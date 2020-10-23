Spike Jonze Movies Ranked, from Actor Portals to Sentient Siris

Born Adam Spiegel in New York City, Spike Jonze (who got that name from a BMX bike store owner, of course) has carved himself out quite the eclectic career and purview as a filmmaker. Jonze springboarded his interest in extreme sports to an early career directing and photographing unique skateboarding videos. From there, Jonze pivoted to becoming a prolific, in demand, and acclaimed music video director, crafting iconic videos for Weezer, The Pharcyde, Fatboy Slim, and many more. In 1999, Jonze made his feature film debut with Being John Malkovich, a bold and wild meta-comedy from the mind of Charlie Kaufman. Since then, Jonze has continued to foster a particular feature filmography while continuing to film music videos (including this incredible live Karen O/Stephen Colbert piece), documentary pieces, and Jackass universe content — all the while fostering quite the neat side career as an effective supporting actor in works like Three Kings and The Wolf of Wall Street, too!

In celebration of the recent Shout Select blu-ray release of Adaptation., Jonze’s second feature film, we’ve ranked all of Spike Jonze’s movies from worst to best. Rewatching all of his feature-length work has revealed more consistencies in aesthetics, themes, and conclusions than I expected, even for such a wide-focused brain as Jonze’s, and it was an absolute pleasure to crawl into his portal for some time. Enjoy our ranking below, and for more on Jonze, here’s a beautiful commercial the man directed for Apple.