With so much content available at our fingertips, more than ever, a movie's genre seems pivotal to our decision-making. Everyone has their favorite, whether it's action, romance, horror, or something else. One such genre that seems to have grown in popularity in recent years is the sports film, with modern additions to the genre's catalog already considered some of the best. With that in mind, here is a look at the very best sports movies available to stream right now.

'Challengers' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Challengers Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

Luca Guadagnino's latest movie sees two tennis stars and former best friends fight for both professional glory and the affection of Zendaya's Tashi. After suffering a major injury, Tashi becomes a coach and helps Mike Faist's Art rise to the top of the sport. However, the lurking presence of Josh O'Connor's Patrick threatens to jeopardize Art's career — and his relationship. Supported by a spine-tingling score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers is a highly gripping tale of combat in love. Using tennis as a metaphor for the back-and-forth fight for romantic triumph is a stroke of genius, with Guadagnino intelligently playing with the structure of modern storytelling to best examine this intricate three-way relationship.

'Hoosiers' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Hoosiers Release Date November 14, 1986 Director David Anspaugh Cast Gene Hackman , Barbara Hershey , Dennis Hopper , Sheb Wooley , Fern Persons , Chelcie Ross Runtime 114

This 1980s classic, also known as Best Shot, follows a down-on-their-luck Indiana high school basketball team and their unlikely attempt to rise to glory. With the odds seemingly stacked against them and helmed by a coach running from a problematic past, can they find triumph against all the odds? A sports movie with all the trimmings, Hoosiers takes a traditional underdog tale and executes it to perfection. The tale itself is one that will ignite a flame within all who watch it, made even more ferocious when learning of the story's real-life inspiration. If you're looking for something edgy and innovative, this is not the film for you, but for those seeking a sports movie that delivers on its promise of zero to hero, Hoosiers is perfect.

'Nyad' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Nyad Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Jimmy Chin , Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Cast Jodie Foster , Annette Bening , Rhys Ifans , Anna Harriette Pittman Runtime 121 minutes

Based on Diana Nyad's 2015 memoir Find a Way, Nyad follows Annette Benning as the titular swimmer. At the remarkable age of 60, Nyad decides she wants to achieve her lifelong dream of completing the 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida, no matter the cost. Backed by her best friend and coach, Bonnie (Jodie Foster), Nyad rolls back the years to her days as an athlete to try and overcome the "Mount Everest of swims." A touching tale of triumph without boundaries, Nyad is one of 2023's most underrated movies. Benning and Foster are mesmerizing in their lead roles, with both nabbing Academy Award nominations for their hard work. As far as sports movies go, this is one of the best in recent years and will likely continue to age like a fine wine.

'Hustle' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Hustle Release Date June 10, 2022 Director Jeremiah Zagar Cast Robert Duvall Adam Sandler , Queen Latifah , Juancho Hernangómez , Ben Foster Runtime 118 minutes

Jeremiah Zagar's Hustle follows basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), who, after getting fired from his job, is looking for any semblance of luck to pull him up. Then, on one unassuming day, Sugerman discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez), an amateur baller playing outside Madrid. Seeing stars, Sugerman makes it his mission to turn Cruz into an NBA great — but at what cost? Sandler's revitalized recent career contains many great performances, but this one is perhaps his most underrated. Sandler's love for basketball has been well-documented, and his passion for the sport oozes out of every beat of his performance. Alongside a great ensemble, Sandler delivers a heartwarming rise to glory that neatly understands the trials and tribulations that come with aiming for professional sporting status.

'42' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.5/10

42 Release Date April 13, 2013 Director Brian Helgeland Run Time 2 hr 8 min Actors Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni, André Holland

Sports and biopics go together like salt and pepper, with this in particular a great example of the power of their combination. 42 follows the professional life of Jackie Robinson, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, as he breaks boundaries by becoming the first-ever Black Major League Baseball player. In doing so, he ignites a torrent of racial abuse and must fight for both justice and his team. Terrifyingly, the themes explored in 42, a movie set in 1947, are hugely relatable to a modern audience, with the film a sad indictment of our lack of social progression. Boseman proves yet again he is a master of his craft, with this just another way for his fans to celebrate his glowingly brilliant but painfully short career. A tale of triumph against all odds, 42 is simply beautiful.

'I, Tonya' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Everyone's favorite Barbie, Margot Robbie, swaps Barbieland for her skates in this fascinating biopic. I, Tonya follows Tonya Harding, a real-life figure skater who became embroiled in one of sport's biggest scandals. The film showcases her rise through the world of figure skating and the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, but, whilst doing so, unpacks Harding's less-than-easy life. A gorgeous film that pulls no punches in its retelling of the trauma suffered by one troubled woman, I, Tonya is the perfect showcase of Robbie's enormous talent. Instead of the moral-fueled zero-to-hero tale sporting biopics are normally packaged as, I, Tonya is instead a detailed character study that removes any room for lesson learning and simply explains to the audience just how tough life can be. Cut neatly with an edge of humor, I, Tonya is a must-watch.

'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

One of the greatest films of the last year, The Iron Claw follows the true story of the legendary Von Erich brothers — arguably the greatest wrestling family of the 1980s. The brothers, spurred on by a will to win and an unbreakable bond, test their resolve to the limit on the hunt for professional glory. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw is an immersive, detailed portrayal of familial love alongside the sacrifices needed to reach the top of the mountain. Featuring some of the most astute casting in recent memory, the film is yet another shining light in the catalog of A24, confirming its position as the hottest production company in the world right now.

