The world of espionage has long been a favorite for audiences. Maybe it is the international intrigue or the mystery that evolves as the protagonist is against all odds. Whatever the case may be there have been a number of great spies that have made it across film and television.

A good spy poses many qualities that make them interesting characters. They are exceptionally discreet, highly observant, and skilled communicators versed in seduction. The spies listed are some of your favorites to have graced the screen.

10 Harry Hart - 'Kingsman Franchise'

A highly skilled and experienced secret agent played by Colin Firth in two of the Kingsman movies. Hart exemplifies the qualities of a good spy making him one of the best spies as he is able to combine his charisma and intelligence. With an impeccable style and refined manners, he has an impeccable unwavering loyalty to the organization he is part of.

RELATED: 10 Best Spy Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Over all, Hart is a master strategist and tactician, being able to analyze complex situations and devise creative solutions to his problems. Unlike other spies, he showcases compassion and sense of leadership as he mentors Eggsy in the first film. His willingness to invest in others helps the greater cause to protect the world.

9 Carrie Mathison - 'Homeland'

Image via Showtime

Claire Danes plays a CIA Intelligence officer who plays a central role throughout the show’s run.

The character takes on unorthodox methods as she takes on an analytical approach to her problems, being able to connect the dots and uncover patterns.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable Episodes of 'The Boys'

The character navigates dealing with bipolar disorder and being an intelligence officer that works in high-pressure environments. The condition adds a complexity to her character that adds tension to her decision-making and personal relationships.

8 Sarah Walker - 'Chuck'

Yvonne Strahovski plays the CIA agent assigned to handle and assist main character Chuck as he becomes a probe for the government, keeping a supercomputer in his brain. She possesses expertise in various areas making her a valuable asset to the missions and operations.

Sarah becomes a complex character as the series goes on, undergoing her own development, revealing a complex past and the personal struggles she went through. The character deals with trust issues and personal relationships due to a secretive past. As she becomes increasingly involved in Chuck’s well-being her tough exterior breaks down.

7 Lorraine Broughton - 'Atomic Blonde'

The main protagonist portrayed by Charlize Theron is a British Intelligence operative working for MI6. Taking place in the 1980s during the Cold War as she navigates a dangerous network of espionage in Berlin. A proficient hand-to-hand combat fighter who seems to have trained in almost everything.

RELATED: 10 Most Dramatic Action Movies, Ranked

Lorraine Broughton has exceptional combat skills as well as a dexterity for resourcefulness and pure determination. She has an innate ability to navigate the complex world of spies and double agents is a key to her character. Though she is tough, her past traumas are a path into her vulnerable side.

6 Sydney Bristow - 'Alias'

Image via ABC

Jennifer Garner plays the main character on the television series where she works as a double agent for the CIA as well as a secret organization called SD-6. Initially thought to be part of a secretive branch, she discovers that SD-6 is actually a criminal organization posing as a government agency.

Sydney uses all forms of tactics in her espionage duties, including the use of disguises. She is resourceful, being able to adapt in the circumstances she is in. Discovering dark secrets about her family through the run of the show leads Sidney on a mission to discover herself. This allows her to make difficult decisions and make sacrifices in her life as she makes a pursuit to justice.

5 Jack Ryan - 'Jack Ryan Universe'

Image via Prime Video

The fictional character was initially created by author Tom Clancy and has appeared in many novels, films, and television. Most recently Jack Ryan is played by John Krasinski as part of an Amazon Prime original, though Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Harrison Ford have also played the character. Ryan began as a CIA analyst before transitioning into a field operative.

Ryan is a highly intelligent agent, with a strong moral compass often involved in complex geopolitical situations that involve various kinds of threats to national security. Unlike some of the others a big part of Ryan’s character is his family man personality. He has a wife and children adding intricate details of balancing family responsibilities with his duty to his country.

4 Jack Bauer -'24'

A highly resourceful counterterrorism agent played by Kiefer Sutherland works for a fictional U.S. government agency known as CTU. Jack has an unwavering dedication to protect the citizens of the United States operating under extreme pressure due to the show's real-time format.

Getting involved in high stakes situations, Jack is often in scenarios where he must make important decisions to prevent acts of terrorism or a breach in national security. Jack is skilled in all aspects an operative should include his remarkable combat skills, marksmanship, and tactical abilities. Combining his high level of competence with physical prowess adds to the complexity of the character as he battles with the morals and ethics of his actions.

3 Jason Bourne - 'The Bourne Identity'

Image via Universal Pictures

From author Robert Ludlum, Bourne is a character whose life centers around espionage, action, and international intrigue. Portrayed by Matt Damon, Bourne is a character that suffers from amnesia after being part of a covert CIA program called Operation Treadstone, where agents were trained to be efficient assassins.

RELATED: 10 Great Performances from Matt Damon That Have Nothing to Do With Jason Bourne

An expert at improvisation, Bourne uses his surroundings to take advantage in intense situations. Striving to uncover his identity, he is tormented by his past and with the moral implications of his actions. As the character continues to unravel pieces of his past he redeems himself by going to expose the people responsible for the program that turned him into an assassin.

2 Ethan Hunt - 'Mission Impossible'

Image via Paramount Pictures

The stellar series of films follows Tom Cruise as an agent and team leader in the IMF (Impossible Missions Force, a secret government program specializing in risky espionage missions. Known for his remarkable combat and athletic skills, as well as his improvisation and daring nature.

Hunt has a knack for pulling off tasks that seem impossible with intense action sequences and intense situations. He is willing to go to whatever lengths he has to in order to ensure the success of his objectives. The use of gadgets has long been a selling point to the character and the franchise.

1 007 - 'James Bond Series'

Image via MGM

Created by Ian Fleming, James Bond has been in pop culture for many decades. Many actors have been graced in the role including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig. Bond is a suave and charismatic spy within the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

What makes Bond one of the greatest spies to grace the screen is his intellect to outsmart his adversaries. Overall, he is the epitome of the spy archetype, combining his sophistication, charm, tactical, and physical presence to the highly engaging plots he finds himself in.

NEXT: 10 Spy MCU Shows and Movies