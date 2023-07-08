A good sports movie may be hard to find but when it is done well, no other kind of movie can inspire us, aggravate us, make us cheer, or make us cry in equal measure or even in the same moment. It’s the best of both worlds. Mixing the competitive physical feats and last-minute dramas of sports with the keen eye of an experienced director and a committed group of actors can make a sports fan out of a complete novice. Currently, Netflix has one of the widest libraries of sports films ranging from hockey to boxing and drama to comedy. To save you hours of scrolling through one of the largest streaming services, here’s a list of 15 of the most captivating and entertaining sports films Netflix has to offer.

Rocky (1976)

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: John G Avildsen

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers

It’s safe to say that Rocky Balboa has dethroned the founding fathers as the most inspirational figure from Philadelphia. In Rocky, the film that started it all, we find Balboa utterly downtrodden in a working-class city that is currently experiencing one of its roughest moments. Through sheer force of will and the help of his trainer, he gets the chance to face off with Apollo Creed, the world heavyweight boxing champion. This film not only gave birth to one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone, but it started an action franchise that would deal with such issues as working-class troubles and even Cold War tensions.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Run Time: 2 hr 8 min | Director: Penny Marshall

Cast: Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell

Is there any line more iconic than “There’s no crying in baseball”? A League of Their Own not only gave us fantastic lines and a cast to root for but also created more opportunities for women in sports and film. The film tells the real-life story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which gave women the chance to be professional baseball players while the men were off fighting in World War II. Though it only lasted a few years, its legacy lives on. The movie not only amplifies this legacy but grounds it in an emotional and heartwarming story of sisterhood. Featuring great performances from Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, this movie is in a class of its own.

Rush (2013)

Run Time: 2 hr 3 min | Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Bruhl, Olivia Wilde

Any passing Formula One fan will remember how great Niki Lauda was and how tragic his fiery crash during the 1976 German Grand Prix was. Rush follows the 1976 Formula One motor-racing season and the rivalry between Lauda and charismatic British driver, James Hunt, that created some of the most exciting and terrifying races. Veteran director Ron Howard puts his skills in creating tension and drama to great use not only in the racing scenes but in the interactions between Hunt and Lauda. Featuring great performances from current Marvel stars, Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl, Rush can create suspense even when you already know what’s going to happen.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Run Time: 2 hr 6 min | Director: John G Avildsen

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, William Zabka

Since its release, this film has been referenced consequently and has even spawned a Netflix series of its own, Cobra Kai. However, it’s important to remember that when it comes to The Karate Kid, there is much more than meets the eye. When New York native Daniel LaRusso moves to southern California, his adolescent blues are compounded by the near-constant bullying. When he meets Japanese immigrant, Keisuke Miyagi, he learns to defend himself using the ancient art of karate. Using the story of a down-on-his-luck teenager to tell the story of an immigrant and veteran with a tragic past, director John G Avildsen is able to create a deceptively rich film.

Hustle (2022)

Run Time: 1 hr 58 min | Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, Queen Latifah

For years Adam Sandler has made us laugh with films like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, but recently he has shown just how talented he is when it comes to comedy and drama. For those that were too anxious to see his critically acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems, Hustle is the film to see. After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime basketball talent while abroad, Stanley Sugarman (Sandler), a basketball scout decides to bring him over to the States. Though this young player has not had an easy go of it in his career or his life and Sugarman has recently entered a low point in their career, the two are able to hold onto each other and get out of their way.

Icarus (2017)

Run Time: 2 hr 1 min | Director: Bryan Fogel

Cast: Bryan Fogel, Grigori Rodchenkov

Icarus’first half may seem like the inverse companion to Super Size Me, but its final act becomes something much more dark and mysterious. This documentary centers around director and amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel as he attempts to “dope” his way into the top prize at an amateur race. However, as his relationship with the director of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, Grigori Rodchenkov, grows, his focus turns toward Russia’s state-sponsored cheating scandal and how its effects spread far across the sporting boundaries. Fogel shows just how important sports can be as a tool for propaganda and how one sports scientist can be the target of the state’s fury.

Lagaan (2001)

Run Time: 3 hr 44 min | Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne

Cricket may be a complicated sport to figure out, but even a novice can enjoy this epic Indian drama. Set in the 1890s when the British still ruled over India, Lagaan centers on a small Indian village that has been hit hard by the drought and will not be able to pay their tax. The sadistic British commander in charge of the area offers them a dangerous bet. If they beat them in a game of cricket, the village will not have to pay their tax for the next three years, but if they lose, they will have to pay triple. When the handsome nonconformist villager, Bhuvan, accepts the wager on behalf of the village, the people will have to set aside their anger with him to beat the British at their own game. Aamir Khan’s career-defining performance makes this movie unforgettable.

