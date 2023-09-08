Sports hold a profound place in society, transcending mere games and competitions to become a cornerstone of human culture. The impact of sports reverberates through various facets of life, from instilling discipline, teamwork, and resilience in individuals to fostering a sense of unity and identity among communities. In essence, sports are integral to the human experience, showcasing the enduring power of potential and unity.

The best sports documentaries not only celebrate athletic excellence but also delve into the profound social, cultural, and emotional dimensions of sports. From The Battered Bastards of Baseball to The Deepest Breath and Team Foxcatcher, these documentaries provide a comprehensive and thought-provoking exploration of the multifaceted and ever-evolving relationship between sports and society.

10 ‘The Deepest Breath’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

The Deepest Breath delves into the fascinating yet dangerous world of freediving. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Laura McGann, the film follows an Italian freediver, Alessia Zecchini’s journey from a young girl with a big dream to making that dream a reality and becoming one of the best and record-breaking freedivers in the world. This film also entails the story of British safety driver Stephen Keenan’s life journey and how his encounter with Zecchini quickly blossomed into a beautiful relationship. But with many good stories comes a twist that catches you by surprise.

The documentary showcases the remarkable athleticism and determination of freedivers and safety divers, capturing the intensity and physical challenges these individuals face underwater. Accompanied by its stunning cinematography, The Deepest Breath documents the risks and rewards of freediving through the ocean's depths.

9 ‘Hitting the Apex’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Hitting the Apex is a documentary film directed by Mark Neale that revolves around the thrilling world of MotoGP, motorcycle road racing's premier championship. The film focuses on the lives and careers of six remarkable riders: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Márquez, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, and Marco Simoncelli. It offers a riveting insight into their journeys, rivalries, and the extreme risks they take to achieve greatness in a sport where milliseconds can determine victory or disaster.

The documentary also explores the emotional and personal aspects of their lives, showcasing the sacrifices and challenges they face in the high-stakes world of MotoGP. Narrated by Brad Pitt, Hitting the Apex is a thrilling sports documentary and a moving tribute to the extraordinary individuals who push the limits of determination and courage in the pursuit of motorcycle racing glory.

8 ‘Icarus’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Directed by Brian Fogel, the Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus explores the shocking world of sports doping and its implications. The film begins as an experiment in which Fogel, an amateur cyclist, sets out to investigate the effectiveness of doping in improving his performance with the help of a Russian scientist, Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov. However, their collaboration took an unexpected turn when Rodchenkov revealed his involvement in Russia's state-sponsored doping program that manipulated drug tests at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Icarus evolves into a gripping thriller as it becomes the first to expose Russia's extensive doping conspiracy, leading to international outrage and Rodchenkov's life being in danger. The documentary provides an intimate, first-hand perspective of the pervasive nature of cheating in sports and the immense personal risks individuals like Rodchenkov take to reveal the truth. The riveting exploration of the dark underbelly of international sports secures Icarus a place as one of the best documentaries ever made.

7 ‘Senna’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Senna presents a gripping portrayal of the life and career of Brazilian Formula One racing legend Ayrton Senna. The film chronicles Senna's meteoric rise to fame in the world of motorsports, his intense rivalry with French driver Alain Prost, and his unwavering dedication to his craft until his unfortunate death at the age of 34. Senna uses a wealth of archival footage, including thrilling race sequences and personal interviews, to provide an intimate look at Senna's passion, charisma, and the complex emotions that fueled his pursuit of greatness.

The documentary also delves into the political and ethical issues within Formula One during that era, making it not only a sports biography but also a reflection on the human spirit and the price of success in a high-stakes, high-speed world. Collider recently announced British actress Kaya Scodelario’s addition to the cast of an upcoming limited series of the same name (as the documentary), but which has not yet announced an official release date.

