The amazing Spider-Man has spun his webs into the hearts of millions of moviegoers during his successful run in Cinema. With many different interpretations and spinoffs, this iconic crime fighter helped prove comic book movies could become box office juggernauts, and his influence pushed other Marvel heroes to make their big-screen debut.

From Sam Rami's Spider-Man to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spidey has faced many formidable and iconic foes who have also become easily recognizable and loved by audiences. Whether it was their interesting backstories or likable personalities, these villains proved to be some of the best antagonists Spider-Man has ever faced, many of whom would become some of the greatest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10 Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard

Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) wanted to create a world free of disease and deformities. To achieve this goal, he recklessly used his new lizard DNA-infused serum on himself, but the results ultimately mutated his body into a half-human, half-lizard hybrid. Slowly corrupted with the power of his new body, Connors soon became "The Lizard" and aimed to turn humanity into lizard beings like himself.

RELATED: 10 Spider-Man Villains Fans Want to See in the MCU

Despite having brute strength and animal instincts, intellect was still this scaly evildoer's best weapon against his opponents. His plans to engineer the next step in human evolution led him down a dark path of violence and death. Eventually, he was defeated by Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and later cured of his affliction when he is sent into another universe.

9 Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Image via Columbia Pictures

Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber), aka The Kingpin, ruled over New York's criminal underworld with an iron fist. However, when his family was killed in a tragic car accident, he strove to create a portal to another universe to bring them back to life, even if it meant destroying other realities.

Kingpin had sympathetic motives behind trying to save his family, but to achieve his goals, he had to put other families in harm's way. He became so determined with his mission that he even killed Spider-Man when he got in his way. With his hulking frame and massive strength, Fisk even proved to be a challenging adversary to Spider-Man's new successor Miles Morales (Shameik Moore.)

8 Max Dillon / Electro

Image via Marvel Studios

Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx) was a low-level electrical engineer working at Oscorp. When he was brought back to life after a freak electrical accident, he developed the ability to conjure and absorb electricity. Going by the supervillain name Electro, he sought to take his revenge on those who looked down upon him and become a living god.

Max wanted to be loved and respected by others around him, and when given his powers, he felt like it was his opportunity to become someone significant. Although he was destroyed at the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2, he was later brought back to an alternate universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and given a chance to end his evil ways without requiring his death.

7 Quentin Beck / Mysterio

Image via Marvel Studios

Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) was a disgraced former Stark Industries employee who sought revenge against Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for mocking his innovative holographic technology in a press conference. After Tony's tragic death in Avengers Endgame, he used his technology to trick Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the world into believing he was a new superhero called Mysterio.

Using illusions and weaponized drones, he caused mayhem worldwide, so he could swoop in and save the day. He was an average man with no superpowers who wanted to prove that anyone could make a difference in society. However, in doing so, he had to jeopardize innocent lives.

6 Eddie Brock / Venom

Played by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3 and then in an alternate universe by Tom Hardy in Sony's Venom, Eddie Brock was a once famed journalist who had his entire life and career ruined, leading him down a dark path of violence. In both incarnations of this unique backstory, he eventually became the infamous villain Venom after becoming the host of an alien symbiote.

RELATED: 8 Other Films Featuring The Villains of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Eddie and the Venom symbiote's relationship was one of codependency and a mutual hatred for Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and it's because of their similar goals that the two became an effective pairing. Although the character has played more of an Anti-Hero role in the Sony film adaptation, Venom has still become one of Spider-Man's most recognizable antagonists.

5 Aaron Davis / The Prowler

Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali) was the laid-back, cool uncle to his nephew Miles Morales. However, unlike his cop brother Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry), Aaron turned to a life of crime at a young age. He became recognized within the criminal world as a legendary hitman and enforcer known as The Prowler.

Aaron was a ruthless and cold-blooded assassin, willing to sell his services to any high-paying employer, including The Kingpin. His one redeeming quality was his genuine love and care for Miles, whom he always saw as a son. When Aaron eventually found out that the identity of the new Spider-Man was Miles, he couldn't bring himself to kill his nephew and, in turn, was executed for failing to stop his target.

4 Flint Marko / Sandman

Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) was an escaped convict who desperately needed to pay for his sickly daughter's medical treatments. After his body became infused with sand after accidentally stumbling into an active particle experiment, he soon developed the ability to transform his body into many shapes and sizes. Now dubbing himself The Sandman, he became determined to steal the funds necessary to save his daughter.

Spider-Man 3 is often considered the weakest in Sam Rami's trilogy. However, it's Thomas Haden Church's perfect casting and tragic performance as a desperate father trying to help his daughter that helps make this iconic antagonist one of the greats.

3 Adrian Toomes / The Vulture

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) had a successful career in conducting salvage operations in the aftermath of superhero-related incidents. However, when Stark Industries moved in and robbed him of his livelihood, he decided to equip himself with a custom-built exo-suit. He became known as The Vulture while high-jacking Stark technology shipments to turn into weapons that he could sell on the streets for a profit.

RELATED: 10 Movies and TV Shows Like 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Adrian was a blue-collar worker who felt undermined by a larger corporation. He turned to his life of villainy out of a desperate need to provide for his family, and he was one of the few villains to harm others only when necessary. Eventually, he was stopped by Spider-Man before his actions could have unintentionally caused the deaths of others.

2 Norman Osborn / The Green Goblin

Image via Sony

As his company was on the brink of collapse, Oscorp CEO Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) opted to test his highly unstable super soldier serum on himself to speed up results. Though he gained super strength and agility, the serum, unfortunately, created a sinister split personality within Norman's mind, eventually turning him into the monstrous Green Goblin as he terrorized New York.

With a frightening array of gadgets and costumes, Norman, as the Goblin persona, invoked fear within the minds of his enemies and was willing to commit any terrible act just for the pleasure of it. After his defeat in the first Sam Rami film, Norman was eventually brought back to life in No Way Home, where his treacherous actions eventually led to tragic outcomes.

1 Dr. Otto Octavius / Doc Ock

via Sony

The brilliant scientist Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) wanted to create a device for the benefit of humanity. However, when the device went haywire on its first test run, the outcomes led to the artificially intelligent mechanical arms he used in the experiment to corrupt his mind. Going by the supervillain name, Doc Ock, he became determined to rebuild his machine, even if it meant hurting innocent people in the process.

The tragic downfall of this once revered scientist has become well-known amongst Spider-Man fans as he became Peter's most emotionally conflicted adversary. In both Spider-Man 2 and No Way Home, Otto eventually sees the errors of his horrible deeds after realizing he never wanted to be a monster and helps Peter save the day.

NEXT: The 10 Best Portrayals of Spider-Man From Movies and TV, Ranked