Slap Shot (1977)

Run Time: 2 hr 3 min | Director: George Roy Hill

Cast: Paul Newman, Strother Martin, Michael Ontkean, Jennifer Warren

Most people are familiar with and love The Sting and Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid, but there is another Paul Newman-George Roy Hill collaboration that deserves just as much love and attention. In Slap Shot, Newman plays Reggie Dunlop, a player-coach for an underdog minor league hockey team in Charleston, Pennsylvania. When the local steel mill closes, their place in the town becomes jeopardized and to bring in more attendance, he decides to manipulate his team into playing an aggressive style of hockey that looks a lot more like boxing. Not many sports films can perfectly lampoon team owners and even toxic masculinity, but this film does beautifully.

Unbroken (2014)

Run Time: 2 hr 17 min | Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Finn Wittrock

Everyone remembers the triumphant win of runner Jesse Owens when he proved Hitler and all fascists wrong at the 1936 Olympics. However, many have forgotten another member of the US track & field team, Louis Zamperini. He may have finished 8th in the tournament, but he set a new lap record in the process. Unbroken tells the story of his life and how his biggest physical and emotional challenge came after his running career was over when he was captured by Japanese forces during World War II and forced to endure hard physical labor. Directed by Angelina Jolie, Unbroken is filled with heart and grounded with a death-defying story of survival.

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: Jesse Dylan

Cast: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Mike Ditka, Kate Walsh

It’s fair to say that most of Will Ferrell’s best comedies like Anchorman or Step Brothers are often too raunchy and outrageous for the whole family to enjoy. Kicking & Screaming gives Ferrell the chance to let loose without getting slapped with an R rating. The film follows the unathletic Phil Weston who has failed at nearly every sport he’s tried. When Phil’s dad benches his son, he decides that enough is enough and decides to transfer his son to a new team that he will coach. Almost immediately PHil and his father begin butting heads and an uncontrollable competitive side is unleashed much to the horror of the many youth soccer players now under his command.

Pelé (2021)

Run Time: 1 hr 48 min | Director: David Tryhorn & Ben Nicholas

Cast: Pelé

Was there a sports figure more iconic than Pelé in the 20th century? This 2021 documentary, Pelé, argues that not only was his footballing artistry a once-in-a-generation gift but an important symbol of politics, culture, and history in Brazil’s 20th century. Made shortly before this legend passed away, this film benefits from near-constant on-camera interviews with the man himself as he goes over his triumphs, failures, hopes, and regrets. Whether you’re interested in the technique and physical strength of one of the world’s greatest athletes or in hearing him voice his dismay at having become a patriotic symbol for Brazil’s dictatorship, this documentary has something for everyone.

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021)

Run Time: 1 hr 9 min | Director: Floyd Russ

Cast: Ron Artest

Most NBA fans remember the infamous night in Detroit when a routine team scuffle turned into stadium-wide pandemonium. While nearly everyone who witnessed the event has a very strong opinion of it, most people are missing very important information about the event. The documentary, Untold: Malice at the Palace, gives much-needed context to a violent episode in the chaotic life of Ron Artest. Featuring interviews with the man himself, Artest, Untold details everything leading up to and following this brawl and how the NBA was forever changed by the disproportionate backlash.

The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

Run Time: 1 hr 20 min | Director: Chapman Way & Maclain Way

Cast: Kurt Russell, Todd Field

What happens when a Hollywood veteran shows up in Portland, Oregon, and decides to create the only independent minor league baseball team in the country? In the case of Bing Russell and the Portland Mavericks, a wonderful group of passionate underdogs is born. The Battered Bastards of Baseball gives hope to sports fans who want to see a team without the backing of rich owners and teams can become major players and startle the establishment. Not only did the Mavericks produce a crop of talented players, but movie fans will be excited to learn that it also housed the owner’s son and future action star, Kurt Russell, as well as future Academy Award-nominated director, Todd Field. Watch this documentary to see where minor league baseball’s independence was forged.

The Redeem Team (2022)

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Jon Weinbach

Cast: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade

At the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, the US Men’s Basketball Team shocked the world when they lost in the semifinals to Argentina and came home not with a gold medal but a bronze. After years of dominating the event, the US team had to endure four years of shame until their fateful return to the 2008 Games in Beijing. Using archival footage and interviews, The Redeem Team follows the US team’s rise back to glory. While the 1990s brought NBA stars like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird to international glory in Barcelona, the new generation of stars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dwayne Wade continued the tradition.

Southpaw (2015)

Run Time: 2 hr 3 min | Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Forest Whitaker, 50 Cent

Jake Gyllenhaal is well known for his physical transformations in movies like Nightcrawler or Jarhead, but his most impressive turn is in 2015’s Southpaw. In it, Gyllenhaal plays Billy “The Great” Hope, the current junior middleweight boxing champion. He has fame, family, and fortune, but when tragedy strikes he finds himself without anyone or anything. The only person that can revive his career is Tick Willis, a former fighter who mainly works with amateur boxers. Hope will have to find the strength not only to win a title but to win back his family. Director Antoine Fuqua gives Gyllenhaal a chance to shine in a story about emotional and physical strength.