6 ‘Screwball’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The 2018 documentary Screwball examines the bizarre and scandalous world of Major League Baseball's doping scandal involving the Biogenesis clinic. The film adopts a comical and satirical approach to recount the scandal, using child actors to reenact key events. The documentary primarily focuses on the larger-than-life characters at the center of the steroid doping scandal, including the notorious steroid peddler Tony Bosch and the scandal's unlikely whistleblower, Porter Fischer.

By spotlighting larger-than-life characters and the culture of greed, the documentary unravels the absurd and often farcical elements of the scandal, shedding light on the deceit and absurdity that permeated the world of professional baseball.

5 ‘Free Solo’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Free Solo follows the heart-pounding exploration of the life and daring pursuits of rock climber Alex Honnold. The film primarily focuses on Honnold's audacious goal: to climb the towering 3,000-foot El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park without any safety ropes or equipment, a feat known as free soloing.

The film, directed by husband and wife Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasahelyi, offers a front-row seat to the incredible, death-defying world of rock climbing, showcasing Alex Honnold's unparalleled bravery and determination as he attempts a feat deemed impossible by many. The documentary's stunning cinematography captures the vertigo-inducing heights and the raw intensity of Honnold's journey, while also delving into the psychological and emotional aspects of extreme sports.

4 ‘It Ain’t Over’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

It Ain't Over is a documentary that chronicles the life and career of Lawrence "Yogi" Berra, one of the most beloved and iconic figures in the history of baseball. The film showcases Berra's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a legendary New York Yankees catcher and 10-time World Series champion. It also explores his enduring impact on the sport, his humorous and often paradoxical "Yogi-isms," and his role as a cultural icon.

Though often misunderstood by simply being himself, It Ain’t Over finally offers the recognition Berra has always deserved for being the incredible human that he is, on and off the diamond. Through archival footage, and interviews with family, fellow players, friends, and admirers, the documentary serves as a celebration of Berra’s resilience, humility, and enduring legacy, making it a heartwarming and nostalgic tribute to a baseball legend.

3 ‘The Battered Bastards of Baseball’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The Battered Bastards of Baseball tells the fascinating and unlikely story of the Portland Mavericks, an independent minor league baseball team in the 1970s. The film follows the team's creation by actor Bing Russell, actor Kurt Russell's father, who eschewed the conventional approach to baseball and brought a renegade spirit to the sport. The Mavericks, comprised of outcasts and misfits, defied all odds and became a sensation in the world of minor league baseball, winning games and capturing the hearts of fans.

The documentary offers an engaging underdog narrative, shedding light on the quirky and colorful characters who defied conventional norms to pursue their love for the game. Beyond the baseball diamond, it's a testament to the pursuit of dreams and the impact of such endeavors on the communities they touch. This heartwarming and unconventional sports story makes it one of the finest documentaries in the genre.

2 ‘Team Foxcatcher’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Team Foxcatcher, directed by Jon Greenhalgh, reveals the tragic and mysterious events surrounding Foxcatcher Farm, a renowned wrestling training facility. The film primarily centers on the eccentric millionaire John du Pont, who sponsored the farm and its elite wrestling program. It explores the complex relationship between du Pont and Olympic gold medalist wrestlers Mark and Dave Schultz, who trained at Foxcatcher.

Through interviews with those who knew du Pont, the documentary offers a chilling glimpse into the escalating paranoia and instability of du Pont, which led to a shocking incident that resulted in the death of Dave Schultz. The story was also developed into an Oscar-nominated feature film,Foxcatcher, which stars Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

1 ‘Athlete A’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Athlete A exposes the shocking abuse scandal within USA Gymnastics. The film focuses on the efforts of the daily newspaper The Indianapolis Star and the courageous gymnasts who spoke out against Dr. Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of sexually abusing young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. Athlete A chronicles the painstaking efforts to bring Nassar to justice and sheds light on the institutional failures and complicity that allowed his abuse to persist for years.

The film's power lies not only in its thorough investigative journalism but also in its portrayal of the courage and resilience of the survivors who spoke out. It serves as a poignant exposé of abuse and a catalyst for change within the sports world, highlighting the importance of accountability and protecting young athletes.

