjoys this one. The best and most rewatchable ones haven't lost their abilities to entertain, make audiences laugh, or shock them with their subject matter. There's a laundry list to choose from regarding the best episodes; some are more necessary to watch than others. Let's look at ten must-watch episodes, ranking them on how much they made South Park one of the most beloved TV shows ever.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 South Park 9/10 Release Date August 13, 1997

10 "Tsst"

Season 10, Episode 7 (2006)

Image via Comedy Central

Ever wondered why Eric Cartman (Trey Parker), South Park's foul-mouthed, despicable little troublemaker, is the way he is? Well, stay tuned for the incredible season 10 episode "Tsst." After Cartman causes more mayhem at school again, his mother, Liane (April Stewart), is forced to finally correct her son by seeking the help of celebrity TV Nannys. But when they all fall victim to his horrible antics, one last TV personality can stand up against Cartman's wrath: Caesar Malon (Parker), "The Dog Whisperer."

There's something incredibly funny and satisfying about seeing Cartman trained to behave the same way they treat vicious canines. The shot of him being leashed and forced to walk through the neighborhood like a dog is an image that'll always be hilarious. "Tsst" is a wildly amusing episode that couldn't fail to entertain. It's also an important one that delves more into how Cartman became so selfish and evil, primarily due to his mother's misguided and enabling parenting. Overall, this needs to be seen by fans. It's full of amazing lines and a plot that keeps viewers hooked from beginning to end.

9 "The Losing Edge"

Season 9, Episode 5 (2005)

Image via Comedy Central

Most sports movies tell inspirational tales of underdogs slowly but surely rising to greatness and winning the big game by the end. South Park's season 9, episode 5, "The Losing Edge," takes that approach and hilariously rolls it in reverse. Forced to play their least favorite outdoor activity, baseball, at the encouragement of their parents, the boys and their friends try to lose their next game to end their season. The only problem is, the teams want to lose too. Meanwhile, Randy Marsh (Parker) attends his son's little league games to challenge other dads to a fight.

"The Losing Edge" will instantly make anyone unfamiliar with South Park fall in love with the show. It's a nonstop laugh riot full of memorable moments and a plot that hilariously takes jabs at certain sporting movies and their clichés. It's also a perfect Randy episode that sees him committing more of his wacky antics that have become a popular running gag for the series. This one can be watched time and again and still make anyone crack up. It's a definite must-watch.

8 "Trapped in the Closet"

Season 9, Episode 12 (2005)

Image via Comedy Central

Showrunners Parker and Stone have faced backlash over the years for their show's willingness to mock certain people and religions openly. Season 9's "Trapped in the Closet" proved so controversial that it led to the angry departure of one of South Park's cast members. In the episode, Stan (Parker) finds himself in an awkward spot as he's mistaken for the reincarnation of the founder of Scientology. Things reach a boiling point when actor and known Scientologist Tom Cruise becomes disheartened that Stan doesn't fully like his acting and locks himself in Stan's bedroom closet.

This is one of the most controversial episodes in South Park's history. Known for playing the lovable Chef on the show, Issac Hayes was deeply offended by the episode's heavy satirizing of his practicing religion, Scientology, leading to his resignation. "Trapped in the Closet" is an episode that pushes the envelope and doesn't hold back on who it's satirizing. Its controversy has since died down, but it continues to be one of the shining examples of what made South Park so controversial and great. It's necessary to watch for those who want to know just how fearless the showrunners are.

7 "Good Times with Weapons"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2004)