At its absolute best, cinema isn’t just a visual story but an enchanting experience, an immersive call to adventure that snatches audiences out of reality and thrusts them on a spellbinding journey into another world. Many of the films that achieve this most emphatically do so through not only their entrancing narratives, but their sublime utilization of special effects to enrich the viewing experience and bring the story world to life in wondrous fashion.

Ranging from modern masterpieces of visual storytelling to decades-old classics that remain entirely captivating, each of these 10 films didn’t just employ breathtaking special effects but did so in a way that pioneered new possibilities for the medium. From awe-inspiring sci-fi adventures to iconic fantasy epics, these pictures have become renowned for their special effects, among other things, and remain celebrated sensations for their innovative contributions to the industry.

1 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902)

Directed by Georges Méliès

Despite running for just 14 minutes, A Trip to the Moon is one of the most influential and pioneering achievements in the history of cinema and the history of special effects. While many of its greatest innovations may seem like rudimentary gimmicks today that are more thought of as editing techniques more so than as special effects, the 1902 picture did incorporate several groundbreaking tricks to portray its story of cosmic adventure.

As a practicing stage magician, such flourishes of deception and theatrics came naturally to Georges Méliès, who used such tools as multiple exposures, dissolves, and the “stop trick”. The “stop trick”, an aptly named gimmick in which the director stops the camera to instantly alter the scene from one frame to the next, thus creating an immediate visual effect, is used particularly well in A Trip to the Moon. The film remains an early highlight of cinematic ambition that has become quite the icon of the medium.

2 'King Kong' (1933)

Directed by Merian C. Cooper & Ernest B. Schoedsack

The 1930s was a time of significant advancements in cinema, namely because of the advent of the talkies and the ongoing experimentation being conducted with sound design. However, it was still a pioneering chapter for special effects as well, with few films evincing this quite like 1933’s creature feature classic King Kong. The film’s most enduring work in regard to its visual grandeur is its exceptional use of stop-motion animation, with animator Willis H. O’Brien spending seven painstaking weeks to capture the famous fight between King Kong and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

While stop-motion animation may be the backbone of the film’s enduring awe, King Kong was prolific in its endeavor to maximize on the grandiosity of its story. It featured pioneering rear projection work, matte painting and miniatures, as well as crafty camera work alongside gigantic props to fully realize the enormity and might of its titular figure.

3 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The quintessential sci-fi masterpiece that is also arguably Stanley Kubrick’s most defining film, 2001: A Space Odyssey has long endured as a cerebral and mesmerizing icon of enormous scope and boundary-pushing ambition. A significant watershed moment for technical possibilities in film-making, it is most famous and visually effective trick might be the massive centrifuge device that led to gravity-defying sequences like when Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) exercises aboard the Discovery One spaceship.

However, it is difficult to list every single effect the film pioneered or popularized, be it the motion-controlled cameras, the use of wires and clever camera placement to create the illusion of zero gravity, and, of course, the famous “Star Gate” sequence that used slit-scan photography to create the psychedelic trip to end all trips. 2001: A Space Odyssey left audiences stunned upon release in 1968 and, perhaps as the greatest testament to Kubrick’s greatness, it remains just as visually enrapturing when revisited today.

4 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

The evolution Hollywood cinema underwent in the 1970s is the most shaping and constructive period of change and development the industry has seen in terms of how audiences regard movies today. Grittier stories, the implementation of more confronting themes and issues, and the onset of blockbuster spectacles all define the era, with few films as emblematic of the decade’s landmark on-screen advancements as Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

A brilliant furthering of the epic presentation sci-fi film has always been capable of, it is a dazzling masterpiece of fantasy worldbuilding and FX. From its sublime use of matte paintings to its striking and textured set designs, and, of course, to its richly detailed miniatures that gave so many of its ships a feeling of authenticity and might, the film was on the front lines of special effects-driven blockbusters appealing to mass audiences. The film’s two initial sequels only enhanced the legacy and brilliance of Star Wars in this regard, forging an entertainment brand that continues to enchant fans of all ages today.

5 'Tron' (1982)

Directed by Steven Lisberger

The nature of pioneering genius is to be unlike anything that anyone has seen before. In the case of Tron, that would be considered an understatement. While its visual presentation hasn’t aged quite so timelessly as the likes of Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey, it still represents a watershed moment for cinematic possibilities and action entertainment despite being consigned to using a system with just 2MB of storage and 330MB of storage.

