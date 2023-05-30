There are few fictional characters as widely beloved as Spider-Man. At the peaks of Marvel Comics' success, Spider-Man has been one of the spearheads, winning audiences over at every turn; at the troughs of their failures, the web-head has been one of the few characters to hold the line, at times single-handedly keeping the company afloat. It's inarguable that people really adore the character, whether he's Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or Ben Reilly (well, maybe not Ben Reilly).

As a result, the character was one of the first to be adapted to the screen, and has by far received the most adaptations. There have been three major film series (accounting for eight separate movies in total), two live-action series, a whopping ten animated series, and countless video games, motion comics, web-series (no pun intended), and appearances in other Marvel projects across all media. With a great breadth of adaptations, however, comes a great variation in how well they understand the character.

10 'Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends' (1981-1983)

In this classic cartoon, a young Peter Parker (voiced by Dan Gilvezan) must battle crime and supervillains along with his roommates at Empire State University, Firestar and Iceman.

The portrayal of Spider-Man in Amazing Friends is best described as "uninteresting." While definitely recognizable as Spider-Man, there's really not a lot to differentiate this Peter Parker in the sea of others, and he tends to get lost in his side cast in this show. With that said, however, the portrayal is as respectful as it is generic, more or less accurately reflecting how the Amazing Spider-Man comics of its time handled him.

9 'Spider-Man Unlimited' (1999-2001)

In this short-lived Fox Kids cartoon, Peter Parker finds himself transported to a cyberpunk "Counter-Earth" run by the High Evolutionary (memorably used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in an attempt to clear his name after the disappearance of John Jameson.

This show can be accurately described as "weird," and that extends to its take on the character. While it certainly tries, Spider-Man just doesn't really fit in this universe, and the show ends up somewhat losing his character in the setting, turning him into something of a generic hero rather than his unique self. Cyberpunk Spider-Man can work, as Spider-Man 2099 makes clear, but this isn't the way to do it.

8 'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' (2003)

Made by Mainframe Entertainment (the creators of Beast Wars and ReBoot), this MTV animated series attempted to continue the story of the first Sam Raimi film, while also bringing in elements from Brian Michael Bendis' then-new Ultimate Spider-Man comic.

This show's Peter Parker, voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, is... odd. Spider-Man is typically a quippy, jokey character; the Raimi films toned this aspect down but did not entirely remove it. The New Animated Series seems to have misunderstood this as making Peter a dour cynic. Between this and the series exaggerating his "Parker Luck" to the point where, by the end of the single season, he may as well be the most hated person in New York City, this iteration is frankly a bit hard to watch.

7 Japanese 'Spider-Man' (1978-1979)

This series, born out of a short-lived agreement between Marvel and Toei (the creators of Super Sentai and Kamen Rider), follows Takuya Yamashiro, a motorcycle racer given blood by an alien from the planet Spider, which allows him to transform into Spider-Man in order to defeat the Iron Cross Army.

Despite the obvious liberties taken with the concept, this is a surprisingly respectful and accurate take on Spider-Man. Takuya is more or less a Japanese Peter; the fundamental "loop" of Spider-Man experiencing tragedy, and that tragedy strengthening his sense of justice, is kept entirely intact. It's somewhat amazing to see a cultural translation that keeps the spirit of its source material intact to this level.

6 'Spider-Man' (1967)

In this famous adaptation of Spider-Man (the source of the "does whatever a spider can" jingle), Spider-Man battles assorted villains with corny limited animation.

This series has become one of the most iconic Spider-Man adaptations and for good reason. While goofy, poorly aged, and often mimetically surreal, it's hard not to love this series, and it's hard not to love its Peter Parker. The character was depicted as a much more standard, serious hero in his early Silver Age days, and this series carries that over perfectly, while still mining plenty of jokes out of him.

5 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012-2014)

In these live-action adaptations of the character, Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) finds himself fighting The Lizard and Electro, the latter memorably played by Jamie Foxx.

These films opted to lean into Peter Parker being a teenager and his resulting teenage struggles, and while that was a widely-derided decision, it's one that feels ahead of its time. Garfield's Peter is a relatable, normal teen, and a lot of what makes Peter Parker work in his best portrayals is that very aspect. Spider-Man is what happens when a good kid is extraordinarily empowered, and The Amazing Spider-Man never forgets that.

4 'Spider-Man' (1994)

In this beloved Fox Kids cartoon, Spider-Man finds himself fighting a wide assortment of villains, from Mysterio to Venom and Carnage.

When any child of the 90s pictures Spider-Man, this is the iteration of the character they picture. The show as a whole holds up poorly, but Peter Parker himself was practically brought from the comics page to screen untouched. The writers of this show had a deep understanding of what made the character work, and they did the best they could with the limited resources children's television allotted in the early 1990s.

3 Marvel Cinematic Universe (2016—)

In the MCU, Peter Parker is played by Tom Holland. Initially given an early-bird introduction in Captain America: Civil War, the character received his first full movie in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which established him as a cheerful young boy made into a pseudo-Avenger by Iron Man.

While the MCU's Peter Parker is regarded as one of the most likable MCU characters thanks to Holland's great performance, the series has taken liberties in adapting the character. The simple fact that his traditional origin is skipped (along with the famous "great power/great responsibility" line that serves as the character's fundamental thesis), while instead slotting Tony Stark into the role of his mentor, changes his context in a way that makes him feel almost like Iron Man, Jr. rather than Spider-Man. The MCU Spider-Man films have been highly successfully and well-received; however, though in some ways their Spider-Man feels distinctly different from the source material.

2 'Spider-Man' Trilogy (2002-2007)

In Sam Raimi's iconic live-action adaptations, Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) finds himself fighting the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and several other villains against the backdrop of NYC.

Raimi's films are in no way perfect (Spider-Man 3's flaws alone could take up a whole article), but they handle Peter very well. He's a somewhat more serious and less jokey character, but this works well with the operatic, serious tone Raimi attempted to shoot for and plays well off of his villains. When the films do have Peter crack jokes, Maguire's delivery and Raimi's comic sense make them land perfectly. For many who remember what comic book movies were like pre-MCU, Maguire is the definitive Peter Parker.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018—)

In these modern animated adaptations, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) finds himself cast into an entire multiverse of Spider-Men.

This might, in a way, be almost cheating, as with the sheer number of Spider-Men on display, at least one would almost have to be perfect. What makes the Spider-Verse series impressive thus far is that they're almost all perfect. These films were made by people who deeply love Spider-Man and carry an extraordinary understanding of the character and his history, and it shows in every line, every motion, and every frame. There's a Spider-Man for everybody, and these films show that off perfectly.

