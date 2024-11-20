Science fiction is a genre that encourages imagination, as sci-fi classics are often able to predict real world developments before they actually occur. While the Apollo 11 mission did not actually land on the moon until 1969, cinema had often imaged what an adventure in outer space would look like, with some early science fiction films first emerging during the silent film era at the first part of the 20th century.

There’s nothing like a great space opera, as franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, Dune, and Battlestar Galactica have proven to be very popular over the course of several decades. While these franchises are often based on action, they can also be helpful in drawing parallels to the systematic issues of today in regards to politics, sociology, and religion. Here are the ten best space opera movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Serenity’ (2005)

Serenity was a film that many fans thought that they would never get, as it united the cast of the cult science fiction series Firefly after the show had been unjustly canceled after its first season by Fox. While showrunner and director Joss Whedon had initially planned for the series to extend on for multiple more seasons, Serenity ended up bringing the story to a satisfying conclusion, giving each member of the cast the opportunity to give a heartfelt farewell to their character.

It was simply great to see the original cast reunited, as they lost none of the magic that had made the series such a cult hit in the first place. The film also featured a fantastic villainous performance from Chiwetel Eliofor, who co-starred as a ruthless, emotionally impenetrable agent of the Alliance known only as “The Operative.”

9 ‘Starship Troopers’ (1997)

Starship Troopers is a film that many audiences misinterpreted when it first came out, as Paul Verhoeven had designed a satire of propaganda cinema that aimed at exposing how susceptible average people were to accepting fascism. The fact that some audience members couldn’t tell the difference, and simply assumed that the film was legitimate, says more about the devaluing of culture than it does about the merits of Starship Troopers as a film.

The cast of Starship Troopers had a very difficult task, as they had to give purposefully cheesy performances in order to emulate the shallow nature of propaganda films that Verhoeven was so intent on replicating. While it’s easy to dismiss what they were doing as “shallow,” Casper Van Dien, Neil Patrick Harris, and Denise Richards were doing far more complicated work than anyone may have realized at the time.

8 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy was a legitimate breath of fresh air within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it did not feel like just another generic superhero origin story. James Gunn instead decided to infuse his comic sensibilities in a nostalgic, action-packed throwback to space operas that was instantly heralded as one of the best comic book movies of all-time.

The characters in Guardians of the Galaxy became some of the most important in the entire Marvel franchise, and would go on to play significant roles within the sequels and crossover films. While the character of Peter Quill would become responsible for launching Chris Pratt as one of the most iconic leading men of his generation, it was actually Zoe Saldaña who was saddled with the most emotional material in the film as she explored the tragic upbringing that defined Gamora.

7 ‘Flash Gordon’ (1980)

Flash Gordon finally brought one of the most iconic science fiction characters of all-time to the big screen, as the original comic strip and serial had been influential on many generations of filmmakers, including the work that George Lucas did on the original Star Wars.

Although there have been cries for a remake to come to fruition, Sam Jones does a great job at playing the comic heroism of the titular character, as Flash Gordon is designed to be a fairly shallow character who does not have a lot of emotional depth or vulnerability. That being said, the scene stealing performance in the original Flash Gordon is definitively the great Max von Sydow as Ming the Merciless, a character so eccentrically evil that it's easy to see the satirical undertones that director Mike Hodges was hinting at with the film.

Flash Gordon Release Date August 10, 2007 Cast Eric Johnson , John Ralston , Gina Holden , Jody Racicot Main Genre Action Seasons 1

6 ‘Spaceballs’ (1987)

Spaceballs gave Mel Brooks the opportunity to play around in the universes of Star Wars, Star Trek, and Alien, as he had already lampooned westerns with Blazing Saddles and made fun of classic monster movies with Young Frankenstein.

Spaceballs offered up great parodies of various Star Wars characters, with Bill Pullman being a standout with his role of Lonestar, a character best described as a mixture of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. The great Rick Moranis is excellent as the evil warlord Dark Helmet, who isn’t quite as intimidating as Darth Vader due to his stature and lack of conviction. As with many of his films, Brooks also has a few acting parts in Spaceballs, as he appears as both a Spaceballs officer working alongside Dark Helmet, as well as the wise sage Yogurt (who is designed to be a parody of Yoda).

