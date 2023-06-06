The Spanish-speaking world has made a number of classics both old and modern, outstanding films that have stood the test of time as some of the finest movies of all time. This hasn't stopped in the 21st century, when countries like Mexico and Spain have continued to prove why their body of work has more than enough material to rival Hollywood.

On IMDb, users have been raving about some of these modern masterpieces for years, praising their ability to transcend the language barrier in delivering riveting stories populated by memorable characters and thought-provoking themes. From Pan's Labyrinth to Wild Tales, the 21st century has seen plenty of outstanding movies in Spanish.

10 'Roma' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Romais far and away the most intimate film of Alfonso Cuarón's fruitful career. It's a drama drawing heavy inspiration from the director's own childhood and upbringing in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, and it's quite surprising that such a personal story struck a chord with so many audience members across the world.

The way Cuarón was able to capture the look, sound, and feel of '70s Mexico City is nothing short of admirable, and the narrative is more than gripping enough to make that atmosphere all the more valuable. It's definitely a slow-burner, but with a little patience, all movie fans will inevitably fall in love with this touching story about family, class, and culture.

9 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

The title of Y Tu Mamá También, Cuarón's second film made in Mexico, translates to "and your mom, too." It's a fittingly unique and catchy title to an absolutely unforgettable drama about love and friendship, one of the most endearing queer stories in all of Mexican cinema, and one of the best road trip movies of all time.

The immaculate performances by leads Maribel Verdú, Gael García Bernal, and Diego Luna really help carry the story to the finish line, in an incredibly gut-wrenching ending of incredible emotional power. Sensual, funny, and entertaining from beginning to end, it's a movie whose naturalism and genuineness make it as poignant as it is fun.

8 'Nine Queens' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Nine Queens is an incredible Argentinian crime drama about two con men trying to sell counterfeit stamps to a wealthy collector. Executed with unparalleled style and flair, the story of the film is as entertaining and satisfyingly twist-filled as any other caper movie you can find.

The style of the movie is really the main draw, imbued with a slick dynamism that makes all the twists and surprises all the more thrilling and satisfying. The story is engaging, the dialogue is sharp, the characters are intriguing, and Ricardo Darín is clearly having a blast proving why he's one of the country's most acclaimed actors.

7 'Talk to Her' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

If you're at all familiar with Spanish cinema, you're bound to be familiar with Pedro Almodóvar. And if you're at all familiar with Almodóvar, surely you've heard of Talk to Her. One of the director's greatest modern works, the film is a devastating character study showcasing all of the auteur's greatest strengths as a filmmaker.

The director has a unique way of making his stories look and feel simple while packing incredible complexity under the surface, and Talk to Her is one of the best examples of this ability. With its nuanced characters and fascinatingly experimental concept, it tells a story far more emotional than the presentation would have you expect.

6 'The Sea Inside' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Javier Bardem is one of Spain's most popular and celebrated actors, and for good reason. All it takes to understand why he's such an inimitable talent is watching The Sea Inside, a biopic where he plays Ramón Sampedro, who fought a decades-long campaign to win the right to end his life with dignity.

Sure, Bardem is amazing in the lead role, but his performance isn't the only thing that makes this Spanish drama so highly acclaimed by IMDb users. It's skillfully directed and sensitively written, while also being a great tear-jerking movie for those looking for a good cry.

5 'The Invisible Guest' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Oriol Paulo has been cementing himself as one of the most interesting new voices in the thriller genre in Spain, and The Invisible Guest is probably his best work. Tightly written and with more surprises than you could ever hope to see coming, it's the textbook definition of a great mystery thriller.

Alfred Hitchcock fans are guaranteed to have a blast with The Invisible Guest, which clearly draws inspiration from the master of suspense on more than one occasion. Some of its twists are more predictable than others, and a few are even a bit outlandish, but that's hardly an issue when the story and characters are so compelling.

4 'Wild Tales' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

As rare as they may be nowadays, there are numerous fantastic anthology films that prove this concept is far more than just a gimmick. Argentinian cinema experimented with that concept in 2014 with Wild Tales, one of the country's most popular and widely acclaimed films.

All of Wild Tales' separate stories deal with the overarching theme of revenge, and they do so through a variety of tones, genres, and styles. Each of the vignettes is as irresistibly energetic, charming, and fun as the last, keeping a sense of momentum that not many other films of its kind manage to attain.

3 'Amores Perros' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

The feature directing debut of Alejandro G. Iñárritu is still considered one of the greatest Mexican films ever made, and it isn't hard to see why. Through its sprawling narrative, it shows three stories that intersect in an explosive central set piece, and all have something in common: Themes of loyalty and human nature represented through the symbol of dogs.

Amores Perros isn't an easy movie to watch. It's violent, impressively dark, and pretty much devoid of any sense of hope or any feeling that resembles it. That's precisely what makes it so unforgettable, though. By the time the credits roll, you'll still be thinking about the engrossing story and all of its equally fascinating characters.

2 'The Secret In Their Eyes' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Winner of a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, The Secret In Their Eyes is probably the best Argentinian film of all time, and IMDb users evidently agree. With a mesmerizing atmosphere and rich symbolism, it carefully constructs a riveting narrative about violence, love, and human passion.

Is it the marvelous performances? The richly intricate script full of surprises that'll please any mystery thriller fan? The pristine visuals that make the atmosphere of the film utterly enveloping? Whatever it is, none can deny that The Secret In Their Eyes is an amazing movie more than worthy of its fame.

1 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

There are movies that transcend the language barrier, and then there are movies like Pan's Labyrinth, which transcend the screen altogether. Dark fantasy is never in better hands than in those of Guillermo del Toro, and this Mexican-Spanish coproduction is typically accepted to be the director's best work.

Pan's Labyrinth is grim, graphic, and vocal in its critique of fascism and violence; however, it also finds plenty of spaces to be a sweet and understated coming-of-age fantasy story, where audiences get to see the world through the innocent eyes of the protagonist. It's an incredible masterpiece, and it's no wonder why cinephiles on IMDb love it so much.

