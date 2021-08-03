As the Summer Olympics are underway in Japan, it is an opportunity to see some of the best athletes compete on an international stage. Just as these athletes capture attention, sports anime has the ability to grip viewers similarly. Many sports fans may only be used to hearing about anime in the context of Pokemon or even Dragon Ball Z, but there are a large number of sports series that those tuned into the Olympics may find rather entertaining. While there are a larger number of other series to choose from, the series below is a solid first step into the world of sports anime and the different elements each of them has to offer.

Haikyuu!!

Image via Production I.G

Often regarded as one of the most popular sports anime to date, Haikyuu!! focuses on Hinata Shoyo, a young boy who, despite his short stature at 162 cm (approximately 5'4), is determined to play volleyball for Karasuno High School, a former powerhouse in the sport. Despite his short stature and raw technique, Shoyo has fierce determination and athleticism, particularly when it comes to speed and jumping power. Upon enrolling in Karasuno the following year, he sees that Kageyama, the same player who defeated him in middle school, is also a part of the team. Both soon develop a fierce rivalry, but Shoyo also sees that Karasuno isn't quite the powerhouse it once was. With Shoyo's raw athletic gifts and Kageyama's natural talents, both are determined to prove to the volleyball world they can succeed and bring Karasuno back to its former glory.

There's a lot to be said about Haikyuu!! that warrants its own feature. Whether it's the sense of realism (or as close as you can get in anime) with the sport in terms of progression, the character development, and skill progression of the Karasuno team, Haikyuu!! has something for everybody. Production I.G., the studio behind Haikyuu!!, provides a unique stellar art style and animation behind the characters, not to mention a very motivating soundtrack. Sports fans enjoy underdogs, and there's not a series that emphasizes the concept more than Haikyuu.

Hajime no Ippo

Image via Madhouse

A classic series that continues to stand the test of time, Hajime no Ippo tells the story of Ippo Makunouchi, a shy student who doesn't have any friends and is consumed with helping his mother run their family's fishing charter business. One day, while being beaten up and bullied by kids from his school, Ippo is saved by a boxer named Mamoru Takamura. Taking him to his boxing gym to help treat his injuries, Ippo becomes enamored by the gym's surroundings and decides he wants to get trained as a boxer. As Takamura and the owner of the gym, Genji Kamogawa witnesses his impressive raw strength and dedication, they take Ippo under their wing. From there, Ippo trains to ascend in the world of professional boxing.

Fans of boxing, martial arts, or sports can get whatever they want from Hajime no Ippo. The series excels at character development, as we learn about the difficult paths taken not only by Ippo, but the other boxers he comes across. While the fights are certainly a focal point in Ippo's progression, the series excels at demonstrating how Ippo must train specifically for each opponent he comes across. There are also several references to real-world boxers such as Jack Dempsey, and even sports viewers who know little about boxing can learn facts about the sport.

Run with the Wind

Image via Netflix

A seinen series based on the manga by Sorata Unno, the series follows Kakeru Kurahara, a student at Kansei University. A former track and field athlete until he quit the sport, Kakeru is drawn back when he is convinced to join "Chikusei-so," a dormitory of residents who decide to train and compete in a university marathon known as the Hakone Ekiden. However, except for Kakeru and one other member named Haiji Kiyose, the majority of the residents have never competed in relays before. So it's up to Kakeru and Haiji to get the group ready for competition.

It's not often that a sports anime focused on track and field could be compelling or possess any level of drama. But, coupled with great animation from Production I.G. (who is responsible for several sports anime on this list) and a compelling group of characters, Run With The Wind manages to pull off a feat not possible: selling the idea of competitive distance running. In track and field, especially in the Olympics, much of the spotlight goes to the sprinters. Run With The Wind goes a different direction, selling the audience on a different way to think of competitive distance running while also providing a story of a group learning and coming together for one common goal.

Kuroko no Basket

Image via Production I.G.

There have been other basketball anime that could've made this list (Slam Dunk, Ahiru No Sora), but Kuroko no Basket takes the place on this list. The series focuses on Tetsuya Kuroko and Taiga Kagami, two newcomers to the Seirin High School. Kuroko, who attended Teiko Middle School, is known as the "phantom sixth man" of an elite group of middle school players dubbed the Generation of Miracles. Despite having the opportunity to join one of his teammates at their respective high schools, Kuroko opts to enroll in Seirin, a school that has not had a basketball team for very long. Meanwhile, Taiga Kagami is new to the basketball scene in Japan, having trained and played most of his basketball career in the United States. Kagami, who demonstrates raw talent on par with the Generation of Miracles, also joins Seirin, where he can take advantage of Kuroko's unique abilities as they both look to take their basketball team to the top.

Unlike others in this list, Kuroko no Basket is unique in that it feels the most like an action series despite its focus on sports. The series excels in showing the camaraderie and chemistry the characters have with each other. Kuroko no Basket also incorporates unique "powers" to certain players to make the sport feel like a battle in itself. Whether it's an elite defensive ability, sharpshooting, or even the ability to copy other players' skills, Kuroko no Basket creates an engaging environment of a typical shonen battle series within the confines of a basketball game.

Harukana Receive

Image via C2C

Based on the manga written by the author known as Nyoijizai, the series follows Haruka Ozora, a girl who makes the move from the big city to Okinawa to live with her maternal cousin Kanata Higa and their grandmother. A beach volleyball player, Kanata is experienced but very soft-spoken and self-conscious about her short height. Meanwhile, Haruka, who is a tall, gifted athlete, is made aware of her cousin's volleyball experience and need of a teammate, so Haruka decides to become her partner in beach volleyball. Though reluctant at first, Kanata warms up to her cousin due to her athleticism and natural ability to pick up the game quickly. The two soon form a team to compete in matches and even form a volleyball club at their school.

Unlike others on this list, Harukana Receive is short with a series length of 12 episodes. While not necessarily having the fast-paced action compared to Haikyuu!!, Hajime no Ippo, or Kuroko no Basket, is a lot slower-paced and focuses more on the relationship and trust between Haruka and Kanata. Both of them pair very well off of each other, with Haruka inspiring Kanata to be more confident; at the same time, Kanata helps reign in Haruka due to her inexperience playing the sport. The anime also boasts a very good soundtrack and, while it could've benefitted from more episodes and story development, it is a great first step if the fast paced-action is a bit too much for someone looking to get into sports anime.

Share Share Tweet Email

Nicholas Hoult to Star in Chris McKay's Universal Monster Movie 'Renfield' 'Rick and Morty' scribe Ryan Ridley wrote the script, which is based on an original story outline from 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman.

Read Next