Spaceballs A star-pilot for hire and his trusty sidekick must come to the rescue of a princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs. Release Date June 24, 1987 Director Mel Brooks Cast Mel Brooks , John Candy , Rick Moranis Bill Pullman , Daphne Zuniga , Dick Van Patten Runtime 96 Main Genre Adventure Writers Mel Brooks , Thomas Meehan , Ronny Graham Tagline May the schwartz be with you. Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=SPACEBAL Expand

5 ‘Star Trek’ (2009)

Star Trek was a film that faced immense skepticism when it was announced, as many long time fans of the franchise were concerned about a reboot that would put in new faces as the characters that they had grown to love in the original series. Star Trek quickly proved to be more clever, as it introduced the concept of the “Kelvin Timeline,” which allowed Leonard Nimoy to appear as a version of Spock from a different universe.

Star Trek did a great job at finding actors that embodied the spirit of the characters, yet didn’t feel like they were just doing imitations of their predecessors. Chris Pine’s performance as James T. Kirk was particularly impressive, as he was able to show a younger, more volatile version of the character who was still building the skills that he needed to become a great leader.

Star Trek J.J. Abrams' 2009 movie Star Trek rebooted the iconic sci-fi franchise in a totally new timeline. When a Romulan ship travels back in time and alters the past, the lives of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), and the future crew of the USS Enterprise are drastically changed. In this new timeline, the Romulan Nero (Eric Bana) sets out for revenge on Spock, setting off a chain of events that reshape the entire universe. Release Date May 8, 2009 Director J.J. Abrams Cast Chris Pine , Zoe Saldana , Zachary Quinto , Simon Pegg Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , Gene Roddenberry Budget $150 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) Star Trek Into Darkness , Star Trek Beyond Franchise(s) Star Trek Expand

4 ‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

Ad Astra is an extremely emotional science fiction epic that uses the vastness of space to explore the intimate relationship between a father and son. Brad Pitt stars as a troubled astronaut who ventures on a mission into deep space to find his father (Tommy Lee Jones), also an astronaut, who disappeared on another expedition many years prior.

Pitt was able to show a sensitive side to masculinity that is not often seen in science fiction, or frankly, cinema in general. While obviously the scale and scope of Ad Astra is highly imaginative, Pitt was able to channel feelings of depression, isolation, and grief in a manner that proved to be highly relatable. While Jones does not actually appear into the final act of the film, he gives one of the most committed and subtle performances that he has given in years.

3 ‘Moon’ (2009)

Moon is a brilliant new take on the space movie concept that succeeds entirely thanks to the brilliance of Sam Rockwell. Rockwell stars as a lonely astronaut trapped on a space station far away from Earth, only to discover that there are multiple clones of himself that also exist.

Rockwell is able to make sure that each version of the character is distinct, and pulls off many challenging scenes in which he is intended to be interacting with a version of himself. Although Rockwell would eventually win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, it is unfortunate that he did not get a Best Actor nomination for his amazing work in Moon, as sadly the Oscars seem to have an outstanding bias against performances in science fiction films.

Moon Astronaut Sam Bell has a quintessentially personal encounter toward the end of his three-year stint on the Moon, where he, working alongside his computer, GERTY, sends back to Earth parcels of a resource that has helped diminish our planet's power problems. Release Date July 10, 2009 Director Duncan Jones Cast Sam Rockwell , Kevin Spacey , Dominique McElligott , Rosie Shaw , Adrienne Shaw , Kaya Scodelario , Matt Berry Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Duncan Jones , Nathan Parker Tagline The last place you'd ever expect to find yourself. Expand

2 ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

Dune: Part Two is a highly ambitious science fiction sequel that instantly ranked among the greatest space operas in history. Although Timothée Chalamet had already done a great job at portraying Paul Atreides in the first Dune film that Denis Villenueve directed in 2021, Dune: Part Two allowed him to show a more complex version of the character as he deals with the consequences of being named as a messiah by the Fremen people on Arrakis.

Christopher Walken proved to be a great addition to the Dune franchise as the Emperor, who decides to have Paul killed out of fear that he could be overthrown and ousted by the Great Houses as political leader of the universe. However, the most terrifying performance in the film is certainly Austin Butler, who is utterly unrecognizable in the role of the ruthless Feyd-Rautha of House Harkonnen.

1 ‘Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back is often named as one of the greatest films ever made, as it is seen as the greatest installment in the entire Star Wars franchise. While the action, humor, and scope of the sequel made it an easy standout, the film succeeds because the actors were able to give even deeper performances as the iconic characters.

Mark Hamill shows more vulnerability as Luke as he did in the original film, as he is faced with the truth about his parentage, and grows concerned that he may also have a dark side. The chemistry between Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher is absolutely terrific, and makes the iconic “I know” scene in the Carbonite Freezing Chamber even more iconic. The film was also the first to feature Frank Oz in the role of Yoda, a feat of puppetry that was honestly deserving of an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

