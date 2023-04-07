For over 60 years, spy films have been one of the most popular genres in movies. From James Bond to John le Carre adaptations, the genre has continually formed movies that have been both critical and commercial triumphs. While most spy films are pretty self-serious, a select few play around and give a comedic spin on the classification.

Whether satirizing the more earnest spy films of the past or putting its secret agents in more comic scenarios, these movies turned a usually humorless genre on its head.

10 'Duplicity' (2009)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Tony Gilroy was one of the hottest filmmakers in Hollywood, coming off his directorial debut Michael Clayton. Trying to build off its success, Gilroy went in armed with a $60 million budget and two mega movie stars for Duplicity. A con movie about two corporate spies that merges elements of a thriller, crime, romance, and comedy, Duplicity is well-made, light entertainment.

RELATED: 10 Best Spy Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Gilroy's dialogue is sharp, and the narrative, which is presented out of chronological order, is fun for the most part and keeps audiences on their toes. Its stars, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen, have authentic chemistry. Most of the time, it's worth it to see these two hang out in exotic locations and spit knowing dialogue.

9 'Grimsby' (2016)

IMDb Score: 6.2/10

Grimsby seemed like an usual combination. The outlandish humor of Sacha Baron Cohen, known best for his plethora of comedic caricatures, notably Borat, combined with the propulsive directing style of Louis Leterrier, known for action films such as Transporter 2 and Now You See Me.

Following a mismatched pair of long-lost brothers who must team together to save the world, one a father of 9 and the other an MI6 agent, the film is as absurd as it sounds. Perhaps less cutting but even more indecorous than Baron Cohen's usual work, the brothers in Grimsby may have been able to save the world but couldn't save the film from being a box office bomb.

8 'The President's Analyst' (1967)

IMDb Score: 6.8/10

While James Coburn'sOur Man in Flint would also be a worthy entry, his 1967 film The President's Analyst may be his most beloved spy satire. Not initially a commercial success, the movie is now considered a cult film. Incorporating elements of political satire and science fiction, the movie touches on prescient themes.

The film was written a directed by Theodore J. Flicker, whose career never took off as it should have. His follow-up film to The President's Analyst, Up in the Cellar, another film that explores the heart of the counterculture, fell flat and was unfavorably compared to 1968's similar Three in the Attic. Years later, The President's Analyst remains his best-known work.

7 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

The film that launched the iconic franchise, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, is still one of the grooviest, freshest spy movies around. Mocking James Bond movies in the style of a Dudley Moore film with the comedic excellence of a Peter Sellers film, Austin Powers achieved what comedic geniuses like Sellers, Woody Allen, and Billy Wilder couldn't with 1967's Casino Royale.

RELATED: Mike Myers' Most Iconic Roles and How to Watch Them

A parody of 1960s British culture and the psychedelic era, the movie is endlessly quotable, a mighty feat seeing as 30-40% was improvised. Mike Myers has a gift for personas, and while Austin Powers and Dr. Evil are spoofs of other people, Myers turns them into singular, indelible characters.

6 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

Image via Miramax

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is such a promising movie premise on paper that the final film could almost never live up to its potential. Exploring the blurred life of Chuck Barris, the movie had the possibility to be similar to Man on the Moon but hopefully with less conventionality. That seemed to be the case when the brilliant Charlie Kaufman signed on to write the picture.

The film has some great, Kaufmanesque moments, but Kaufman's imagination seemed to clash with director George Clooney's importance on history, leading Kaufman to share his dissatisfaction with the final product. Still, the movie is a terrifically acted caper with flair that succeeds despite its conflicting attitudes.

5 'Spy' (2015)

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

Who thought Spy would be the movie that secured Melissa McCarthy as a major movie star? A big, brash action comedy from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, Spy follows an unlikely secret agent as she attempts to trace a nuclear device. Like their other comedies, Spy was a big hit for McCarthy and Feig, grossing over $200 million.

RELATED: 10 Funniest Action Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

Besides McCarthy, the movie features strong supporting performances, including from the ever-versatile Rose Byrne and Jason Statham in a knowing performance, mocking the macho heroine roles he's best known for. Loud and proud, Spy is a popcorn flick with rare wit and comedic consistency.

4 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Focus Features, StudioCanal, Relativity Media, Working Title Films, Mike Zoss Productions

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

A rollicking, unself-serious crime comedy that likens back to their earlier films, such as Raising Arizona, Burn After Reading is the Coen Brothers' version of a "Tony Scott/Jason Bourne type of movie." Exploding with A-listers, the film saw the duo make a severe tonal left turn from their previous film, the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men.

Burn After Readingisn't one of the best Coen Brothers films, although that's a podium that's hard to reach, and maybe the Coens be better saving a legendary cast like this for a more well-rounded piece. However, it is often funny and tremendously well-acted. While it may seem like light enjoyment on the surface, Burn After Reading is still a pretty bleak, loveless caper.

3 'Hopscotch' (1980)

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

A modest success that brings overwhelming joy, Hopscotch is a pure delight. Following an aging CIA agent who goes on a world traveling gallivant to spite his new boss, the movie serves in some ways as a precursor to David Hare'sSalting the Battlefield and the TV show The Blacklist. However, Hopscotch, led by Walter Matthau's perfect performance, is a much breezier jaunt.

Watching Matthau continually dupe and dodge with the utmost class is a gladdening spectacle. The movie is never insubstantial either, as it always keeps its sophistication and intelligence, even through its more playful sequences. A whimsical treat, Hopscotch is both a clever and buoyant cinematic excursion.

2 'Our Man in Havana' (1959)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

One of England's most distinguished novelists, Graham Greene saw critical acclaim and widespread popularity throughout his career. Unsurprisingly, this meant that Greene's novels would often be the source of film adaptations. Whether classic noirs or modern dramas, most adaptations of Greene's work have been quite faithful, barring Our Man in Havana.

The third collaboration between Greene and director Carol Reed, with the previous being the classic noir The Third Man, Our Man in Havana, gives a more comedic touch to Greene's original novel. While the book also mocked the British MI6, the film makes it a more outright jocular affair, proving to be a crowd-pleasing cinematic imagining.

1 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

A maximalist James Bond with the stakes cranked up to 1000, Kingsman: The Secret Service provides more than enough visual dazzle to keep engagement throughout its 129-minute runtime. The film, about a new recruit who must stop an eco-terrorist, makes several winks at its audience but is also uncommonly virile for a supposed mainstream action comedy.

RELATED: The 10 Best Blockbuster Movies of 2015

Kingsman is a movie that is deceptively antiquated but offers enough impressive diversions to keep audiences engaged. A rarity nowadays, it's also a great cinema experience, with its final act being laugh-out-loud outrageous. Ultimately, Kingsman: The Secret Service's maximalist direction and ripe score still make it the best in the trilogy.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Spy Movies That Aren't James Bond, According to IMDb