From classic boxing films to golf comedies, the sports genre has covered just about every game in the book and is admired for its inspirational underdog and success stories. There are some sports movies that are an absolute must-see like Field of Dreams and 42 starring Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford, but according to The American Film Institute, there are some titles that qualify as leading contenders.

For several decades, The AFI is a prominent organization that has dedicated all of its efforts to educating and preserving the art and history of cinema. The AFI has also compiled various lists of essential films categorized by genre, decade, and even Hollywood stars and directors. Out of over a hundred years of movies, these are the 10 best sports movies of all time, according to The AFI.

10 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

When a successful sports agent, Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) makes a moral choice that costs him his job, he quickly becomes desperate to keep his current clientele of athletes and decides to start his own management firm. With the help of his co-worker, Dorothy (Renée Zellweger), they risk everything on Maguire's only remaining client, Arizona wide receiver, Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.).

Jerry Maguire is a sports and romantic comedy that accurately portrays the cutthroat world of professional football. With memorable performances by Cruise, Gooding Jr. and Zellweger, Jerry Maguire is one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s and earned several Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor, and went on to win Best Supporting Actor for Gooding Jr.'s performance.

9 'National Velvet' (1944)

Velvet Brown (Elizabeth Taylor) is a young girl who has always dreamed of having her horse and when she becomes the proud owner of a rebellious stallion, she decides to train him for England's Grand National race. She manages to convince an employee of her father's and a former jockey, Mi Taylor (Mickey Rooney) to help her, but when an issue arises with their jockey on the day of the race, they must find another rider to take his place.

Even though Rooney has top billing in the equestrian film, National Velvet, Taylor's performance is the film's main attraction and to be able to outshine an established star like Rooney speaks volumes about her raw, natural talent. In 1978, a sequel to the film, International Velvet, was released and stars Tatum O'Neal, Christopher Plummer,Anthony Hopkins, and Nanette Newman.

8 'Breaking Away' (1979)

In Bloomington, Indiana, 19-year-old Dave Stohler (Dennis Christopher) tries to figure out what he wants to do with his life and becomes obsessed with competitive bicycling and Italian racers. When he develops a crush on a co-ed at the local college, he pretends to be an exchange student from Italy and enters the university's annual bike race with his friends in an attempt to win her heart.

Dennis Christopher, Dennis Quaid, Jackie Earle Haley, and Daniel Stern in his film debut star in the coming-of-age sports comedy, Breaking Away, which centers around Indiana University's annual Little 500 bike race held every April on campus. Screenwriter, Steve Tesich, based the story on his fraternity brothers who won the race in 1962, and developed the main character around his friend and legendary cyclist, Dave Blase. Breaking Away earned several Oscar nominations including Best Picture and took home the win for Best Original Screenplay.

7 'Caddyshack' (1980)

In the summer, Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe) works as a caddie at the uptight Bushwood Country Club. In an attempt to win their annual college scholarship, he volunteers to caddy for a prominent club member (Ted Knight). As the club's Caddy Day tournament approaches, Noonan tries to soak up as much advice as he can from a rich, golf enthusiast, Ty Webb (Chevy Chase).

Caddyshack is a hysterical sports film directed by Harold Ramis and also stars Rodney Dangerfield and Bill Murray as the unhinged groundskeeper who spends most of the movie hunting a destructive gopher. Known for his standup comedy, Caddyshack essentially launched Dangerfield's film career as well as Murray's who inadvertently steals the show with his hilarious antics and traps that wind up backfiring on him.

6 'The Hustler' (1961)

Pool shark, Fast Eddie Felson (Paul Newman), travels with his friend and partner, Bert (George C. Scott) to the home pool hall of the legendary Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason) and challenges him to a game of straight pool. Even though the small-time hustler has talent, his obnoxious showmanship and cocky attitude stand in the way of destroying his career before it even starts.