'King Richard' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.5/10

King Richard Release Date November 18, 2021 Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast Will Smith , Aunjanue Ellis , Saniyya Sidney , Demi Singleton Runtime 138

King Richard is a biopic from a new view, telling the tale of famous tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Their rise to superstardom is told through the lens of their father, the titular Richard (Will Smith), who was also their coach and is determined to craft them into superstars. A fascinating insight into the origins of tennis legends, King Richard is also a gripping personal tale that has plenty to relate to. An awards darling, many aspects of the production received enormous praise, especially the film's incredible cast, who each performed at their very best. The movie also led to a well-overdue Academy Award for Smith, even if he did end up overshadowing it with an infamous incident on the same night.

'Friday Night Lights' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Based on the novel by H.G. Bissinger, Friday Night Lights is named after the one day of the week that provides communal joy to the broken town of Odessa, Texas. Separated by wealth and race, the town lives for the aspirations of their football team, the Panthers, with the team's slow success causing more in the community to hope and greater pressure to be put on the players. Friday Night Lights is an astute examination of the joys of sport — and how a common cause such as this can help mend divides in even the most difficult of circumstances. Beyond the touching tale at its heart and clever use of the camera, Friday Night Lights is perhaps best remembered for its iconic soundtrack, with many still blasting the tunes on their way to a big game. Balanced between timeless and refreshing, the tone of Friday Night Lights is immaculate.

'The Sandlot' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The Sandlot Release Date April 7, 1993 Director David M. Evans Cast Tom Guiry , Mike Vitar , Patrick Renna , Chauncey Leopardi , Marty York , Brandon Quintin Adams Runtime 101

Set in the summer of 1962, David Mickey Evans' The Sandlot follows Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry), an 11-year-old boy who arrives in a new neighborhood with a hunger to learn baseball. Taken under the wing of the local young prodigy, Scotty falls into a world of adventure straight out of every child's dreams, with a summer of fun awaiting him that he will likely never forget. Nor will the audience ever forget The Sandlot, with the film holding a special place in the hearts of all who watch it. A charming, family-friendly flick, the film is much more than a simple child's movie, with some of the themes able to resonate with us all. Admittedly, the film thrives by perfectly encapsulating the angst and freedom of youth, supported by a headline performance from Guiry that would endear him to millions forever.

'Remember the Titans' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Directed by Boaz Yakin, Remember the Titans follows the 1971 high school football team of Alexandria, Virginia, amidst the integration of their Black and white pupils. Hampered by racial tension but helped by a shared desire to win, how will the team overcome the odds and unite a town not just in sport but in progressive cultural movement? Remember the Titans, unlike some other sports movies, is very much about more than its central sport. If you swapped out football for another major sport, the film would still ring loud for generations, with a genius blend of comedy and drama helping to hammer home a message of hope for the future. Based on a true story, the film has the potential to make you cry one minute and laugh the next, with the beaming grin left across your face upon the credits unlikely to leave anytime soon.

'Invincible' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Invincible Release Date August 25, 2006 Director Ericson Core Run Time 1 hr 44 min Actors Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Rispoli

This inspirational biopic follows the life of Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg), an unassuming bartender who, when he turned 30, decided to chase his dream of becoming a professional football player. Attending open tryouts for the Philadelphia Eagles, Papale defies the odds, and his luck finally arrives, but how long will it last? The underdog tale is a classic of the sports genre, with Invincible a shining example. From zero to hero, Papale's rise to the top is nothing short of stirring, with the movie almost demanding its audience to leave the viewing and go and chase their dreams. A captivating story from start to finish, Invincible is a sports movie fan's dream.

'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.3/10

An absolute classic of the sports genre, A League of Their Own is set during the Second World War at a time when a gap opened up in sports due to men fighting in the conflict. Filling that gap was the all-women baseball teams crafted from the shells of the men's, with a rise in women's sport proving their talent for the game was always as strong — they just needed a platform to showcase it. Sadly, the topic of this movie is just as prevalent today as it was then, proving that some of society's problems seem doomed to return. Tom Hanks and Geena Davis are the highlights of a star-studded ensemble that also features Madonna, with the entire cast helping to craft an atmosphere of ambition as a tale of hope with a dusting of great humor oozes from every scene. A classic for a reason, A League of Their Own is admittedly sappy but is also all the better for it.

'She's the Man' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 44% | IMDb: 6.4/10

This classic Noughties teen comedy stars Amanda Bynes as Viola, who disguises herself as her twin brother and takes his place at boarding school. However, Viola never assumed she would fall in love, with a burgeoning romance threatening to foil her plan that also envelopes two other students. A messy situation gets messier when her brother returns early, so will it all be too late, or will she win the heart of her one true love? Sure, as far as sports movies go, this is much less about the sport. Nevertheless, a sprinkling of soccer throughout the film gives it the edge of the genre, making this the perfect movie for those who want the best of both worlds. Not all the aspects of She's the Man have aged excellently, but that conclusion is true of most mid-Noughties teen comedies, with She's the Man still a fun ride that ticks all the boxes.

'Rudy' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Rudy Release Date September 17, 1993 Director David Anspaugh Cast Sean Astin , Jon Favreau , Ned Beatty , Greta Lind , Scott Benjaminson , Mary Ann Thebus Runtime 114

This timeless classic from David Anspaugh follows the team of the titular Rudy (Sean Astin) playing football at Notre Dame. Full of spirit and fight, Rudy is smaller, slower, and academically worse than most of his competition, but he is determined not to let that obscure his path to glory. Much more than a by-the-books underdog story, Rudy is, to some, the quintessential underdog story. A tearjerker that thrives on tugging on every possible heartstring, the film showcases the very essence of human determination, bottling up our own dreams and goals and representing them in the aspirations of Rudy. Life can be difficult, and the odds can often seem stacked against you, but Rudy shares a strong message of never giving up, making it a film that feels almost like crucial viewing.

