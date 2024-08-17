Netflix is home to a wide array of genres and styles. From classic action flicks to true-crime documentaries, the streamer really is at the top of their game in all respects. In recent years, the sports doc has risen in popularity alongside the docuseries, with it not long until the two combined for some of the best-loved additions to Netflix. With the intricate evolution of a sports team toward glory the stuff of narrative gold, it is primed for a slow winding set of episodes. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the best sports docuseries on Netflix right now.

Want to try something else? Check out the best documentaries on Netflix or the best movies and shows on Netflix across all genres.

'Sprint' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Sprint Genre Docuseries, Sports Debut Date July 2, 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympics had the world keeping tabs on the very best in athletics. To take an even deeper dive, look no further than Netflix's Sprint, the docuseries that looks at the elite sportspeople desperate to earn the title of "fastest on the planet." Using exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, Sprint paints the picture of an elite sport where the difference between winning and losing can come down to a split second. Simply fascinating and featuring the sport's best, both past and present, you don't need to be a fan of athletics to enjoy Sprint. The docuseries carves to the heart of what makes these athletes tick, exploring the desperate will to win and overcoming obstacles that exist within us all. The series also uncovers the psychological side of elite sports — something that can sometimes be missed by other docs.

Watch on Netflix

'Simone Biles Rising' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Simone Biles: Rising Genre Documentary Debut Date July 17, 2024

There might be no bigger name in sports right now than Simone Biles. The US Olympian went into the Paris 2024 event with the eyes of the world on her, and she more than delivered. Simone Biles Rising showcases her journey toward this, specifically following her brutal Tokyo 2020 games that saw mental health struggles take their toll and the prodigy withdraw. More than any other sportsperson docuseries, Simone Biles Rising feels truly important. At a time when the weight of mental health seems to be gripping the nation more than ever, Biles' openness and honesty about it, as well as her brave choice to withdraw from Tokyo, make for a poignant message that can potentially change lives. Not only that, but the docuseries benefits from a true underdog story that is gripping throughout.

Watch on Netflix

'Receiver' (2024 - Present)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Receiver Genre Documentary, Reality, Sports Debut Date July 10, 2024

Instead of documenting the trials and tribulations of an entire team, Receiver takes an introspective look at five of the best in their position in the NFL. Throughout the 2023-24 season, their home and on-field lives combine to bring highs and lows, with the intricate details of the minute moments that can influence glory exposed during the docuseries. Unlike other sports docuseries, Receiver brings a newfound respect for the individual in a predominantly team sport. Tactics and coaching are terribly important, but to see just how easy it is for personal lives to affect performances is eye-opening. It's also fascinating to see the extent to which injuries are prevalent in elite sports, with Receiver doing a great job at shining a light on as much as possible in the lives of five true greats.

Watch on Netflix

'Cheer' (2020 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Cheer Release Date January 8, 2020 Creator Greg Whiteley Cast Monica Aldama

This fan-favorite sports docuseries takes place in the town of Corsicana, Texas, and follows the rigorous demands and emotional triumphs of a team of competitive college athletes. This team is led by the often brutal head cheer coach, Monica Aldama, whose strive for perfection can often blindside her from the young age of the athletes. Despite some shortcomings, this docuseries warms hearts thanks to a central team with a true familial spirit. With many athletes going through major personal struggles, their road to the top of their game has been difficult — something that comes off as brilliantly relatable. Full of laughter and tears, Cheer is the perfect example of a sports docuseries done right.

Watch on Netflix

'Beckham' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Beckham Release Date October 4, 2023 Cast Fisher Stevens , David Beckham , victoria beckham , Eric Cantona

Some names in sporting history transcend the game they played. One such name is David Beckham. From his early days as one of the famous Class of '92 right through to his major move to the Galácticos of the early noughties Real Madrid and beyond, Beckham's time on the pitch is uncovered in detail in this docuseries with never-before-seen footage — as is his personal life, which almost became indistinguishable from his professional life during his career. Of all the sports docuseries there have ever been, Beckham is perhaps the most thorough, with no stone left unturned. DB7's life has been heavily documented in the press, with him seemingly ebbing and flowing between beloved and vilified. This documentary looks at the hateful spite the media can cast across someone who is essentially just trying to do their job. Beckham was nominated for five Primetime Emmys, including in the Outstanding Documentary category.