The Hustler is a complex story of aimless ambition and redemption featuring unforgettable performances by the entire cast including Laurie Piper who plays Eddie's love interest, Sarah. Gleason, who is best known for starring in the classic sitcom, The Honeymooners, showcases his dramatic acting chops, which earned the comedian an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In 1986, Newman reprised his role in a sequel, The Color of Money, starring Tom Cruise, sharing striking similarities to Felson's rise and fall from grace.

5 'Bull Durham' (1988)

The minor league baseball team, Durham Bulls, have nothing going for them this season except for their star player and rookie pitcher, Ebby Calvin LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) who has the talent to make it to the major leagues. Unfortunately, LaLoosh isn't well-versed in the game of baseball and to prepare him for a potential MLB career, they bring on former minor catcher, Lawrence "Crash" Davis (Kevin Costner) to teach him everything he needs to know about America's favorite pastime.

Costner's in rare comedic form in the 1980s baseball film, Bull Durham, alongside Susan Sarandon who plays a dedicated team groupie who starts to fall for Davis. Upon the movie's initial release, Bull Durham was a success at the box office and earned positive reviews for the cast's overall performances but through the years, the movie has grown to become one of the most beloved baseball movies of all time.

4 'Hoosiers' (1986)

Former college basketball coach, Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) is hired to coach a high school team in a small Indiana town and gets a chance to redeem himself and his checkered past. When the team's star player quits to focus on his studies, Dale struggles to bring the team together and is criticized by the community for his short-temper and unusual choice of assistant coach, Shooter Flatch (Dennis Hopper) who is a well-known alcoholic.

Hoosiers is a genuine underdog movieinspired by the men's basketball team at Milan High School who went on to win the Indiana state championship in 1954. Hackman and Hopper are at their finest, but aside from the impeccable performances and characters, Hoosiers is a sports film that comes from the heart and embodies the qualities of what it means to come together as a team and defy the odds.

3 'The Pride of the Yankees' (1942)

When the mother of a gifted baseball player, Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper) becomes ill, he makes a career change and signs up to join the New York Yankees to pay for his mother's hospital bills. He effortlessly works his way through the minor league up to the majors where he plays alongside legendary players like Babe Ruth and becomes one of the greatest baseball players in history as well as an American icon.

Cooper gives a riveting performance in The Pride of the Yankees as the legendary baseball player, Lou Gehrig, who died in 1941 from a neurodegenerative disease that later became known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The film also stars Walter Brennan, Teresa Wright, and Dan Duryea and features real-life New York Yankee stars including Bill Dickey, Mark Koenig and The Bambino, Babe Ruth.

2 'Rocky' (1976)

Heavyweight boxing champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is set to defend his title in an upcoming match in Philadelphia but when his opponent is injured, they pick small-time boxer, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to take his place. In preparation for the high-profile event, Balboa trains with a feisty former boxer, Mick (Burgess Meredith), and learns firsthand what it means to be a true champion.

In 1975, Stallone wrote the first draft for Rocky in three and a half days after watching the championship fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. Initially, Rocky earned some mixed reviews at time of release, but received several Oscar nominations winning for both Best Picture and Best Director. Today, the movie is regarded as an inspirational classic for its non-traditional ending and Stallone's riveting performance, which film critic, Roger Ebert, said reminded him of a young Marlon Brando.

1 'Raging Bull' (1980)

In the 1940s, boxer, Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro) works his way through the ranks at a shot at earning the title of middleweight championship. LaMotta becomes fully immersed in the ring and despite achieving the opportunity to wear the crown, his detachment from those around him and bottled-up emotions eventually send him down a dark and destructive path.

Martin Scorsese's epic boxing film, Raging Bull, is a cinematic masterpiece and intense sports drama based on the autobiography of middleweight boxer, Jake 'The Bronx Bull' LaMotta, who held the world champion title from 1949 to 1951. Raging Bull is considered to be Scorsese and De Niro's finest film and earned several Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actor for Joe Pesci, Best Director, and Best Picture. The movie won for film editing and De Niro's performance earned him his third nomination and first win for Best Actor.

