Since as early as 1915 and the release of the silent movie The Champion starring the legendary Charlie Chaplin, sports movies have been captivating audiences with their adrenaline-pumping action, and rollercoaster rides through the emotional highs and lows of competition. There's something very inspirational about watching a person battle every adversity to make it to the top of their game, whether it be football and baseball or even a movie about the Olympics.

Sports movies offer a thought-provoking insight into the human experience, and it takes a truly talented actor to emulate the depth of such roles. Whether their character won or lost, these actors still take the prize for recreating epic movie moments audiences can't help but cheer.

10 'Remember The Titans' (2000)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Will Patton and Wood Harris

In the early 1970s, two Virginia high schools that had been segregated for generations were forced to integrate by federal mandate. In an effort to appease the African American community, longtime coach, Bill Yoast (Will Patton), is ousted in favor of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington). In a show of respect and to try and ease rising racial tension, Boone offers Yoast an assistant coaching position. At a time when racism and bigotry is rife, the two coaches and their players struggle to find common ground, but as the season progresses, the Titan's success on the field gradually pulls the community together.

Remember The Titans is a football movie based on a true story, but is more about racism and defeating prejudice than it is about the game. Washington and Patton are both remarkable in their characterization of the two sides of the racial divide. Audiences are also offered the perspective of the younger generation at that time, from Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst as football players Julius and Gerry, who manage to overcome their differences on and off the field.

9 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Lori Petty

A League of Their Own is a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which was established during World War II. With the majority of men away fighting, baseball team owners wanted to keep the sport going and sent scouts across the country to find female players. While passing through Oregon farm country, a scout discovers the very talented Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and asks her to try out, but she only agrees if she can bring her younger sister Kit (Lori Petty) along. The sisters make the cut and join the Rockford Peaches, coached by a belligerent and drunk former major league baseball player, Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks).

A League of Their Own is a heart-warming tale about female friendship that changed sports movies for the better. The conflict between the two sisters expertly portrayed by Davis and Petty is an extremely well-designed storyline showing the emotional, societal and professional barriers women struggled with at that time. As well as offering delightful comic relief, Hanks' contribution gives a more balanced perspective, showing that the turmoil of war impacted men and women alike.

8 'Air' (2023)

Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jason Bateman

In a captivating look at the largely unseen side of the sports world, Air tells the story of how the struggling Nike's basketball shoe division managed to sign one of the biggest sporting legends of all time. Talent scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) convinces Nike's Marketing VP Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) and CEO Phil Knight (Ben Affleck) to offer their entire $250,000 budget to try and secure third draft pick Michael Jordan (Damian Delano Young) as their spokesperson despite the fact that he's already expressed a preference for Adidas and Converse.

It is one thing for an actor to play a fictional character, but quite another to step into the shoes of a real-life person. Damon, Bateman and Affleck deliver genuine representations of the unsung heroes behind the curtain. They exude the passion and dedication of people who have literally put everything on the line in the hope of the deal of the century and are just as compelling to watch as any athlete at the peak of their game. Fans of basketball and sports fashion will be equally entertained by Air, which is one of the most rewatchable Amazon original movies.

7 'The Hustler' (1961)

Starring: Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason and Piper Laurie

Fast Eddie Felson (Paul Newman) and Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason) sound like cool gangster names, but they actually belong to a couple of pool players. Felson is a small-time hustler, whose reckless bravado incites him to challenge the legendary Fats to a high-stakes match. When he loses, Felson is left broke mentally and physically and winds up signing on with cutthroat manager, Bert Gordon (George C. Scott). Ignoring the advice of his long-time girlfriend Sarah (Piper Laurie), Felson remains determined to prove himself, and face Fats in a rematch, but at what cost?

Newman, Gleason and Laurie were all deservedly nominated for an Oscar for their individual roles in The Hustler and each brings a unique and compelling perspective to what is a fairly basic plot. The inner demons that Felson and Sarah are both fighting are what really makes up the complexity of the story and makes The Hustler more than just a great sports movie but also a great romance.

6 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Renée Zellweger

After years compromising his integrity to score his clients very lucrative contracts, sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) has an epiphany and begins to question the morality of the industry he helped build. His proposal of fewer clients and more personal attention doesn't sit too well with his bosses, and he's given the boot, but fortunately, Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger) is inspired to join him on his new mission along with his last loyal client, footballer Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) who's determined that Jerry show him the money!

Jerry Maguire is as much about the man as it is about the agent. The obvious chemistry between Cruise and Gooding Jr. and Cruise and Zellweger helps deliver one of the best bromances and romances to make it on screen. While the world of football is the stage, this film is all about the players and the personal and professional angst they share. Sports fan or not, Jerry Macguire remains one of the most rewatchable Tom Cruise movies of all time.

5 'King Richard' (2021)

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal

Never have two siblings dominated the sports world more than Venus and Serena Williams, and it's no surprise their incredible talent attracted the attention of filmmakers, eager to be the first to tell the story of their rise to success. Driven by a devotion to his family as well as experiences with discrimination, violence, and poverty, Richard Williams (Will Smith) had a bold vision to catapult his two daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), into tennis stardom. With the help of pro coach Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) and unwavering commitment, Richard guides his daughters from the rough courts of Compton to the green grass of Wimbledon.

As with most films in this genre, King Richard is not so much about the sport but about the people behind the sport. The world knows that Venus and Serena are two of the greatest tennis players of their time, but this film shows the fascinating journey of their rise to fame from the perspective of family patriarch Richard. Smith won an Oscar for his performance in the inspiring true story King Richard, which was unfortunately marred by the incident that became known as the slap heard around the world.

4 'Moneyball' (2011)

Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman

How can a manager build a competitive baseball team when their player's salaries are one third that of wealthy teams? The Oakland A's Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) found the answer. Instead of relying on scouts, Beane turns to the advice of Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), a recent Yale grad who uses statistics to evaluate players, and they assemble a team of unknowns who, on paper, can get on base and score runs. Coach Art Howe (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is resistant to the unconventional approach, but if it works, it will change the game of baseball indefinitely.

Moneyball is based on a true story first captured in the nonfiction book, Moneyball:The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis. It's a great underdog story, not only from the main protagonist's perspective, but also from the view of the baseball players themselves, whose raw talent was overlooked for a variety of arbitrary reasons. Pitt and Hill both received Oscar and BAFTA nominations for their roles and Hoffman is exceptional as the antagonist, but he probably played the part a lot meaner than the real-life Howe.

3 'Rush' (2013)

Starring: Daniel Bruhl and Chris Hemsworth

Rush is all about adrenaline, on and off the Formula 1 track. Set in the 1970s, the film is about the rivalry between hot-headed British driver James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) who earned the nickname 'Hunt the Shunt', and his meticulous and mechanical Austrian competitor Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl). The two drivers couldn't be more different in their attitude to racing and to life, but they still shared a mutual respect and love for a sport, where one small error could be the difference between life and death.

As the lovable playboy rogue, Hunt is much easier to warm to as a character and Hemsworth gives one of his best performances in this thrilling racing drama. Lauda was by nature more straight-laced and, by his own admission, a difficult man to get along with. Nevertheless, Bruhl captures him perfectly and personality aside, viewers can't help but be inspired by Lauda's unrelenting determination to get back into racing following his horrific accident.