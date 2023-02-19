Recent years have seen sports documentaries become something of a major hit. From Netflix docuseries like The Last Dance and Drive to Survive to Amazon’s ongoing All or Nothing franchise, they allow fans to get intimate behind-the-scenes access to their favorite teams and athletes, and how they strive to achieve the ultimate success.

While plenty of sports documentaries have excelled at showcasing the dedication required to be great, others have rather focused their lens on the social issues both within sports and surrounding it. From documentary films that use sport as a framework to explore racial and class inequalities to despicable stories of criminal activity and complete corruption, these sports documentaries weren’t afraid to get stuck into more serious issues.

1 ‘Hoop Dreams’ (1994)

Image via Fine Line Features

Even nearing 30 years after its release, Hoop Dreams still stands as one of the greatest sports documentaries ever made. Following two African-American teenagers with dreams of playing professional basketball, the documentary used sport as a platform to explore issues of race, class, and opportunity in America.

Hoop Dreams addresses the boys’ violent fathers, the allure of crime in poor neighborhoods, and the hurdles black youths face compared to white kids from wealthy families. All the while, the documentary never loses sight of the power of basketball not only as a possible avenue to success but as a fun-filled escape from the chaos of life.

2 ‘Athlete A’ (2020)

Image via Netflix.

A harrowing look into the sexual assault saga surrounding the abuse of young girls in American gymnastics – and the ensuing cover-up – Athlete A has the ability to shock and devastate like few other sports documentaries. It followed the team of investigative journalists from the Indianapolis Star who broke the Larry Nassar story and featured interviews with the gymnasts he abused as well as their families.

Tracking the case from the writing of the initial article to the legal ramifications faced by the perpetrators, Athlete A delivered an all-encompassing look at the saga. The Netflix documentary earned universal acclaim for its harrowing yet necessary revelations and its unflinching endeavor to expose the truth to the world.

3 ‘Murderball’ (2005)

Image via THINKFilm

Focusing on the brutal sport of quad rugby, Murderball excelled at giving exposure to the game and its incredible athletes by following the American team through their 2004 Athens Paralympic Games campaign. The behind-the-scenes look at how the participants approached the sport was captivating, but the documentary grew even more impactful as it explored their lives beyond the game.

In addition to discussing their training and competition, they also shared insight into their experiences as disabled people and the incidents which confined them to their wheelchairs. Ranging from enlightening yet devastating to uplifting and inspirational, Murderball never lost sight of being a crowd-pleasing sports documentary, but it wasn’t afraid to be more than that as well.

4 ‘The Australian Dream’ (2019)

Image via Madman Entertainment

At the peak of his powers, Adam Goodes was one of the finest Australian Rules footballers the game has ever seen. A two-time premiership player and dual Brownlow Medalist (MVP winner) who held the record for the most games played by an Indigenous Australian, he was named the Australian of the Year in 2014 for his community work and his polarizing stance against racism.

The following year, Goodes was driven to retirement amid what came to be known as the “booing saga” in which he was routinely booed by opposition fans. Using Goodes’ life and his illustrious career to explore racism in Australia, The Australian Dream excelled as a powerful and resonant documentary.

5 ‘The Two Escobars’ (2010)

Image via ESPN

An engrossing and tragic marriage of crime and sport, The Two Escobars tracks the intertwined lives of Colombian football captain Andrés Escobar and his unrelated namesake Pablo Escobar. Focusing on events surrounding the 1994 World Cup, and Andrés Escobar’s own goal which effectively ended Colombia’s campaign, the film uses the two men as a means to analyze Colombia's political issues with palpable poignance.

One of the best installments of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, directors Jeff and Michael Zimbalist also explored how pivotal sport can be, not only as a game but as a way to define their national identity. Most devastatingly, it investigated the connections between Andrés' murder and Pablo's own demise to be one of the most impactful football documentaries made.

6 ‘Beyond the Mat’ (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

Imbued by director Barry W. Blaustein’s love for the sport, Beyond the Mat was a burst of raw energy that proved to be an eye-opening experience for fans of WWE. By following the lives of three famous wrestlers of the time, it provided an unflinching look at the punishment the wrestlers endure both in the ring and out of it.

While it maintained the sense of theatrical mayhem that makes wrestling so ridiculously entertaining, it didn’t shy away from the ugly truth either. Exploring drug addiction and the impact the brutal beatings and head knocks have on the athletes and their families, the film became a massive success, earning praise for its ability to show the people beneath the personas.

7 ‘No No: A Dockumentary’ (2014)

Image via The Orchard

Fun and energetic, yet never underselling the flaws nor qualities of its subject, No No: A Dockumentary was an emphatic home run of documentary filmmaking. Armed with the rebellious, celebratory attitude of a defiant middle finger, it captures the life of baseball pitcher Dock Ellis, the man who recorded a no-hitter while under the influence of LSD.

Impressively, given its flashy sense of bravado, the documentary avoids glamorizing Ellis’ drug habit by refusing to neglect the severity of his addiction and placing even more emphasis on his efforts to help others up until his death in 2008. Also covering his sensational career, the racist threats he faced, and the cultural changes of America during his era, No No: A Dockumentary is essential viewing for fun-loving fans of baseball.

8 ‘Undefeated’ (2011)

Image Via The Weinstein Company

For some bizarre reason, no matter the competition, the country it's played in, or the athletes playing it, there is something beautifully romantic about sport. High school football is often a testament to that and, while Friday Night Lights is hard to surpass, the Undefeated might just be the best example of that ever put to screen.

Following the Manassas Tigers, who had never won a playoff game in their history, it was able to flawlessly interweave the passion of the game with the rigors of life as volunteer coach Bill Courtney does all he can to keep the players off the streets. A true triumph, Undefeated is a powerful, uplifting tearjerker that celebrates the glory of sport.

9 ‘Fire in Babylon’ (2010)

Image via New Vdeo Group

Before Clive Lloyd took over the captaincy in 1974, the West Indies cricket team had a reputation for being underachievers who were electric to watch but ultimately unthreatening and inconsistent. Inspired by the fierce pace attack of the Australians however, Lloyd assembled his own arsenal of fast bowlers, forging the most destructive and feared bowling unit in world cricket and the most dominant team the sport has ever seen.

This rampant rise brought no small amount of hostility from rival teams. Fire in Babylon documents what the West Indies players experienced, looking at racial vilification throughout the era, the controversial 1982 rebel tour to Apartheid-held South Africa, and the legendary series win against England including the famous “blackwash” series.

10 ‘Icarus’ (2017)

Image via Netflix

Initially designed to explore the inadequacies of drug testing in sports in the modern day, Icarus started as an anti-doping documentary but quickly became so much more. Bryan Fogel connected with Grigory Rodchenkov, the director of Russia’s anti-doping laboratory, to formulate a plan that would prove modern drug testing to be insufficient.

As the friendship between the two developed, Rodchenkov revealed that he oversaw a state-sponsored Olympic doping program in the aftermath of Russia’s disappointing performance at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Icarus then became something of a political thriller, with Rodchenkov flown into America and placed in protective custody while Rodchenkov’s lawyer appeared briefly, discussing the deaths of two of Rodchenkov’s associates and the threat to his client’s life.

