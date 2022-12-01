With a history spanning as far back as the silent era, the Western has endured as one of cinema’s biggest and most impactful genres for over a century. While there is a strict, traditional idea of what a western should be – complete with gunslinging cowboys and sweeping images of the vast American desert – a big reason why the genre has remained strong throughout the decades has been its adaptability.

One of the more adventurous and enticing innovations the genre has gone through has been the creation of the space western, a subgenre with similar themes, characters, and stories as the traditional Western but set among the stars. Replacing the noble steed with the Millennium Falcon and gunslinging antiheroes with cosmic cowboys, these space Westerns highlight the wonder and excitement the genre has to offer.

‘John Carter’ (2012)

Published in 1912, Edgar Rice Burroughs’ ‘A Princess of Mars’ was one of the first stories to mix science-fiction elements with Western storytelling tropes. The film adaptation, John Carter, came out in 2012, bringing to life Burroughs’ wondrous epic adventure with sublime visuals as it followed a Civil War veteran who is teleported to Mars where he becomes embroiled in an alien war.

Poor box office performance and negative critical reception saw Disney cancel the film’s planned sequels which, sadly, left much of the mystifying story unexplored. With a lone hero, a large-scale war, and plenty of action and adventure, the space western epic could have easily become one of the biggest hits in modern blockbuster history.

‘Flash Gordon’ (1980)

While it might be more aptly described as a space opera, Flash Gordon exhibits many re-imagined tropes of the American westerns which dominated the 50s and 60s. From the all-American hero to the damsel in distress, the maniacally evil villain, and even the stellar soundtrack (from Queen no less), the 80s hit thrived as a space adventure classic which was as wondrously fantastic as it was utterly ridiculous.

With a little help from that epic Queen soundtrack, Flash Gordon has proven to be an enduring hit of whimsical corniness for over 40 years. Based on the comic book series which started in the 1930s, it’s not just one of cinema’s oldest space Westerns, but one of the very first examples of its genre.

'Riddick' Franchise (2000-2013)

From the humble beginnings of the low-budget survival thriller Pitch Black, to 2013’s action-packed Riddick, the series is the gritty, harsh outlier to the space Western genre that Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Westerns were to their polished American counterparts. While the Riddick movies might not be held in quite the same regard, they still hold a rough and rugged charm which is uniquely their own within the subgenre.

From the antihero protagonist to the barren desert planets, the films are enriched with some of the most essential tropes of western storytelling. They even have an abundance of corny yet cool one-liners from Vin Diesel’s titular hero, just to fit in with the spaghetti Western comparison all the more smoothly.

‘Outland’ (1981)

Released in 1981, Outland is another of cinema’s earliest examples of the space Western. With a plot line almost identical to that of the 1952 Western classic High Noon, it follows federal marshal William O’Neil (Sean Connery) as he investigates a drug-smuggling operation in a mining outpost on one of Jupiter’s moons.

From the lone lawman taking matters into his own hands to the legions of bad guys he has to deal with to get the job done, it holds all the classic tropes of the western genre and brings them to life in outer space. While the effects and visuals have dated now, it still stands as a great genre film for lovers of space Western stories.

‘The Expanse’ (2015-2022)

In recent times, television has become just as good a source of great space Western entertainment as film, with The Expanse thriving in the genre with strong influences from sci-fi action and even film noir. Set amid a galaxy in the midst of rebellion and the looming threat of war, it is reminiscent of so many Western classics which transpired during the American Civil War.

The heroes – a rogue crew and a detective – are forced to navigate the complex political landscape while facing moral crises at every turn. The show’s fourth season in particularly leant into its space Western tone to the delight of lovers of the genre.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

Even with the benefit of hindsight, Guardians of the Galaxy still stands as one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects. From director James Gunn, it expanded the universe of the MCU to the far reaches of outer space, re-imaging what a Marvel hero could be with a misfit band of desperados ranging from bandits to bounty hunters.

The dose of antihero action proved to be exactly what the MCU needed with the quirky adventure fast becoming one of the most beloved films in Marvel’s catalogue. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 was no less a space Western and the upcoming releases from the saga should deliver more of the same.

‘Cowboy Bebop’ (1998-1999)

Cowboy Bebop quite simply stands as one of the finest space Western stories ever told. It garnered widespread critical acclaim as being a true masterpiece of the genre with its visual style, compelling characters, phenomenal voice acting (both original and dubbed), and its outstanding storytelling.

Set in 2071 where crime has sprawled across the galaxy, it follows a band of bounty hunters as they bring in criminals for the overworked Inter Solar System Police (ISSP). Still standing as one of the greatest anime series ever made, Cowboy Bebop is essential viewing for anyone who loves a good space Western full of enthralling action and wickedly cool dialogue.

‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-)

Viewed by many as the best Star Wars property since the original trilogy, The Mandalorian has almost single-handedly re-established the saga as a staple piece of modern blockbuster entertainment. As true to its space Western roots as is possible, the show’s lone wolf protagonist and gripping action sequences have offered non-stop excitement to fans of Star Wars universe.

The instant hit series has won over millions with its adherence to Star Wars’ iconic style and storytelling, even crossing over with some of the saga’s most famous characters throughout its first two seasons. All the fun and adventure is set to continue with the show’s third season set to release in February 2023.

‘Firefly’ (2002-2003) and ‘Serenity’ (2005)

Despite being prematurely canceled, Firefly and its concluding movie Serenity have stood the test of time, building a cult following over the 20 years since it aired. Overtones of the old west, from the outlaw crew of nomads to the cut-throat story world, were so deeply imbued in the show’s style that it stands as one of the most glaring and glorious examples of space Western storytelling.

Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) was a brand of jaded gunslinger straight out of a spaghetti western and the adventures his crew went on resembled the rigorous on-the-road lifestyle covered by many Western movies. The series still stands as a hallmark of science-fiction television thanks to its dedication to its genre and its immensely talented cast.

‘Star Wars’ – The Skywalker Saga (1977-)

Undoubtedly the champion of the genre, Star Wars’ original trilogy and ensuing Skywalker saga stories crafted the space Western from a cinematic perspective and still stands as the pinnacle of the genre today. From the barren, desert planet of Tatooine to the gunslinging mercenary Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the epic saga has always been able to combine the very best of sci-fi entertainment with core elements of Western storytelling.

Inspired by the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa (which also inspired many of the great Westerns of the 1960s), the Star Wars movies are imbued with that sense of wild adventure amid a hostile and violent world. The Skywalker saga still unfolds now, nearly half a century after its origin, with projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Solo: A Star Wars Story expanding on the mythos which has captivated millions for decades.

