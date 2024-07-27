Sports anime hold a special crown within the anime world, offering more than just thrilling athletic competition. From themes of perseverance, teamwork, and personal growth, being entwined with intense action and compelling character development; these series not only entertain but also inspire by portraying the triumphs and struggles of people striving to achieve their dreams. From classics like Slam Dunk to modern hits such as Haikyu!! and Yuri!!! on Ice, sports anime have carved out a niche that strikes a chord for audiences, celebrating the human spirit and the pursuit of excellence.

When it comes to animes, Crunchyroll continues to shine as a beacon for enthusiasts worldwide, consistently improving the viewing experience with its diverse and expansive library. It has just upped its game by adding 20 top-tier sports anime to its AVOD roster starting July 16 till August 15, offering fans free access to these beloved series with occasional ads, and no subscription required. From the exhilarating courts of volleyball to the rigorous tracks of running, and from the intensity of boxing rings to the strategic depths of basketball courts, Crunchyroll brings forth a range of sports genres that are set to captivate and inspire. This initiative not only celebrates the dynamic storytelling and adrenaline-pumping action found in sports anime but also underscores Crunchyroll's dedication to fostering a vibrant community of anime lovers.

'Tsurune'

Tsurune

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Kuroko’s Basketball'

Kuroko's Basketball

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Sk8: the Infinity'

Sk8 the Infinity
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Aoashi'

Aoashi
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Stars Align'

Stars Align anime tennis

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Ping Pong the Animation'

Ping Pong The Animation

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Megalobox'

Megalobox
Image via Prime Video

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Re-Main'

Re-Main
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Chihayafuru'

Chihayafuru
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Run With The Wind'

Run With the Wind cast walking together after a race
Image via Production I.G.

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Hajime no Ippo'

Hajime No Ippo

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Slam Dunk'

Sakuragi from Slam Dunk
Sakuragi from Slam Dunk

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Blue Lock'

Blue Lock anime
Image via Crunchy Roll

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Yuri On Ice!!!'

Yuri On Ice

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Haikyu!!'

karasuno volleyball team in Haikyu!!
Image via Production I.G

Watch on Crunchyroll