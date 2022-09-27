There’s something captivating about a story that suspends reality, inviting you to see beyond what seems logical or understandable. Supernatural content does just that, stretching past the bounds of science to conjure up stories that remix horror, mystery, and monsters in inventive ways.

RELATED: The Best Supernatural Thriller Shows Like 'Stranger Things'

Whether you prefer aliens, vampires, invisible forces, or something in between, you can always count on the supernatural to serve your needs. These are some of the best supernatural series that made the illustrious IMDb cut.

'The Sandman' (2022): 7.7/10 Stars

Based on the comic book by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman (streaming on Netflix) tells the dark and whimsical story of Dream (Tom Sturridge), personification of dreams and ruler of the Dreaming. During an occult ritual, Dream is imprisoned and stripped of his power totems, upending the balance of dreams and nightmares.

After a century of confinement, Dream escapes, determined to restore order to the Dreaming. This high-drama series pairs fantastical imagery with imaginative performances, making for a satisfactory adaptation of the original comic.

RELATED: ‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997): 8.3/10 Stars

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (streaming on Disney+) is a supernatural staple, combining campy monster hunting and girl power in one badass show. The seven-season series follows teen vampire hunter Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she comes to grips with her destiny as the “Chosen One,” begrudgingly keeping the town of Sunnydale safe along the way.

Featuring powerful fight scenes, iconic villain SFX makeup, and heartwarming friendship plots, Buffy has been credited with launching TV’s golden era and spawning the creation of multiple series centered on strong female leads.

'Supernatural' (2005): 8.4/10 Stars

This dark fantasy drama series fits the “supernatural” bill in both name and content. Supernatural (streaming on Prime Video) follows sibling monster-hunter duo Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they travel across the US, hunting ghosts, demons, and various other supernatural horrors.

According to creator Eric Kripke, the show has its roots in urban legends, with added visual horror and comedic chemistry between the brothers to give it a unique edge. Over 300 episodes, fifteen seasons, and multiple spinoff series later, Supernatural still holds a tight grip on the hearts of its fandom, making it a must-watch for spooky-lovers everywhere.

'Doctor Who' (2005): 8.6/10 Stars

Doctor Who (streaming on HBO) centers on the adventures of “the Doctor,” an extraterrestrial being who travels through time and space in varying human incarnations. A BBC classic airing since 1963, Doctor Who takes a playful sci-fi approach to the supernatural.

Each episode follows the Doctor and their human companion as they traverse multiple galaxies via the TARDIS, a time machine that appears as a blue British police box. Spanning innumerable planets, meeting multiple species, and exploring endless historical events, Doctor Who is an imaginative wonderscape that opens the mind to limitless possibility.

RELATED: To the TARDIS! How to Get Started on Classic 'Doctor Who'

'What We Do In the Shadows' (2019): 8.6/10 Stars

What We Do In the Shadows (streaming on Disney+) is a comedy-horror mockumentary following four vampire-roommates and their familiar as they live their lives in current day Staten Island.

Based on co-creator Jemaine Clement’s movie by the same name, the show highlights the challenges of being a vampire in the modern era, crafting an unpredictable fantasy scape that evolves over the course of the show. With four seasons currently streaming and plans for at least two more, What We Do In the Shadows has plenty more room for follies (ahem, or opportunities for Guillermo to kill off more vampires).

'The X-Files' (1993): 8.6/10 Stars

The X-Files (streaming on Disney+) is the epitome of supernatural cult classics, trailing FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillan Anderson) as they investigate unexplained paranormal cases. While each episode explores a “monster of the week” side story, the central plot focuses on Mulder and Scully’s efforts to expose a government coverup of extraterrestrials.

Flipping gender norms of the times on their head, Mulder was cast as the conspiracy believer with Scully serving as his logic-minded counterbalance. This eleven-season show is the longest-running sci-fi series in US history, a marker of its influence on the growing popularity of the genre in the '90’s and early '00’s.

'Stranger Things' (2016): 8.7/10 Stars

If you’re looking for a show that stimulates all the senses and keeps you thinking, look no further than Stranger Things. This multi-Emmy winning Netflix show kicks off with force when small-town Hawkins, Indiana is brutally awakened by the sudden disappearance of young Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

It’s quickly established that Will’s vanishing is related to a lab experiment gone wrong, one which opens up a portal to an alternate dimension known as “the Upside Down.” Stranger Things tangles together nightmarish monsters, government conspiracies, and superpowers with all the '80s nostalgia you can handle.

'Dark' (2017): 8.7/10 Stars

Dark (streaming on Netflix) is a German sci-fi that explores the tenuous nature of reality through the intertwined stories of two children who unexpectedly vanish without a trace.

The plot flits between four different families, weaving their stories together with jarring flashes to the past and future that hint at an unseen connection. With an ominous air and a running theme of the unsettling non-linear nature of time, Dark is a mind-bending mystery show that lives up to its name.

'Gravity Falls' (2012): 8.9/10 Stars

Admittedly more cute than spooky, this animated IMDb favorite deserves a mention for its vast array of supernatural creatures. Gravity Falls (streaming on Disney+) begins when twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) are sent to sleepy Gravity Falls to spend the summer with their curious great-uncle.

What they soon come to find out is that local monster lore is actually true, launching the siblings on a series of family-friendly hijinks. Each episode, the twins set about unraveling the hidden secrets of the forested town, bringing a playful mystery to summer vacation.

'Attack on Titan' (2013): 9.0/10 Stars

Attack on Titan (streaming on Netflix) is a post-apocalyptic anime set in a world where humans have been brought to the brink of extinction by giant horrors called Titans. After a century of near-peace in the high-walled fortress of Shiganshina, humanity is once again plunged into chaos when a massive Titan destroys the barrier, unleashing hell.

When young Eren (Yûki Kaji) witnesses his mother brutally decimated by the creatures, he pledges his life to eradicating all Titans. With gritty graphics and an epic soundtrack, Attack on Titan serves supernatural with a uniquely demonic spin.

NEXT: From 'The X-Files' to 'Supernatural': The Best Duos in Supernatural TV Shows