Watch on Netflix

'Untold' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Untold Release Date August 10, 2021 Cast Tim Tebow , Urban Meyer , Brandon Spikes

Untold is the umbrella title for a series of volumes, all documenting various sporting stories. In Volume 1, the likes of Christy Martin's professional boxing career, the infamous Danbury Trashers, and the life and sporting triumph of Caitlyn Jenner are explored. Volume 2 sees a much more nuanced approach to stories, looking at the likes of footballer Manti Te'o's online relationship with someone that didn't exist and referee Tim Donaghy's involvement in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. Finally, Volume 3 looks at the volatile presence in the world of YouTube and boxing of Jake Paul, Victor Conte and the BALCO scandal, and the Florida Gators football team. With each volume always providing a widespread yet detailed look at sporting stories, excitement is high for the upcoming fourth volume, which promises to be one of the best yet.

Watch on Netflix

'Killer Sally' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Killer Sally Release Date 2022-00-00 Cast Sally McNeil

In Killer Sally, two of Netflix's best documentary genres collide: sports and true crime. The series documents the days up until the horrifying murder of Sally McNeill's husband, Mr. Olympia competitor Ray. Thanks to interviews with friends, family, and even Sally herself, the docuseries paints a picture of what happened leading to that night and unpacks the details that led to Sally's eventual conviction for the murder of her husband. Not just a look at the case itself, Killer Sally also offers a deft analysis of the judicial system, specifically regarding Sally's defense lawyer, who, remarkably, even commits to an interview. With themes of abuse and emotional manipulation throughout, this one needs to come with a trigger warning. Alas, if you can handle it, Killer Sally is well worth a watch.

Watch on Netflix

'Last Chance U' (2016 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Last Chance U Genre Docuseries, Sports Debut Date July 19, 2016

Sports docuseries aren't all about the pinnacle of the game, with Last Chance U taking a look at those budding young hopefuls hanging their dreams on one day becoming NFL stars. Based at East Mississippi Community College (EMCC), the docuseries uncovers the day-to-day activity at a top athletic program, with the ups and downs of a full season bringing both celebration and questioning of the coaching methods. As all good documentaries must be, Last Chance U is insightful. As a viewer, most of your time is spent exclaiming your surprise at the depths to which an athletic program such as this goes to try and carve the next big star. Either that or you have first-hand experience of such a program, with many with such exclaiming just how accurate and appreciative they are of this docuseries — perhaps the highest compliment it can be given.

Watch on Netflix

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 58% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Release Date March 8, 2019 Cast Max Verstappen , lewis hamilton , Fernando Alonso , Valtteri Bottas , Marcus Ericsson , Charles Leclerc , Kevin Magnussen , Sebastian Vettel Creator(s) James Gay-Rees , Paul Martin

Perhaps the most popular sports docuseries on Netflix, Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the FIA Formula One World Championship across several seasons, uncovering the detailed peaks and troughs of such an elite sport. Never before has such comprehensive access been given to the sport, with this series an absolute dream for any F1 fan. However, what this series has remarkably achieved that a lot of sports docuseries don't manage is it has created a new legion of F1 fans, with many citing this Netflix series as their starting point for watching the sport. That is a testament to the team behind the show, with many people's pre-conceived notion of F1 as a boring viewing experience rightfully molded into the view of someone who understands the intricacies of every decision made by each team. The series features the best of the best in F1, from Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen, and has so far been nominated for multiple awards, including an astonishing four BAFTAs.

Watch on Netflix

'Break Point' (2023 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Break Point Release Date January 13, 2023

The world of top tennis is simply a marvel, with the highs and lows that come with such an intense sport making for highly engaging viewing. In Break Point, some of the world's best-known tennis players, past and present, from the controversial Nick Kyrgios to the multi-winner Maria Sharapova, are explored in depth as their professional and, to some extent, personal lives are uncovered. Although there are some names that fans might wish to see that don't make it into the documentary, Break Point does a solid enough job of digging deep into what makes a champion tick to warrant a viewing for even non-tennis fans. Also, for many, the sport of tennis is known simply for what happens on the court, with the truth being that there's a myriad of minute elements used by the players and their coaches to try and gain that all-important advantage. For those looking for an immersive, binge-worthy sports docuseries, this is a game, set, match.

Watch on Netflix