It was among the first films to utilize computer animation as such a central component of its story, even if these sequences only make up a fraction of the film’s run. Still, the film’s efforts to combine backlit animation, 2D computer effects, and live-action film makes its release one of the most significant moments in cinematic history. While the Academy Awards snobbishly refused to nominate the film for its FX, holding the view that CGI was cheap and cheating, Tron has endured as one of the most influential films ever made.

6 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron is a true master of visual magnificence. While his list of achievements is quite incredible, there is perhaps no film that will define him quite like Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The action-packed sequel to the sci-fi thriller The Terminator, the 1991 blockbuster’s budget of $100 million made it the most expensive movie ever made to that point in time, with a significant portion of its finances being poured into its special effects.

Among the greatest achievements of the film is the sensational liquid metal design of its major antagonist, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick). Brought to life by Industrial Light and Magic, the process reportedly required 10 days for the 35-person team of animators to produce just 15 seconds of footage. In this regard, the film represents a perfect marriage between the work of the animators and the imposing performance of Patrick. Also a spellbinding accomplishment in the use of practical effects, be it the famous car chase or the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) firing the minigun into a squad of police vehicles, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is an action extraordinaire like no other film the genre has seen.

7 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Quite possibly the greatest cinematic spectacle of Steven Spielberg’s illustrious career, Jurassic Park uses cutting-edge special effects to deliver a masterpiece of pure adventurous wonder. Marrying computer-generated imagery and practical effects together, it cleverly uses visual teases and camera tricks to suggest details about the dinosaurs a lot of the time, but when it comes to depicting the majestic beasts in all their glory, the film does not hold back in the slightest.

From the legendary revelation of the Brachiosaurus to the climactic image of the Tyrannosaurus Rex roaring, the film was released as a technically divine achievement that re-shaped the future of the industry immediately. Delightfully, it has lost very little of its visual splendor, with the animatronics and animations melding together perfectly to create a viewing experience that is still defined by its towering ambition, its technical craft, and its overwhelming sense of old-school movie magic.

8 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski & Lilly Wachowski

With its title referring to the simulated “real world” that all of us experience – which, in the film, is merely a programmed existence run by a machine force to enslave humanity – The Matrix was a boundary-pushing story of inconceivable new possibilities. Thankfully, the tale of its grandest technical triumphs behind the scenes is largely similar, with the film using a hypnotic and dazzling array of groundbreaking visual effects to ensnare audiences in its complex world.

From the martial arts combat, heavily inspired by the wuxia films from Hong Kong, to the leather-clad, cyberpunk aesthetic, The Matrix ushered in a new wave of style and film-making. The famous bullet halting effect and its marriage with a truly pioneering use of virtual camera movements is perhaps the greatest, most iconic example of the film’s endeavor to push boundaries. But special effects permeate through just about every shot of the movie, largely in the form of the subtle yet unnerving digital color correction which would influence many films going forward.

9 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Jurassic Park brought to life the idea of human characters interacting with computer-generated beings in a manner so realistic it was breathtaking. Peter Jackson was one such audience member, and when he got his breath back, he realized his lifelong dream of adapting The Lord of the Rings to the screen had just been handed a monumental asset. Still, it cannot be overstated how exceptional the groundbreaking techniques the film’s achievements are.

Most notably, its expansion on the CGI and real-life characters interacting in the form of Gollum (Andy Serkis) and the two hobbits can be revered as a watershed moment for computer-generated special effects. With the incredible craftsmanship of Wētā Workshop, Gollum doesn’t just interact with the hobbits, but is realized with distinguished expressions and phenomenal detail. Also consider the presentation of the Uruk-hai forces in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and the trilogy at large stands as an astonishing feat in CGI innovation. Still ultimately defined by its balance of animated and practical special effects, The Lord of the Rings remains an ageless, visually sublime masterpiece, whereas many films released since have aged less gracefully.

10 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Inexplicably, there are people who have dismissed Avatar as a spur-of-the-moment success and nothing more. While it’s story is sometimes a touch simple, no one can deny the impeccable visual mastery on display. Taking a similar principal that went into the design of The Lord of the Rings’ Gollum and applying it to almost every major character in the movie while setting the story in the gorgeously realized 3D alien world of Pandora, Avatar is a cutting-edge sensation like no other, at least not from this century.

Such is its visual splendor, some people in 2009 experienced a sense of depression from fans based in the fact that they could not visit the beauty of Pandora themselves. Its pioneering perfection was only compounded with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which, while delayed by some years, resulted in the team from Wētā FX designing an entirely new motion capture system to film the actors performing underwater. Coupled with advancements made to lighting for motion capture and enhanced VFX capabilities, the record-breaking Avatar franchise is the spearhead of technological advancements in modern-day film-making.

