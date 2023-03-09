Ted Lasso, the award-winning sports comedy-drama television series will return on Apple TV+ on March 15. The show follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he was employed to coach a British soccer team. The show is successful because of its superb cast, compelling plot, innovative use of athletics, and sympathetic treatment of mental health conditions.

While waiting for season 3, fans can check out a variety of long-running programs that are comparable to Ted Lasso. Ranging from a highly anticipated sequel series to hidden gems, there are many among the best sports TV series for fans to choose from.

10 'Luck' (2011 - 2012)

Set in the worlds of horseracing and gambling, Luck follows Chester "Ace" Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), a sharp businessman who devises a sophisticated scheme to turn around a California racetrack's declining fortunes with the aid of his dependable chauffeur (Dennis Farina).

Luck is a well-established series that takes its time but is inevitably compelling thanks to its exceptional ensemble cast, captivating atmosphere, and superb cinematography. Moreover, the most enjoyable times in Luck are those that appear to be idle but actually display a patient genius with the main themes of the show.

9 'All American' (2018 - )

Inspired by the powerful true life story of NFL Superbowl Champion, Spencer Paysinger, All American follows a high school football phenom, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) as the success, loss, and difficulties of his two families from radically different worlds, Crenshaw and Beverly Hills, start to collide.

All American does an excellent job of highlighting the tiny victories and encouraging moments in the lives of young people, and in particular, young Black men. Furthermore, the program goes beyond simply being another football program to bravely tackle racism, classism, and bullying.

8 'One Tree Hill' (2003 - 2012)

Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill in North Carolina, One Tree Hill follows the turmoil that arises from the drama of two half-brothers, Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), as they strive for spots on their school's basketball team.

In addition to the sport component, One Tree Hill explores sibling rivalries, teen drama, and real-life concerns from a new angle while also incorporating humor. Also, the program is a soapy teen drama that appeals to viewers of all ages and genders thanks to its gritty storyline, and relatable characters.

7 'GLOW' (2017 - 2019)

GLOW revolves around fictionalized depictions of the wrestlers and their gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women's pro wrestling organization called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW). The show follows a struggling actress named Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) attending the GlOW auditions alongside many other women.

GLOW shows that an amusing TV dramedy can make a serious point thanks to its excellent cast of diverse women, sharp wit, and meaningful themes. Moreover, the reason the program generally succeeds is that it recognizes the patriarchal underpinnings of women wrestling and turns it on its head.

6 'The League' (2009 - 2015)

Set in Chicago, The League is a show that focuses on six friends who engage in a fantasy football league. The group would stop at nothing to win, as they deal with the fallout from the tricks and frequently risky shenanigans they play on one another.

Due to the excellent ensemble chemistry, The League never feels too sitcom-like or has its premise pushed too far. Additionally, by giving the young performers a solid framework to work inside and shooting it with a loose touch, the show was able to reach a larger audience than it had originally planned for.

5 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' (2022)

Based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty tells the dramatized version of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball teams' personal and professional lives during the 1980s.

The show has certain issues and a blatant disregard for the truth, but there are enough positive factors to be hopeful and worth a watch. Additionally, the story is intriguing regardless of whether you know a three-pointer from a driving maneuver, especially when it is presented in such a snappy, rapid-fire style.

4 'Sports Night' (1998 - 2000)

Sports Night follows Casey McCall (Peter Krause) and Dan Rydell (Josh Charles) who are sports anchors on the titular cable program and best friends. The show focuses on the relationships, difficulties, and moral dilemmas Sports Night show's creative team encounters while attempting to make a successful show under continual network pressure.

Sports Night excelled at depicting the kinds of issues that actual people have in relationships and at work by having real characters make genuine mistakes. In addition, each episode has a sad moment, but never in a corny or overdone way. Generally, the show is delightful to see, full of hilarious banter and fantastic chemistry among the ensemble members.

3 'Cobra Kai' (2018 - 2023)

Taking place 30 years after their last encounter in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), both in their middle years, who are once more at odds in the martial arts.

The show isn’t only a great nostalgia kick for '80s kids but also the kind of insightful, sharp comedy the viewers have learned to anticipate in modern times. Additionally, instead of presenting a straightforward "good vs. bad" storyline, Cobra Kai strikes a balance by giving viewers a more in-depth, realistic look at well-known characters and the backstories of some fresh faces.

2 'Kingdom' (2014 - 2017)

Kingdom follows a retired MMA fighter, Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) who now owns Navy St. Gym, a mixed martial arts facility. Together with his sons Nate (Nick Jonas) and Jay (Jonathan Tucker), he assists people with their workouts and fight training while battling their own personal issues.

Along with focusing on the realistic portrayal of familial problems, the series also gives mixed martial arts a professional and somber appearance. Kingdom is certainly worth watching due to the outstanding performances by the actors, especially Tucker, and the strong and incisive storyline.

1 'Friday Night Lights' (2006 - 2011)

Adapted from the 2004 movie of the same name, Friday Night Lights centers on the fictional town of Dillon, a small, tight-knit community in rural West Texas, and its high school football team. The show follows Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), a high school football coach, and his wife, Tami Taylor (Connie Britton), a school faculty member.

The show is a contemplation on issues close to the hearts of the Midwest, told with a delicate touch, meticulously orchestrated football sequences, and cutting-edge camerawork. Additionally, Friday Night Lights goes beyond just football, it depicts a community as seen through its children, teachers, and families.

