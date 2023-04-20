The spy genre saw a surprising but acclaimed rebirth in the 21st century, thanks to always-reliable titles like James Bond and Mission: Impossible. Although undeniably tied to blockbusters with big action setpieces and increasingly high stakes, the spy genre also goes hand-in-hand with comedy, and the new millennium produced numerous examples to prove it.

From hilarious escapades starring some of Hollywood's top comedians to sleek and sexy adventures with healthy doses of humor, the spy comedy blossomed in the 21st century. Funny, fast-paced, and often outright silly, these films rank as the best spy comedies of the new millennium.

10 'Spies in Disguise' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The animated spy comedy Spies in Disguise stars the voice talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland. The film follows a super spy who gets accidentally turned into a pigeon by a gifted scientist. The two must then team up to stop a dangerous terrorist while attempting to return the spy to his human form.

RELATED: 15 Best Animated Movies Of All Time, According To IMDb

Featuring a silly premise but boasting enough charm to sell it, Spies in Disguise is a cheerful and consistently funny adventure that brings the best out of its well-chosen leads. With elegant animation, clever jokes, and a breezy plot that makes the most out of its spy setup, Spies in Disguise is perfect family entertainment.

9 'Johnny English' (2003)

The hilarious Rowan Atkinson is among his generation's most talented physical comedians. The actor has the unique and outright enviable ability to be funny without even talking and can elevate any material, no matter how weak; such is the case for his 2003 spy comedy Johnny English. The film sees him in the title role as a hopelessly incompetent spy tasked with stopping a supervillain from stealing Britain's Crown Jewels.

Johnny English relies entirely on Atkinson's overwhelming charisma, and the actor single-handedly raises the bar, turning what would be an otherwise uninspired film into a hilarious comedy and love letter to the spy genre. With equally impressive supporting performances from John Malkovich and Natalie Imbruglia, Johnny English is a pleasant and harmless movie that would span an unlikely trilogy, thanks to Atkinson's comedic talents.

8 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (2002)

Mike Myers returned one final time to the role that cemented his place as a cinematic icon with 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember. The plot sees him traveling back to the '70s and teaming up with FBI agent Foxxy Cleopatra to rescue his father from Doctor Evil and his new ally, the Dutch disco-rolling, gold-obsessed Goldmember.

RELATED: 10 Most Unexpected Cameos By Movie Stars

Featuring more of the humor and genuine revere for the spy genre that made the previous two entries in the series such successes, Austin Powers in Goldmember is another triumph for Myers' most beloved character. The film is silly, self-deprecating, and often quite hysterical, thanks to Myers in quadruple roles, an invigorating soundtrack, and an equally committed supporting cast including Beyoncé and Sir Michael Caine.

7 'Get Smart' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway make an unlikely but stellar pairing in the 2008 spy comedy Get Smart. Based on the classic eponymous 1960s series, the plot revolves around Maxwell Smart, an eager but clumsy CONTROL analyst-turned-agent who teams with the experienced Agent 99 to stop a terrorist.

Get Smart lives and dies with Steve Carell's charm, and the actor rises to the challenge. As Smart, he is delightful, annoying but never exasperating, endearing but never pitiful. With Hathaway playing the straight man and a series of memorable comedic sequences highlighting Carell's gift for physical comedy, Get Smartis a funny and exciting spy comedy that left audiences wanting more.

6 'Red' (2010)

A revered cast of veteran actors, including Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren, assemble for the 2010 spy action comedy Red. The story centers on Frank Moses, a former agent who reunites his old crew to stop a dangerous assassin from killing him.

It's not always that such a stellar cast comes together under one movie, and Red makes the best out of its good fortune. Stylish, thrilling, and funny, Red is a worthy entry into the spy comedy genre thanks to its game cast, witty humor, and impressive action setpieces. If only the sequel were as good.

5 'Knight and Day' (2010)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz star in James Mangold's action comedy Knight and Day. Diaz plays an unsuspecting car restorer who unexpectedly becomes involved with Roy Miller, an eccentric and charming agent on the run from the CIA.

Diaz and Cruise are dynamite together; Cruise, in particular, shines in a breezy performance that has become increasingly rarer in his late career. Their chemistry is electrifying, the perfect companion for the film's healthy dose of offbeat humor, elaborate action sequences, and self-aware tone. Knight and Day is a romantic comedy disguised as an action movie; it might not reinvent the spy comedy, but it doesn't need to.

4 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Image via Dimension Films

The spy comedy received the family treatment with Robert Rodriguez's 2001 action comedy Spy Kids. Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino star as two retired spies kidnapped by an evil mastermind, prompting their young kids to go and rescue them.

Lighthearted but action-packed, Spy Kids is a playful and effortless love letter to family bonds. Featuring two confident performances from Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara in service of a sweet but dynamic story that will entertain children and adults, Spy Kids launched a franchise and proved the spy genre can also make space for children to get in on the action.

3 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Taron Egerton's breakthrough role came courtesy of Matthew Vaughn with his 2014 adaptation of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon's famous comic book, Kingsman: The Secret Service. The film centers on Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, a young man recruited into a secret spy organization called Kingsman to deal with a wealthy megalomaniac and eco-terrorist.

RELATED: Taron Egerton's Best Movies & TV Shows, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Hectic, hyper-violent, and often outright absurd, Kingsman thrives thanks to Vaughn's stylish approach to carnage and a brilliant cast that also includes Colin Firth and a scene-stealing Samuel L. Jackson. Kingsman earns its hardcore R-rating with honors, delivering a brilliant and subversive entry into the spy genre that ranks amongst its most dynamic and funny.

2 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Henry Cavill has never been better than he was as the debonair Napoleon Solo in Guy Ritchie's stylish spy comedy The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. The film follows an American spy joining forces with a KGB agent to stop an evil organization from using nuclear weapons at the height of the Cold War. Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant also star.

Clever, highly stylized, and handsome-looking, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is Guy Ritchie at his Guy Ritchie-est. Cavill's charismatic turn, paired with a wickedly flawless Debicki, creates a lethal combination that makes the film an unforgettable, thrilling, and endlessly enjoyable experience. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. should've been Cavill's franchise, playing to his strengths and showing a comedic, lighthearted, and effortless side to him that his other roles are sorely missing. It's also the ultimate spy movie, capturing the genre's visual and narrative essence to a tee.

1 'Spy' (2015)

When Melissa McCarthy scores, she scores. Whenever paired with Paul Feig, the actress soars, as is the case with the hilarious comedy Spy, the best spy comedy of the new millennium and one of the best ever. McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a shy analyst who becomes a field agent after the CIA's database gets hacked by a Bulgarian arms dealer selling a nuclear device.

McCarthy is the heart and soul of Spy, but she receives considerable help from an outstanding cast that also includes a scene-stealing and ridiculous Jason Statham and a deliciously wicked Rose Byrne. Instantly iconic, quotable, and sidesplitting, Spy is a comedic masterpiece, further proving that McCarthy is among the best comedians in the business.

KEEP READING:10 Best Noir Comedies Of The 21st Century, Ranked