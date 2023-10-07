Southern Gothic is a subgenre of fiction commonly found in literature and film. As the name implies, it has strong Gothic elements and is set in the American South. Other common features include disturbed or eccentric characters, strong themes of greed, legacy, and sanity, and decrepit rural settings contrasting with luxurious constructions, like McMansions.

The Southern Gothic subgenre has a strong presence in American cinema, starting in the 1950s and continuing today. Southern Gothic films blend genres but are usually thrillers or horror films. Thanks to their distinctive, eerie atmosphere, these movies have become widely recognized by critics and audiences alike.

10 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Based on Anne Rice's 1976 eponymous novel, Neil Jordan's 1094 Gothic horror film Interview with the Vampire stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in their only collaboration. The film follows the vampires Lestat and Louis and their lives together across the decades.

Interview with the Vampire tones down the film's strong homoerotic text and darker themes in favor of a subtler approach. However, the Southern Gothic atmosphere overwhelms the film's first half, thanks to Philippe Rousselot's cinematography and Dante Ferretti's and Francesca Lo Schiavo's rich production design.

9 'The Devil All the Time' (2020)

An all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson, star in the 2020 Southern Gothic crime thriller The Devil All the Time. Set in two Southern Ohio towns spanning several decades, the story revolves around several characters whose lives converge in a story of crime, violence, and revenge.

Overly dark but intriguing and hypnotizing, The Devil All Time is a challenging but satisfying and gripping thriller for fans of the genre. The harrowing plot is enhanced by director Antonio Campos' visually stunning shots, which create an absorbing atmosphere that perfectly captures the very essence of Southern Gothic.

8 'Eve's Bayou' (1997)

Academy Award winner Samuel L. Jackson produces and stars in the 1997 Southern Gothic drama Eve's Bayou. The plot follows ten-year-old Eve, who uncovers secrets about her seemingly affluent family over the course of a remarkably hot Louisiana summer.

A stunning debut for director Kasi Lemmons, Eve's Bayou is an atmospheric and thematically rich drama. The film boasts stellar performances from its cast and a layered screenplay that blends Southern mysticism with a contemporary family drama. Eve's Bayou defies characterization, experimenting with themes and genres to produce one of the most striking and distinctive films of the 90s.

7 'The Beguiled' (2017)

Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled reinterprets the 1966 novel under a contemporary view. Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell star in the story of a wounded Union soldier who seeks refuge at an all-female boarding school in Virginia. Tensions rise as sexual attraction between the soldier and the school's women leads to confrontation.

Guided by Coppola's distinctive feminine approach and strengthened by an all-star cast, The Beguiled is an eerie and powerful psychological thriller. The film uses its rich period setting to explore themes of seduction, desire, longing, and lust, resulting in a layered and atmospheric thriller that ranks among the director's most confident and handsome efforts.

6 'Stoker' (2013)

Park Chan-wook's 2013 psychological thriller Stoker stars Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, and Nicole Kidman. The plot revolves around eighteen-year-old India, whose beloved father dies in a car crash. When a mysterious uncle moves in with her and her unstable mother, India begins suspecting he's after more than just familial comfort.

Overflowing with a Southern Gothic atmosphere and featuring Park's traditional assured and firm guidance, Stoker is a superior psychological thriller. A trio of brilliant lead performances, especially a hateful Nicole Kidman, keep the film afloat even when it threatens to succumb to its own devices. Stylish and eerie, Stoker is yet another great movie by Park Chan-wook, even if it doesn't rank among his all-time best.

5 'The Young One' (1960)

Spanish-Mexican filmmaker Luis Buñuel was a master of surreal cinema. Although most famous for films like Los Olvidados and The Exterminating Angel, his 1960 Southern Gothic drama The Young One is a tale of depravity and guilt that ranks among his most underrated efforts. The story revolves around the complicated dynamic between a jazz musician fleeing false accusations of rape and the two sole inhabitants of an island he stumbles on, Miller, a grown lecherous man, and Evalyn, the 13-year-old daughter of Miller's former companion.

Buñuel is behind some of cinema's most striking and haunting films. The Young One explores themes of perversion and racism with the director's trademark unrelenting and unflinching sensibilities. With an overwhelming gothic atmosphere that perfectly complements its themes, The Young One is a chilling and riveting drama from one of cinema's greatest provocateurs.

4 'Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)

Robert Aldrich followed the massive success of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? with another psycho-biddy project. Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte brought back the iconic Bette Davis, this time opposite her pal, Olivia de Havilland. The story of Charlotte Holis, a recluse long suspected to have killed her lover forty years earlier, who summons her cousin, Miriam, to help save her ancestral home. However, strange things happen upon Miriam's arrival as Charlotte slowly succumbs to insanity.

Although perhaps best known for its behind-the-scenes drama - Joan Crawford was originally meant to play de Havilland's role - Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte is a masterpiece of the Southern Gothic subgenre. The film overflows with style and dread as two of Hollywood's biggest icons from the Classic Age go toe-to-toe in an over-the-top story of madness, ambition, and years-long pain.

3 'Winter's Bone (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence received her first Oscar nomination for the 2010 mystery drama Winter's Bone. The film follows Ree Dolly, a seventeen-year-old caring for her mentally unbalanced mother and two younger children in the rural Ozarks of Missouri. At the risk of losing her home, Ree must locate her long-lost father.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Neo-Noir Movies from the 2010s, Ranked

Powered by a tour-de-force performance from Lawrence, Winter's Bone is bleak, haunting, and utterly unforgettable. The film's brooding, unforgiving plot covers every scene with a distinct, inescapable sense of dread and uneasiness. However, Lawrence's portrayal is so hopeful and purposeful that it single-handedly makes Winter's Bone a worthwhile and satisfying viewing experience.

2 'A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Vivien Leigh won her second Oscar for playing iconic Southern Belle Blanche DuBois in the 1951 Southern Gothic drama A Streetcar Named Desire. Marlon Brando co-stars as Stanley Kowalski, Blanche's brutish brother-in-law, with their film chronicling their uneasy and increasingly confrontational dynamic.

Although far from it, A Streetcar Named Desire has enough dread to compete with any horror or thriller movie. The story boldly and unflinchingly deals with themes of abuse, mental illness, and delusion, benefitting from legendary performances by two titans of the silver screen. Moody, somber, and near-unbearably tense, A Streetcar Named Desire is a masterpiece of American cinema.

1 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Charles Laughton's sole directorial credit, the 1955 Southern Gothic film noir thriller The Night of the Hunter, is widely considered a bonafide classic. Robert Mitchum stars as Reverend Harry Powell, a ruthless serial killer posing as a preacher to cheat a widow out of $10,000 left behind by her husband.

A classic thriller that has aged like fine wine, The Night of the Hunter is the undisputed epitome of Southern Gothic. The film is unconventional and relentless, a timeless story of greed and violence with themes so dark and prevalent that they only become more topical over the years. With Stanley Cortez's captivating cinematography and an atmospheric, chilling visual identity, The Night of the Hunteris pure and unadulterated Southern Gothic.

