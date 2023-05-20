The golden years of space exploration were inspiring, where barriers once thought unbreakable were swept away, and technological progress seemed unstoppable. Space missions have slowed down dramatically in recent decades, though figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos hope to send people to Mars and beyond in the coming years.

Events like the moon landing are so taken for granted now that it's hard to imagine how groundbreaking they were at the time. The best films about the space race capture both the wonder and danger of the missions, the success, and the darker side, helping to make these milestones feel vivid once again.

10 'Gagarin: First in Space' (2013)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Gagarin: First in Space is a biographical drama directed starring Yaroslav Zhalnin as Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into outer space. It follows Gagarin's life from his childhood in rural Russia to his cosmonaut training and his historic flight aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.

It's interesting to offer a Soviet perspective on the space race, though it has also been criticized for bias and for ignoring Gagarin's life after the groundbreaking voyage. Nevertheless, Zhalnin's solid performance holds the project together.

9 'The Challenger Disaster' (2013)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

The Challenger Disaster examines the events leading up to the tragic explosion of the Challenger in 1986, which killed all seven crew members on board. Through the eyes of Richard Feynman, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who served on the Rogers Commission investigating the incident, the film provides insight into the bureaucratic and political forces that contributed to the disaster.

William Hurt delivers a masterful performance as Feynman, capturing his genius and frustration. The film primarily draws on Feynman's own writing, making for a poignant depiction of a darker chapter in space exploration.

8 'Spacewalk' (2017)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

This historical drama tells the true story of cosmonauts Alexei Leonov (Evgeny Mironov) and Pavel Belyayev (Konstantin Khabensky), who made history in 1965 by performing the first-ever spacewalk. It's similar to Apollo 13, looking at both the technical side of the mission and the Cold War political dimension.

The special effects can't compete with Hollywood blockbusters, but the story itself is tense and engaging. The cosmonauts face several harrowing challenges, like glitches with the ship and problems with their oxygen tanks. Mironov and Khabensky ably capture the stress and intensity of the deadly situation.

7 'Apollo 10 1/2' (2022)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

Richard Linklater's most recent movie is this rotoscoped coming-of-age story, loosely based on his childhood, about a kid (Milo Coy) in 1969 who is inspired by the moon landing. It weaves together facts and fiction, docudrama and fantasy, and is sweet throughout.

Perhaps more than any other movie, it captures the magic of those first milestones of space exploration when walking on the moon seemed more like science fiction than a real possibility. It helps to put the viewer in the mind of those who saw the moon landing as it happened.

6 'First Man' (2018)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Damien Chazelle took something of a left turn after Whiplash and La La Land to direct First Man, a Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling. It follows Armstrong's journey from being a test pilot to becoming the first person to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission. It stands out because it focuses on Armstrong's personal challenges more than the technical side of the mission, including the loss of fellow astronauts and the pressure of public scrutiny.

Gosling is great in the role, turning in a flawed, nuanced portrayal of this American hero. The real highlight, though, may be Claire Foy as Armstrong's wife, Janet Armstrong, who shoulders the burden of her husband's absence and the possibility that he may not return from his mission.

5 'Apollo 13' (1995)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Probably the most famous space movie, Ron Howard's Apollo 13 depicts the true story of the 1970 Apollo 13 mission, which experienced a catastrophic malfunction, leaving the crew stranded in space and fighting for survival. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton play the three astronauts at the heart of the ill-fated mission.

The film captures the tense and emotional moments of the mission and the heroic efforts made by the astronauts and the mission control team to bring them safely back to Earth. The special effects were impressive for their time, creating a believable, frightening vision of a mission in crisis.

4 'The Right Stuff' (1983)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Based on Tom Wolfe's book of the same name, The Right Stuff dramatizes the early years of the US space program, particularly the Mercury Seven astronauts, who were the first Americans to be sent into space. The cast, led by Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, and Ed Harris, are all committed and believable. Their performances more than hold up today.

The film showcases the daring of these men as they push the limits of technology and risk their lives to advance scientific knowledge. Roger Ebert was a huge fan of it. He called it an "experimental epic" and ranked it alongside classics such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

3 'October Sky' (1999)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

October Sky is based on the true story of Homer Hickam, a coal miner's son who becomes inspired by the launch of Sputnik 1 and sets out to build his own rockets, despite opposition from his father and the skepticism of his small West Virginia town.

It was a breakout role for star Jake Gyllenhaal. Chris Cooper also impresses as Homer's father, who initially dismisses his son's dreams. Laura Dern rounds out the cast as Homer's sympathetic teacher who recognizes his potential. The result is a heartwarming story of perseverance.

2 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Hidden Figures centers on three African-American women who played pivotal roles in the early years of NASA's space program during the 1960s: Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe).

They were mathematicians for the space agency, who identified crucial flaws in some systems and ultimately did a better job than the computers brought in to replace them. The film packs killer performances, gorgeous cinematography, and a brilliant score by Hans Zimmer.

1 'For All Mankind' (1989)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

For All Mankind is a sweeping documentary chronicling NASA's Apollo program. The film, directed by Al Reinert, uses footage from various NASA missions, including interviews with the astronauts, to tell the story of humanity's journey to the moon.

It's an awe-inspiring portrait of the bravery, skill, and determination of the astronauts and NASA personnel who made the Apollo program possible. It's worth watching just for the footage shot by the astronauts themselves, which had been archived by NASA and not shown to the public. For All Mankind remains a beautiful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together to pursue a common goal.

