From visceral space battles to sprawling alien landscapes, no other film pushed the boundaries of visual effects further than Star Wars. Exploding into theaters on May 25, 1977, visionary George Lucas' space opera epic took audiences into an entire new galaxy, one where planet-destroying battle stations and mystical space wizards could convincingly co-exist.

Born out of necessity, Industrial Light & Magic were formed to create the impossible effects shots required for the original film, a rag tag group of outsiders that would become the leading force in imaginative storytelling for over 40 years. From Steven Spielbergs' Jurassic Parkto JJ Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, ILM have worked on hundreds of projects since their inception. In celebration of their groundbreaking work let's take a look back at ten of the most impressive visual spectacles in the series that started it all: Star Wars.

The Trench Run - 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Inspired by watching aviation films and archived WWII footage, Lucas' vision of creating life-like dogfights in space finally came to fruition in the dramatic climax of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977).

Featuring a thrilling appearance by Darth Vader piloting a unique tie-fighter designed by artist Joe Johnston, the sequence was achieved using miniature X-wings and some ingenious camera trickery. The Death Star surface seen during the battle was the result of an extremely detailed 15x40ft foam miniature, assembled by Lorne Peterson which was then extended using an enormous matte painted backdrop.

Boonta Eve Podrace - 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

In the first installment in Lucas' prequel Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999), Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) competes in an extremely dangerous sport known as Podracing, crossing the finish line at first place and winning his freedom.

Led by visual effects supervisor John Knoll, ILM's art department and relatively new, albeit large, computer graphics team had to achieve the impossible in creating this sequence. Shooting actors in life-size cockpits, creating miniatures of Beggar's Canyon and the Pods, and drawing on their experience using 3D matte painting techniques onHook (1991), were only a few of the elements, that once combined made this thrilling and unforgettable scene possible.

Eye of Aldhani - 'Andor' (2022)

In the sixth episode of Tony Gilroy's spy/thriller series Andor (2022) titled "The Eye", a natural phenomenon known as the Eye of Aldhani is set to pass an Imperial base central to the main events of the plot.

Revealed as a meteor shower of immense beauty during a tense sequence in which Cassian Andor (Diego Lunar) escapes with an Imperial payload while being chased through the shrapnel of the passing shower by Tie-Fighters. Unfortunately at the time of writing almost nothing is known about the production of the Eye, regardless it stands as perhaps the most visually captivating sequence created in the Disney+ era of Star Wars media.

Battle of the Heroes - 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Set amid the flame and ash of the lava planet Mustafar, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his former Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) battle it out in the greatest lightsaber duel ever put to the screen.

While Star Wars (1977) had around 400 effects shots, George Lucas' vision for the prequels pushed the envelope miles further with Revenge of the Sithrequiring some 2,200 shots in comparison. Producers and ILM staff reveal in the documentary Within a Minutethat it took over 900 artists and 70,000 man-hours to create a 49-second segment of the duel alone and that Lucasfilm even sent a film crew to Italy to film the eruption of Mt. Etna which appears in the finished film.

Luke Skywalker De-Aged - 'The Book of Boba Fett' (2021)

Following his epic appearance during the finale of The Mandalorian (Season 2), Luke Skywalker returns in The Book of Boba Fett, seen at his incomplete Jedi Temple, where his training of Grogu has officially begun.

Using the latest Deepfake technology, computer animators working on Luke were able to implement a digital mask and AI generated voice to the character in scenes that were shot using both Mark Hamill and a younger look-alike actor. While a similar technique was used for Luke's appearance in The Mandalorian, the result achieved only one year later in The Book of Boba Fett was a vast improvement.

Battle of Hoth - 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Opening on May 21, 1980, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is larger in scope and both darker and more emotional than its predecessor. Wasting no time getting into the action, Empire opens as Darth Vader descends upon the Rebel Alliance on the snowy surface of Hoth.

From miserable -20 degree location shoots in Norway, to some of the most excruciating and tedious stop-motion animating sessions ever attempted, the Battle of Hoth took a small army to create. A major challenge to effects artists were the now famous AT-AT walkers, which at the time were almost filmed using retired tanks. After long deliberations at ILM it was ultimately decided that stop-motion would be utilized and the walkers were brought to life beautifully by animator Phil Tippett.

Practical Lightsabers - 'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Thirty-eight years after ILM made lightsabers by covering poles with light-reflective tape, the teams original vision of crafting fully practical and useable lightsabers to use on set finally came full circle on Abram's The Force Awakens (2015).

Built to interact as close to a real lightsaber as possible, these props while being used in the duel between Rey and Kylo Ren, carry a sense of weight that helps to replicate the swing of a real medieval sword.

Vandor Train Heist - 'Solo' (2018)

In this exciting sequence from Ron Howard's Solo (2018), Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) join a band of thieves to hijack a payload of the rare hyperspace fuel known as coaxium.

For the Vandor Train Heist, a fully articulated CG train was built and driven through a mountain landscape derived from photogrammetry of the Italian Dolomites. The sequences explosive finale in which the coaxium slams into a mountain before imploding was achieved capturing and then reversing footage of underwater explosions.

Jar Jar Binks - 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Inspired by the Disney character Goofy, Lucas created Jar Jar Binks for The Phantom Menace (1999). Played on set by actor Ahmed Best, his performance would then be animated by ILM and crafted into the end result seen in the film.

Binks' legacy can't be understated here, he was essentially the first main actor-driven/motion-captured CG character ever to appear in a feature film.

The Volume - 'The Mandalorian' (2019)

Bearing the weight of an entire streaming platforms launch is no easy task. Luckily The Mandalorian (2019) stuck the landing. Following a lone bounty hunter known only as Mando (Pedro Pascal) after he is hired to retrieve a top secret target.

Enter ILM's latest technological innovation, enter the Volume. Perhaps the most important innovation of stagecraft since the green screen, the Volume is a digital screen used to display a live image backdrop, greatly enhancing the illusion of a sets scale and fully immersing the actors on set into the galaxy far, far away.

