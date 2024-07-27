Sports anime hold a special crown within the anime world, offering more than just thrilling athletic competition. From themes of perseverance, teamwork, and personal growth, being entwined with intense action and compelling character development; these series not only entertain but also inspire by portraying the triumphs and struggles of people striving to achieve their dreams. From classics like Slam Dunk to modern hits such as Haikyu!! and Yuri!!! on Ice, sports anime have carved out a niche that strikes a chord for audiences, celebrating the human spirit and the pursuit of excellence.

When it comes to animes, Crunchyroll continues to shine as a beacon for enthusiasts worldwide, consistently improving the viewing experience with its diverse and expansive library. It has just upped its game by adding 20 top-tier sports anime to its AVOD roster starting July 16 till August 15, offering fans free access to these beloved series with occasional ads, and no subscription required. From the exhilarating courts of volleyball to the rigorous tracks of running, and from the intensity of boxing rings to the strategic depths of basketball courts, Crunchyroll brings forth a range of sports genres that are set to captivate and inspire. This initiative not only celebrates the dynamic storytelling and adrenaline-pumping action found in sports anime but also underscores Crunchyroll's dedication to fostering a vibrant community of anime lovers.

'Tsurune'

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26 | Studio: Kyoto Animation Cast: Yūto Uemura, Aoi Ichikawa, Ryōta Suzuki If you've ever been deeply invested in a hobby that brought you immense joy, you might also know the feeling of losing control, of struggling and failing each time you return to it. Tsurune captures this experience, offering a glimpse into the frustration of feeling inadequate, but also the elation of overcoming those challenges and rediscovering something you love. Tsurune centers around Minato Narumiya, a high school student who was once an accomplished archer but stopped due to a traumatic experience during a middle school competition. Encouraged by his friends, Minato joins the Kazemai High School's archery club and together with his team, he hopes to win the prefectural tournament. Similar to Run With The Wind, Tsurune diverges from typical sports anime expectations. While series like Haikyuu and Blue Lock emphasize intense competition, Tsurune doesn't prioritize the competitive aspect of archery. Instead, archery serves as a backdrop for personal growth and meaningful interactions among the characters. It's not about the thrill of victory or the adrenaline of competition; rather, it's more of a healing experience, allowing the characters to confront their struggles and bond through their shared passion. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Kuroko’s Basketball'

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 75 | Studio: Production I.G Cast: Kensho Ono, Yukki Ono, Daisuke Ono, Kenichi Suzumura, Junichi Suwabe Kuroko's Basketball follows the story of Seirin High School's basketball team as they strive to become the best in Japan. The series focuses on two main characters: Tetsuya Kuroko, a seemingly unremarkable and quiet boy who possesses exceptional skills as a passer and playmaker, and Taiga Kagami, a talented and passionate player with incredible athleticism. Together, Kuroko and Kagami join forces to take on various formidable opponents, including former teammates from the legendary Generation of Miracles. The characters are likable and contribute to the show's loyal fanbase; but what makes it a fun watch is Kuroko and Kagami's humorous banter and their exceptional synchronization on the court, making their dynamic captivating to watch. While the extreme exaggeration style of Kuroko’s Basketball is often a point of debate; its intense actions, showcasing stunning dunks and high-level basketball maneuvers akin to professional play, highlight the characters' almost-superhuman abilities through animation that emphasize their impressive skills as high school athletes. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Sk8: the Infinity'

Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Bones Cast: Tasuku Hatanaka, Chiaki Kobayashi, Takuma Nagatsuka, Kenta Miyake While Yuri!!! on Ice captures the elegance of ice skating, SK8: The Infinity dives into the adrenaline-pumping world of skateboarding. Set in Okinawa, a group of passionate skaters compete in a secret race, held after midnight. The story follows Reki, a high school student and a dedicated skater, who introduces the new transfer student Langa to this underground scene, drawing him into the exciting world of skateboarding. The show balances intense competition with heartfelt moments and the friendship between Reki and Langa is a cherry on top. The two influence each other's growth throughout the series with Reki introducing Langa to skateboarding and Langa helping Reki regain his confidence and rediscover his passion for skateboarding. From its vividly designed characters with charming personalities to a plot rich with remarkable adventures, exploring themes of friendship, determination, and the joy of pursuing one's passions - the series has it all. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Aoashi'

Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24 | Studio: Production I.G Cast: Kōki Ohsuzu, Tatsumaru Tachibana, Seiichirō Yamashita, Taku Yashiro While sports anime may often share many similarities, it is their writing, and delivery that distinguishes them, and makes them shine. Aoashi presents a realistic portrayal of the football world and its nuanced depiction of the challenges athletes face. In a quiet rural town, the junior high school football team places its hopes on Ashito Aoi, a player renowned for his brilliant moves and self-focused playing technique. He drives his team through a critical high school preliminary tournament. However, when Ashito is dismissed from the game, he is approached by Tatsuya Fukuda, a youth team coach who recognizes his potential. Fukuda invites him to try out in Tokyo, challenging Ashito to challenge himself in a new environment teeming with skilled players which will prove to be a life-changing chance for Ashito. Aoashi sets itself apart by forming a narrative filled with life lessons and hardships, both on and off the football field, making it engaging even for those who aren't fans of the sport. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Stars Align'

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Eight Bit Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Tasuku Hatanaka, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Gen Satō In Stars Align, the boys' soft tennis club is on the brink of disbandment, overshadowed by the more successful girls' team and plagued by poor performance. Desperate to save the club, Touma Shinjou recruits Maki Katsuragi, a new transfer student with exceptional reflexes. Initially reluctant, Maki agrees to join under the condition that Touma will pay him and cover club expenses. Maki's remarkable skill quickly sets him apart, igniting both competition and motivation among the team members. As an overlooked standout of the Fall 2019 season, the series addresses complex topics such as domestic violence and queer identity with sensitivity. It skillfully balances the joy of friendship with the weight of dealing with serious problems at home. The show excels in its LGBTQ+ representation, particularly through the character of Yu, presenting a candid discussion of nonbinary and trans experiences without hesitation or ambiguity. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Ping Pong the Animation'

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 11 | Studio: Tatsunoko Production Cast: Kōki Uchiyama, Fukujūro Katayama, Shunsuke Sakuya, Subaru Kimura Ping Pong the Animation centers around the lives and aspirations of competitive table tennis players, primarily focusing on two childhood friends, Smile and Peco, with their contrasting personalities and unique approaches to the sport. Smile is a reserved and introverted player who initially lacks motivation but possesses incredible talent, as compared to Peco, who is outgoing and naturally gifted, known for his bold and flamboyant playing style. Known for its strange yet particular animation style, Ping Pong embraces a believable and realistic approach. It navigates a nuanced narrative that is simultaneously simple yet intricate, messy yet refined. The series also excels in maintaining viewer engagement with the strategic depth and skill involved in table tennis without ever becoming mundane. Each match transcends mere gameplay, serving as an inner journey for its characters. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Megalobox'

Image via Prime Video

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26| Studio: TMS Entertainment, 3xCube Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Shirō Saitō, Hiroki Yasumoto, Michiyo Murase When it comes to boxing-themed animes, Hajime no Ippo wears the crown but Megalobox is also a fair contender in the race. Megalobox is set in a dystopian future where the sport of boxing has evolved into Megaloboxing, a brutal and high-stakes competition where fighters enhance their abilities with metal exoskeletons called Gears. The story follows Junk Dog, an underground fighter who participates in fixed matches to survive. His life takes a turn when he encounters Yuri, the reigning champion of Megaloboxing, who inspires him to dream big. Adopting the name Joe, he enters the Megalonia tournament, where the best fighters from around the world compete, determined to prove his worth and fight on equal terms without the aid of advanced Gear. Megalobox encompasses many aspects of a good boxing story - it offers a gritty and immersive world with a unique twist on the traditional boxing narrative. The animation style, reminiscent of classic anime from the 1990s creates a nostalgic yet fresh aesthetic with the series excelling in character development, particularly Joe's journey from an underdog to a champion, and his relentless struggle to prove himself and rise above the circumstances. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Re-Main'

Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA Cast: Yūto Uemura, Koutaro Nishiyama, Subaru Kimura Re-Main follows Minato Kiyomizu, a former water polo prodigy who, after a tragic accident, loses his memories and must relearn the sport he once dominated. Minato's journey is a poignant exploration of overcoming adversity and rediscovering passion, set against a backdrop of beautiful animation and music. It is a standout series featuring a charming group of guys with compelling backstories and characters who stay true to themselves - offering up some enjoyable angst and delivering heartfelt moments between those characters. Re-Main also does a great job in its portrayal of Minato's injury and the complex dynamics surrounding it, offering a detailed look at the pressures faced by high school athletes, how every small setback feels catastrophic due to the immense expectations placed on them; and how it is effort and one’s drive, and not just talent, that propels them forward. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Chihayafuru'

Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 74 | Studio: Madhouse Cast: Asami Seto, Mamoru Miyano, Yoshimasa Hosoya Chihayafuru follows Chihaya Ayase, a high school girl who discovers her passion for the traditional Japanese card game, karuta, after meeting Arata Wataya, a talented player who inspires her to excel. Determined to become the best karuta player in Japan, Chihaya forms a competitive karuta club at her high school with her childhood friend, Taichi Mashima. Chihayafuru is far more than a card game anime and poetry is more than just a backdrop; it's integral to the game's structure and deeply woven into the fabric of the narrative. Her passion for Karuta is sparked by the beauty and emotional power of the poems, and her will to become a top player is driven by her desire to honor these poetic traditions and the bonds she shares with her friends. The poetic elements in Chihayafuru serve not only as the game's core mechanism but also as a profound source of inspiration and connection for the characters, infusing their struggles and triumphs with a deeper sense of meaning. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Run With The Wind'

Image via Production I.G.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 23 | Studio: Production I.G Cast: Takeo Ōtsuka, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Koki Uchiyama, Miyu Irino Run With The Wind follows Kakeru Kurahara, a former elite runner who, after falling on hard times, is discovered shoplifting by a fellow university student, Haiji Kiyose. Haiji, an enthusiastic runner himself, convinces Kakeru to live in an old dormitory with nine other students. Haiji's dream is to form a team to compete in the Hakone Ekiden, one of Japan's most prestigious university relay marathons. Run with the Wind is centered around long-distance running, a premise that might initially seem unlikely to work in the sports anime genre, which typically emphasizes flashy moves, techniques, and strategies. But what makes it special is the focus on its characters, each unique with their struggles and challenges that hold them back - whether it’s their past, current physical condition, or lack of experience. Despite many of them not being athletes and competing against runners with extensive training, the anime highlights that anyone can run if they continue to try. The group's running times vary significantly, and to qualify, each member must meet the cutoff time, so they support and encourage one another, to do it together. This collective support is heartwarming and inspiring, showcasing genuine character development as each person takes steps toward a more fulfilling life. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Hajime no Ippo'

Seasons:3 | Episodes: 127 | Studio: Madhouse Cast: Kōhei Kiyasu, Rikiya Koyama, Wataru Takagi, Keiji Fujiwara, Kenji Utsumi George Morikawa's Hajime no Ippo stands as a cornerstone in the sports and martial arts anime genre, seamlessly blending the shonen formula with the realistic world of boxing. Hajime no Ippo centers on Ippo Makunouchi, a high schooler with a kind heart who often finds himself bullied. His life takes a dramatic turn when a professional boxer comes to his rescue, igniting Ippo's passion for boxing. Determined to test his newfound skills, Ippo challenges the highly talented Miyata. As he relentlessly pursues his goal of becoming a renowned champion boxer, Ippo steadily gets better in the ring. The series uniquely blends the subversion of classic shonen stereotypes with the clever use of traditional ones, leading to a fresh and engaging narrative, and creating an accessible yet intensely dramatic setting that has resonated deeply with fans. By balancing gritty, authentic fight sequences with the emotional and personal development of its characters, Hajime no Ippo has solidified its place as a pivotal work in sports anime. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Slam Dunk'

