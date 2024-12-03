Movies that tackle the ins and outs of espionage and high-stakes spy missions have been a staple of Hollywood filmmaking for decades, with a multitude of examples of top-notch spy films. Even outside massive franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible, the very concepts and conventions surrounding spy stories have made the subgenre one of the most effective and enthralling out there. However, not every spy movie has to be deeply serious and grounded, with many films finding great success with a comedy approach.

Whether it be biting satires that directly tackle the clichés of the genre or a more standard spy film experience that simply blends humor and comedy within, there are a wide variety of approaches to great spy comedies. As the standard, more action-oriented spy film has evolved and changed over the years, the spy comedy has similarly evolved alongside it, with some of the best spy comedies standing alongside standard spy films as the best in the genre.

10 'Spy' (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

One of the most critically acclaimed and notable films by comedy director Paul Feig, best known for his work on Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor, Spy combines the intricate world of spies with Feig's signature style of humor. The film follows desk-bound CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) who finds herself directly in the action when she has to go undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer. Accompanied by experienced field agent Rick Ford (Jason Statham), they find themselves teaming up to put a stop to a potential global disaster.

Spy easily features some of the best comedic work from nearly everyone involved, with everyone bringing their A-game to create a hilarious and over-the-top approach to a high-stakes spy concept. Statham is also a pleasant surprise for one of his few comedy appearances, with his classic gritty exterior mixing wonderfully with the classic humor of Feig and McCarthy. When it comes to modern spy comedies that lean much more into comedy than any other genre, Spy is the go-to choice.

9 'Johnny English' (2003)

Directed by Peter Howitt

While acclaimed English comedian Rowan Atkinson is most commonly remembered for his portrayal and role of Mr. Bean, one of his other most iconic comedic outings comes in the spy parody, Johnny English. The film sees Atkinson as the titular Johnny English, a lowly pencil pusher for MI7 who is suddenly promoted to super spy status after an all-star agent is assassinated and every other agent is blown up at his funeral. As now the literal only remaining operative, Johnny is tasked with solving the case surrounding a collection of valuable gems being stolen.

Taking inspiration from other wildly chaotic and absurd parody movies of the early 2000s, Johnny English relentlessly tears into the clichés and dynamics of spy films while also adding a flair of chaotic fun humor. While it certainly has some aspects that are dated and relics of this era of comedy, Atkinson proves himself to be such an effective comedic force that the film perseveres despite its flaws. The character managed to be so beloved that the film would receive two sequels, with a fourth film currently in development.

8 'From Beijing with Love' (1994)

Directed by Stephen Chow Sing-Chi and Lee Lik-Chi