Sakuragi from Slam Dunk

Episodes: 101 | Studio: Toei Animation Cast: Takeshi Kusao, Kiyoyuki Yanada, Ryōtarō Okiayu, Hideyuki Tanaka Slam Dunk holds a special place in the hearts of many, even 28 years after its completion, not just for its gripping basketball action, but for its story of growth and transformation. At the center of it all is Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school delinquent with a fiery spirit and a knack for trouble. His journey from brash outsider to passionate athlete is a narrative that is always a treat to watch. Through vivid animation and intense gameplay, the anime immerses viewers in the strategic depth and adrenaline of each match. Every dribble, pass, and slam dunk is not just a display of skill, but a proof of the characters' growth and commitment to their goals. Slam Dunk shines for its timeless themes of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams. Sakuragi's journey is one of overcoming obstacles, learning from failures, and ultimately finding purpose in the sport he grows to love. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Blue Lock'

Image via Crunchy Roll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24 | Studio: Eight Bit Cast: Kazuki Ura, Tasuku Kaito, Yuki Ono, Soma Saito, Masatomo Nakazawa Blue Lock offers a thrilling contrast to the camaraderie and teamwork seen in Haikyu!!, making it a perfect watch for fans of intense, cutthroat competition. The story kicks off with Japan's national team finishing 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, leading to the formation of Blue Lock, under the leadership of Ego Jinpachi, which is designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker through a grueling training regimen where failure means a permanent ban from representing Japan. Unlike traditional sports anime, Blue Lock dives into a world where friendship and teamwork are discarded in favor of ruthless competition. The characters are not underdog heroes but rather crazed and over-the-top characters, each presented with exaggerated art designs and personalities, keeping viewers immersed in the sadistic games that encourage betrayal and backstabbing. As season 2 is set to arrive in October, now is the perfect time to catch up on the first season of Blue Lock and dive into this unique and gripping take on the sports anime genre. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Yuri On Ice!!!'

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA Cast: Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Junichi Suwabe, Kōki Uchiyama Yuri!!! on Ice is a treasure trove in the world of sports anime, representing a pivotal moment for Studio MAPPA and director Sayo Yamamoto. Yuri!!! on Ice set a precedent in the industry by showcasing Studio MAPPA's early brilliance, laying the groundwork before their involvement in major projects like Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man. The recent official announcement of the cancellation of Ice Adolescence - the much-awaited feature film intended to continue the story of Yuri!!! on Ice, sparked a wave of emotions ranging from sadness and anger to disappointment. Yuri!!! on Ice centers around Yuri Katsuki, a Japanese figure skater who suffers a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Final and returns to his hometown feeling lost and unsure of his future in the sport. However, when a video of him mimicking a routine by his idol, Russian figure skater Victor Nikiforov, goes viral, Victor himself shows up at Yuri's doorstep and offers to become his coach. Yuri!!! on Ice, while not categorized as BL, is widely celebrated for its positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ representation, particularly through the wholesome relationship between Viktor and Yuri. Their bond, characterized by mutual respect, tenderness, and genuine affection, has contributed significantly to the anime's popularity, drives the narrative forward, challenges traditional norms, and has been instrumental in showcasing a healthy and meaningful same-sex relationship in mainstream anime. Yuri!!! on Ice also excels in showcasing the personal struggles, aspirations, and growth of its characters - from Yuri Katsuki's journey to regain his confidence to Yuri Plisetsky's quest for recognition, each character is fleshed out with rich emotional depth. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Haikyu!!'

Image via Production I.G

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 85 | Studio: Production I.G Cast: Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Satoshi Hino, Miyu Irino, Yoshimasa Hosoya Haikyu!! follows Shoyo Hinata, a high school student driven by his dream to become a great volleyball player despite his short stature. His journey begins when he joins the Karasuno High School volleyball team and meets the talented yet arrogant setter Tobio Kageyama. The series' popularity stems from its simple yet compelling premise, presenting intense and fairly realistic volleyball matches that become increasingly exciting over the seasons. A key strength of Haikyu!! is its diverse and well-developed cast, which makes even characters outside the main team likable and interesting. The show beautifully captures the essence of the sport while also exploring moments outside the matches, building a rich surrounding world that adds depth to the narrative. Enhanced by an exceptional soundtrack composed by Yuki Hayashi and Asami Tachibana, and the attractive art style and fluid animation, it makes Haikyuu! not only compelling in content but also a visual delight. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll